    MDC   GB00B8HX8Z88

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MDC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
491.60 GBX   -0.08%
01:03pMediclinic International : Articles of Association
PU
12:52pMediclinic International : Special Resolution of General Meeting
PU
09/19MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediclinic International : Articles of Association

09/26/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
The Companies Act 2006

Company Limited by Shares

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

adopted by special resolution passed on 26 September 2022 to have effect from 26 September 2022

of

Mediclinic International Plc

(incorporated on 20 December 2012)

Company No. 08338604

Table of Contents

Page

Preliminary..........................................................................................................................................

5

1

Default Articles not to apply.....................................................................................................

5

2

Interpretation ..........................................................................................................................

5

3

Liability of members ...............................................................................................................

8

Shares

.................................................................................................................................................

8

4

Shares and special rights ..........................................................................................................

8

5

Commissions on issue of shares................................................................................................

8

6

Reduction of capital.................................................................................................................

8

7

Sub-division ...........................................................................................................................

9

8

Fractions arising on consolidation or subdivision .......................................................................

9

9

Capitalisation of profits and reserves.........................................................................................

9

10

Only absolute interests recognised ..........................................................................................

10

Share Certificates...............................................................................................................................

10

11

Issue of share certificates .......................................................................................................

10

12

Form of share certificate .........................................................................................................

11

13

Replacement of share certificates.............................................................................................

11

14

Consolidated and balance share certificates .............................................................................

12

Shares not held in Certificated Form....................................................................................................

12

15

Uncertificated shares .............................................................................................................

12

16

Share warrants ......................................................................................................................

13

Calls on Shares ..................................................................................................................................

14

17

Sums due on shares ...............................................................................................................

14

18

Power to differentiate between holders....................................................................................

14

19

Calls ....................................................................................................................................

14

20

Liability for calls...................................................................................................................

15

21

Interest on overdue amounts...................................................................................................

15

22

Payment of calls in advance ...................................................................................................

15

Forfeiture and Lien.............................................................................................................................

15

23

Notice on failure to pay a call .................................................................................................

15

24

Forfeiture for non-compliance ................................................................................................

16

25

Disposal of forfeited shares ....................................................................................................

16

26

Holder to remain liable despite forfeiture ................................................................................

16

27

Lien on partly-paid shares ......................................................................................................

17

28

Sale of shares subject to lien...................................................................................................

17

29

Evidence of forfeiture ............................................................................................................

18

Variation of Rights .............................................................................................................................

18

30

Manner of variation of rights ..................................................................................................

18

31

Matters not constituting variation of rights ..............................................................................

19

Transfer of Shares ..............................................................................................................................

19

32

Form of transfer ....................................................................................................................

19

33

Right to refuse registration .....................................................................................................

19

34

No fee on registration ............................................................................................................

19

Transmission of Shares.......................................................................................................................

20

35

Persons entitled to shares on death..........................................................................................

20

36

Election by persons entitled by transmission............................................................................

20

37

Rights of persons entitled by transmission ...............................................................................

20

38

Prior notices binding..............................................................................................................

21

Untraced Shareholders........................................................................................................................

21

39

Untraced shareholders ...........................................................................................................

21

General Meetings ...............................................................................................................................

22

40

Annual General Meetings ......................................................................................................

22

41

Convening of General Meetings .............................................................................................

22

Notice of General Meetings ................................................................................................................

22

42

Notice of General Meetings....................................................................................................

22

43

Postponement of General Meetings.........................................................................................

22

Proceedings at General Meetings.........................................................................................................

23

44

Chairman..............................................................................................................................

23

45

Requirement for Quorum .......................................................................................................

23

46

Adjournment.........................................................................................................................

23

47

Notice of adjourned meeting ..................................................................................................

24

48

Amendments to resolutions ....................................................................................................

24

49

Security arrangements and orderly conduct..............................................................................

24

50

Satellite meeting places and use of electronic facilities .............................................................

25

Polls

.................................................................................................................................................

26

51

Demand for poll ....................................................................................................................

26

52

Procedure on a poll................................................................................................................

27

53

Timing of poll .......................................................................................................................

27

Votes of Members ..............................................................................................................................

28

54

Votes attaching to shares ........................................................................................................

28

55

Votes of joint holders .............................................................................................................

28

56

Validity and result of vote ......................................................................................................

28

Proxies and Corporate Representatives ................................................................................................

29

57

Appointment of proxies .........................................................................................................

29

58

Multiple Proxies....................................................................................................................

29

59

Form of proxy.......................................................................................................................

29

60

Deposit of form of proxy .......................................................................................................

30

61

Rights of proxy .....................................................................................................................

30

62

Termination of proxy's authority.............................................................................................

30

63

Corporations acting by representatives ....................................................................................

31

Default Shares ...................................................................................................................................

31

64

Restriction on voting in particular circumstances .....................................................................

31

Directors ...........................................................................................................................................

33

65

Number of Directors..............................................................................................................

33

66

Share qualification ................................................................................................................

33

67

Directors' fees.......................................................................................................................

33

68

Other remuneration of Directors .............................................................................................

33

69

Directors' expenses................................................................................................................

34

70

Directors' pensions and other benefits .....................................................................................

34

71

Appointment of executive Directors and Chairman ..................................................................

34

72

Powers of executive Directors ................................................................................................

34

Appointment and Retirement of Directors ............................................................................................

34

73

Election or appointment of additional Director.........................................................................

34

74

Annual Retirement of Directors ..............................................................................................

35

75

Re-election of retiring Director...............................................................................................

35

76

Termination of office .............................................................................................................

35

77

Removal of Director by resolution of Company .......................................................................

36

Meetings and Proceedings of Directors ................................................................................................

36

78

Convening of meetings of Directors........................................................................................

36

79

Quorum................................................................................................................................

37

80

Chairman..............................................................................................................................

37

81

Casting vote..........................................................................................................................

37

82

Number of Directors below minimum .....................................................................................

37

83

Directors' written resolutions..................................................................................................

37

84

Validity of proceedings ..........................................................................................................

38

Directors' Interests .............................................................................................................................

38

85

Authorisation of Directors' interests........................................................................................

38

86

Permitted Interests.................................................................................................................

39

87

Restrictions on quorum and voting..........................................................................................

40

88

Confidential information........................................................................................................

41

89

Directors' interests - general...................................................................................................

42

Powers of Directors............................................................................................................................

42

90

General powers .....................................................................................................................

42

91

Provision for employees on cessation or transfer of business.....................................................

42

92

Bank mandates......................................................................................................................

43

93

Borrowing ............................................................................................................................

43

94

Registers ..............................................................................................................................

43

Delegation of Powers .........................................................................................................................

43

95

Appointment and constitution of committees ...........................................................................

43

96

Local boards and managers ....................................................................................................

44

97

Appointment of attorney ........................................................................................................

44

Alternate Directors .............................................................................................................................

44

98

Alternate Directors ................................................................................................................

44

Secretary ...........................................................................................................................................

45

99

Secretary ..............................................................................................................................

45

The Seal

............................................................................................................................................

45

100

The Seal ...............................................................................................................................

45

Authentication of Documents ..............................................................................................................

46

101

Authentication of documents ..................................................................................................

46

Dividends..........................................................................................................................................

46

102

Declaration of final dividends.................................................................................................

46

103

Fixed and interim dividends ...................................................................................................

47

103A

Dividend Access Trusts..........................................................................................................

47

104

Distribution in specie.............................................................................................................

48

105

Ranking of shares for dividend ...............................................................................................

48

106

Manner of payment of dividends ............................................................................................

49

107

Record date for dividends ......................................................................................................

50

108

No interest on dividends ........................................................................................................

50

109

Retention of dividends ...........................................................................................................

50

110

Unclaimed dividend ..............................................................................................................

50

111

Waiver of dividend ................................................................................................................

51

Scrip Dividends .................................................................................................................................

51

112

Scrip dividends .....................................................................................................................

51

Accounts ...........................................................................................................................................

53

113

Accounting records ...............................................................................................................

53

Communications with Members ..........................................................................................................

53

114

Service of notices ..................................................................................................................

53

115

Communication with joint holders ..........................................................................................

54

116

Deceased and bankrupt members............................................................................................

54

117

Failure to supply address........................................................................................................

55

118

Suspension of postal services .................................................................................................

55

119

Signature or authentication of documents sent by electronic means ...........................................

55

120

Statutory provisions as to notices............................................................................................

56

Winding Up .......................................................................................................................................

56

121

Directors' power to petition....................................................................................................

56

Destruction of Documents ..................................................................................................................

56

122

Destruction of documents ......................................................................................................

56

Directors' Liabilities...........................................................................................................................

57

123

Indemnity .............................................................................................................................

57

124

Insurance..............................................................................................................................

57

125

Defence expenditure..............................................................................................................

58

126

Scheme of Arrangement.........................................................................................................

59

Disclaimer

Mediclinic International plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 461 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
Net income 2023 209 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2023 1 699 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 3 627 M 3 966 M 3 925 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 33 683
Free-Float 51,0%
Managers and Directors
C. A. Ronnie van der Merwe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Petrus Jurgens Myburgh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Inga Kristine Beale Non Executive Chairman
Dirk Le Roux Chief Information Officer
Rene Toua Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC53.56%3 966
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.75%25 483
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 374
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-38.28%11 966
IHH HEALTHCARE-20.98%11 153
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-15.34%9 024