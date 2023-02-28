EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

MediClin AG: Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year



28.02.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Offenburg, 26 February 2023

Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year

In the 2022 financial year MEDICLIN achieved Group sales in the amount of EUR 704.7 mill. (previous year: EUR 673.1 mill.) and a Group operating result of EUR 19.5 mill. (previous year: E§UR 11.6 mill.). As a result, both Group sales and Group operating result were within the corridor of the forecast published for the year 2022.

As far as Group operating result is concerned, higher sales revenues and lower depreciation and amortization of rights of use contributed to the improvement in earnings. The result was impacted by energy costs and one-off costs in connection with the closure of a post-acute care clinic.

Sales increase in the segments and the nursing care business area

In the post-acute (rehabilitation) segment, revenues of EUR 431.2 mill. were EUR 20.4 mill. or 5.0% above the comparative figure of the previous year. Sales of the acute segment of EUR 252.7 mill. increased by EUR 9.3 mill. or 3.8% compared to the previous year. Sales in the nursing care business area rose to EUR 18.7 mill. in the year under review (previous year: EUR 17.3 mill.).

As far as segment results are concerned, the post-acute segment achieved a result of EUR 21.2 mill. (previous year: EUR 15.3 million). With a loss of EUR 4.4 million, the acute segment was slightly above the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR -4.0 million).

Staff and investments

The number of employees was 9,959 on December 31, 2022. Calculated in full-time equivalents, the average number in the reporting year 2022 was 7,025 full-time employees (previous year: 7,115 full-time employees). In 2022, gross investments in fixed assets amounted to EUR 28.5 mill. (previous year: EUR 18.1 mill.).

The Annual Report 2022 will be available from 31 March 2023 under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 35 clinics, seven care facilities and eleven medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group.