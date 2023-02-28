Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MEDICLIN AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MED   DE0006595101

MEDICLIN AG

(MED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17:13 2023-02-28 am EST
3.170 EUR   +1.60%
08:02aMediclin Ag : Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year
EQ
2022Mediclin Ag : Group sales and Group operating result above previous year − stable capacity utilization, energy costs weigh on result
EQ
2022MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MediClin AG: Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year

02/28/2023 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
MediClin AG: Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year

28.02.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, 26 February 2023

Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year

In the 2022 financial year MEDICLIN achieved Group sales in the amount of EUR 704.7 mill. (previous year: EUR 673.1 mill.) and a Group operating result of EUR 19.5 mill. (previous year: E§UR 11.6 mill.). As a result, both Group sales and Group operating result were within the corridor of the forecast published for the year 2022.

As far as Group operating result is concerned, higher sales revenues and lower depreciation and amortization of rights of use contributed to the improvement in earnings. The result was impacted by energy costs and one-off costs in connection with the closure of a post-acute care clinic.

Sales increase in the segments and the nursing care business area

In the post-acute (rehabilitation) segment, revenues of EUR 431.2 mill. were EUR 20.4 mill. or 5.0% above the comparative figure of the previous year. Sales of the acute segment of EUR 252.7 mill. increased by EUR 9.3 mill. or 3.8% compared to the previous year. Sales in the nursing care business area rose to EUR 18.7 mill. in the year under review (previous year: EUR 17.3 mill.).

As far as segment results are concerned, the post-acute segment achieved a result of EUR 21.2 mill. (previous year: EUR 15.3 million). With a loss of EUR 4.4 million, the acute segment was slightly above the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR -4.0 million).

Staff and investments

The number of employees was 9,959 on December 31, 2022. Calculated in full-time equivalents, the average number in the reporting year 2022 was 7,025 full-time employees (previous year: 7,115 full-time employees). In 2022, gross investments in fixed assets amounted to EUR 28.5 mill. (previous year: EUR 18.1 mill.).

The Annual Report 2022 will be available from 31 March 2023 under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

 

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 35 clinics, seven care facilities and eleven medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group.

 


28.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: alexandra.muehr@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1570907

 
End of News EQS News Service

1570907  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MEDICLIN AG
08:02aMediclin Ag : Disclosure of the preliminary figures of the 2022 financial year
EQ
2022Mediclin Ag : Group sales and Group operating result above previous year − stable ca..
EQ
2022MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Mediclin Ag : Disclosure of Significant Transactions with Related Parties pursuant to Sect..
EQ
2022MEDICLIN reaches agreement regarding early renewal of lease agreements for 20 clinic lo..
EQ
2022Mediclin Ag : MEDICLIN plans to close the Schlüsselbad Klinik in Bad Peterstal by the end ..
EQ
2022MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2022Mediclin Ag : Consolidated sales for the first half of 2022 up 10% on the previous pandemi..
EQ
2022MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2022Mediclin Ag : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 705 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 8,38 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 148 M 157 M 157 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 391
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart MEDICLIN AG
Duration : Period :
MEDICLIN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICLIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,12 €
Average target price 6,10 €
Spread / Average Target 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Joachim Ramming Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tino Marco Fritz Chief Executive Officer
Jan Liersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Störmer Head-Purchasing & Medical Technology
York Dhein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICLIN AG-13.33%157
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.03%32 124
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.33%15 873
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-1.72%12 924
IHH HEALTHCARE-6.59%11 444
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.51%10 357