  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Mediclinic International Plc
  News
  Summary
    MDC   GB00B8HX8Z88

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:30:12 2023-05-25 am EDT
500.25 GBX   -0.05%
09:16aHigh Court sanctions Mediclinic takeover by Remgro
AN
05/25Mediclinic International plc(JSE:MEI) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
05/23Ocado set for FTSE 100 relegation but IMI to join blue-chips
AN
High Court sanctions Mediclinic takeover by Remgro

05/25/2023 | 09:16am EDT
Mediclinic International PLC - Stellenbosch-based private healthcare provider - Says High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions takeover by consortium led by Johannesburg investment firm Remgro Ltd. Deal values Mediclinic at around GBP3.7 billion. Consortium comprises MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl and Manta Bidco Ltd, a newly formed company owned by Remgro and SAS. Consortium in August 2022 announced agreement on terms of Bidco's cash offer for all Mediclinic shares not already owned by Remgro subsidiaries. Scheme of arrangement was sanctioned by High Court following a hearing yesterday. The sanction will take effect tomorrow, one business day later than specified in Mediclinic's timetable announced on Tuesday last week. Suspension of trading in Mediclinic shares in London is expected to take effect tomorrow, with cancellation effective next Tuesday morning. Shares also will be suspended in Johannesburg and Sydney, effective tomorrow, with cancellation effective June 7.

Mediclinic current London stock price: 500.50 pence, flat on Thursday

12-month change: up 34%

Mediclinic current Johannesburg stock price: ZAR118.10, up 0.2% on Thursday

12-month change: up 64%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 441 M 4 257 M 4 257 M
Net income 2023 212 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2023 2 051 M 2 538 M 2 538 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 3 690 M 4 565 M 4 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 33 683
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers and Directors
C. A. Ronnie van der Merwe Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Petrus Jurgens Myburgh Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Inga Kristine Beale Non Executive Chairman
Dirk Le Roux Group Chief Information Officer
René Toua Group Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC0.50%4 565
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.24%29 312
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA2.78%16 354
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-2.59%12 977
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.95%11 222
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.69%8 721
