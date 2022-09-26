Mediclinic International : Articles of Association

|
Meetings and Proceedings of Directors ................................................................................................
|
36
|
78
|
Convening of meetings of Directors........................................................................................
|
36
|
79
|
Quorum................................................................................................................................
|
37
|
80
|
Chairman..............................................................................................................................
|
37
|
81
|
Casting vote..........................................................................................................................
|
37
|
82
|
Number of Directors below minimum .....................................................................................
|
37
|
83
|
Directors' written resolutions..................................................................................................
|
37
|
84
|
Validity of proceedings ..........................................................................................................
|
38
|
Directors' Interests .............................................................................................................................
|
38
|
85
|
Authorisation of Directors' interests........................................................................................
|
38
|
86
|
Permitted Interests.................................................................................................................
|
39
|
87
|
Restrictions on quorum and voting..........................................................................................
|
40
|
88
|
Confidential information........................................................................................................
|
41
|
89
|
Directors' interests - general...................................................................................................
|
42
|
Powers of Directors............................................................................................................................
|
42
|
90
|
General powers .....................................................................................................................
|
42
|
91
|
Provision for employees on cessation or transfer of business.....................................................
|
42
|
92
|
Bank mandates......................................................................................................................
|
43
|
93
|
Borrowing ............................................................................................................................
|
43
|
94
|
Registers ..............................................................................................................................
|
43
|
Delegation of Powers .........................................................................................................................
|
43
|
95
|
Appointment and constitution of committees ...........................................................................
|
43
|
96
|
Local boards and managers ....................................................................................................
|
44
|
97
|
Appointment of attorney ........................................................................................................
|
44
|
Alternate Directors .............................................................................................................................
|
44
|
98
|
Alternate Directors ................................................................................................................
|
44
|
Secretary ...........................................................................................................................................
|
45
|
99
|
Secretary ..............................................................................................................................
|
45
|
The Seal
|
............................................................................................................................................
|
45
|
100
|
The Seal ...............................................................................................................................
|
45
|
Authentication of Documents ..............................................................................................................
|
46
|
101
|
Authentication of documents ..................................................................................................
|
46
|
Dividends..........................................................................................................................................
|
46
|
102
|
Declaration of final dividends.................................................................................................
|
46
|
103
|
Fixed and interim dividends ...................................................................................................
|
47
|
103A
|
Dividend Access Trusts..........................................................................................................
|
47
|
104
|
Distribution in specie.............................................................................................................
|
48
|
105
|
Ranking of shares for dividend ...............................................................................................
|
48
|
106
|
Manner of payment of dividends ............................................................................................
|
49
|
107
|
Record date for dividends ......................................................................................................
|
50
|
108
|
No interest on dividends ........................................................................................................
|
50
|
109
|
Retention of dividends ...........................................................................................................
|
50
|
110
|
Unclaimed dividend ..............................................................................................................
|
50
|
111
|
Waiver of dividend ................................................................................................................
|
51
|
Scrip Dividends .................................................................................................................................
|
51
|
112
|
Scrip dividends .....................................................................................................................
|
51
|
Accounts ...........................................................................................................................................
|
53
|
113
|
Accounting records ...............................................................................................................
|
53
|
Communications with Members ..........................................................................................................
|
53
|
114
|
Service of notices ..................................................................................................................
|
53