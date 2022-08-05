Mediclinic International plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Company Number: 08338604

LSE Share Code: MDC

JSE Share Code: MEI

NSX Share Code: MEP

ISIN: GB00B8HX8Z88

LEI: 2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

South African income tax number: 9432434182 ('Mediclinic', the 'Company', or the 'Group')

5 August 2022

NOTIFICATION: TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES & PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

This notification sets out the details of awards over ordinary shares in Mediclinic ('Shares') granted to directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') on 5 August 2022 under the Company's short-term incentive scheme ('STI') and long-term incentive plan ('LTIP'), in accordance with the Remuneration Policy and share plan rules approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 July 2022.

Name Director/ Number of Number of Shares PDMR Shares awarded under awarded the LTIP under the STI Dr Carel Aron van der Merwe Director 74 718 237 716 Petrus Jurgens Myburgh Director 47 488 148 319 David John Hadley PDMR n/a 58 369 Gert Cornelis Hattingh PDMR n/a 28 716 Dr Dirk Cornelius le Roux PDMR n/a 22 450 Dr Daniel Liedtke PDMR n/a 52 074 Magnus Oetiker PDMR n/a 51 945 Koert Hendrik Stefanus Pretorius PDMR n/a 30 055 Dr René Toua PDMR n/a 23 594 Dr Tyson Bruno Welzel PDMR n/a 40 608 Greg van Wyk PDMR n/a 27 270

The above awards were granted for nil consideration and are based on the closing price of a Share on 4 August 2022, which equates to £4.98 per Share.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them