    MDC   GB00B8HX8Z88

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-08-05 am EDT
500.75 GBX   +0.55%
10:56aNOTIFICATION : transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities & persons closely associated with them
PU
06:10aJefferies Downgrades Mediclinic International to Hold from Buy, Boosts PT
MT
05:51aTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
Notification: transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities & persons closely associated with them

08/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Mediclinic International plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Company Number: 08338604

LSE Share Code: MDC

JSE Share Code: MEI

NSX Share Code: MEP

ISIN: GB00B8HX8Z88

LEI: 2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

South African income tax number: 9432434182 ('Mediclinic', the 'Company', or the 'Group')

5 August 2022

NOTIFICATION: TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES & PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

This notification sets out the details of awards over ordinary shares in Mediclinic ('Shares') granted to directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') on 5 August 2022 under the Company's short-term incentive scheme ('STI') and long-term incentive plan ('LTIP'), in accordance with the Remuneration Policy and share plan rules approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 July 2022.

Name

Director/

Number of

Number of Shares

PDMR

Shares

awarded under

awarded

the LTIP

under the STI

Dr Carel Aron van der Merwe

Director

74 718

237 716

Petrus Jurgens Myburgh

Director

47 488

148 319

David John Hadley

PDMR

n/a

58 369

Gert Cornelis Hattingh

PDMR

n/a

28 716

Dr Dirk Cornelius le Roux

PDMR

n/a

22 450

Dr Daniel Liedtke

PDMR

n/a

52 074

Magnus Oetiker

PDMR

n/a

51 945

Koert Hendrik Stefanus Pretorius

PDMR

n/a

30 055

Dr René Toua

PDMR

n/a

23 594

Dr Tyson Bruno Welzel

PDMR

n/a

40 608

Greg van Wyk

PDMR

n/a

27 270

The above awards were granted for nil consideration and are based on the closing price of a Share on 4 August 2022, which equates to £4.98 per Share.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them

a)

Name

Dr Carel Aron van der Merwe

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Chief Executive Officer - Mediclinic International plc

b)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mediclinic International plc

b)

LEI

2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument

Identification Code

GB00B8HX8Z88

b)

Nature of the

Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at

transaction

nil cost under the Company's Short-Term Incentive scheme

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£nil

74 718

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

74 718

Price

£nil

e)

Date of the

5 August 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

4.2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument

Identification Code

GB00B8HX8Z88

b)

Nature of the

Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at

transaction

nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£nil

237 716

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

237 716

Price

£nil

e)

Date of the

5 August 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them

a)

Name

Petrus Jurgens Myburgh

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Chief Financial Officer - Mediclinic International plc

b)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mediclinic International plc

b)

LEI

2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument

Identification Code

GB00B8HX8Z88

b)

Nature of the

Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at

transaction

nil cost under the Company's Short-Term Incentive scheme

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£nil

47 488

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

47 488

Price

£nil

e)

Date of the

5 August 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

4.2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument

Identification Code

GB00B8HX8Z88

b)

Nature of the

Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at

transaction

nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£nil

148 319

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

148 319

Price

£nil

e)

Date of the

5 August 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them

a)

Name

David John Hadley

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer - Mediclinic Middle East

b)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mediclinic International plc

b)

LEI

2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument

Identification Code

GB00B8HX8Z88

b)

Nature of the

Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at

transaction

nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£nil

58 369

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

58 369

Price

£nil

e)

Date of the

5 August 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them

a)

Name

Gert Cornelis Hattingh

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Chief Governance Officer - Mediclinic International plc

b)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mediclinic International plc

b)

LEI

2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument

Identification Code

GB00B8HX8Z88

b)

Nature of the

Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at

transaction

nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£nil

28 716

d)

Aggregated

information

Aggregated volume

28 716

Price

£nil

e)

Date of the

5 August 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them

a)

Name

Dr Dirk Cornelius le Roux

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Chief Information Officer - Mediclinic International plc

b)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mediclinic International plc published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 14:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
