Notification: transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities & persons closely associated with them
08/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Mediclinic International plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Company Number: 08338604
LSE Share Code: MDC
JSE Share Code: MEI
NSX Share Code: MEP
ISIN: GB00B8HX8Z88
LEI: 2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60
South African income tax number: 9432434182 ('Mediclinic', the 'Company', or the 'Group')
5 August 2022
NOTIFICATION: TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES & PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
This notification sets out the details of awards over ordinary shares in Mediclinic ('Shares') granted to directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') on 5 August 2022 under the Company's short-term incentive scheme ('STI') and long-term incentive plan ('LTIP'), in accordance with the Remuneration Policy and share plan rules approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 July 2022.
Name
Director/
Number of
Number of Shares
PDMR
Shares
awarded under
awarded
the LTIP
under the STI
Dr Carel Aron van der Merwe
Director
74 718
237 716
Petrus Jurgens Myburgh
Director
47 488
148 319
David John Hadley
PDMR
n/a
58 369
Gert Cornelis Hattingh
PDMR
n/a
28 716
Dr Dirk Cornelius le Roux
PDMR
n/a
22 450
Dr Daniel Liedtke
PDMR
n/a
52 074
Magnus Oetiker
PDMR
n/a
51 945
Koert Hendrik Stefanus Pretorius
PDMR
n/a
30 055
Dr René Toua
PDMR
n/a
23 594
Dr Tyson Bruno Welzel
PDMR
n/a
40 608
Greg van Wyk
PDMR
n/a
27 270
The above awards were granted for nil consideration and are based on the closing price of a Share on 4 August 2022, which equates to £4.98 per Share.
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
a)
Name
Dr Carel Aron van der Merwe
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group Chief Executive Officer - Mediclinic International plc
b)
Initial notification /
Initial Notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mediclinic International plc
b)
LEI
2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument
Identification Code
GB00B8HX8Z88
b)
Nature of the
Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at
transaction
nil cost under the Company's Short-Term Incentive scheme
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£nil
74 718
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
74 718
Price
£nil
e)
Date of the
5 August 2022
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument
Identification Code
GB00B8HX8Z88
b)
Nature of the
Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at
transaction
nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£nil
237 716
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
237 716
Price
£nil
e)
Date of the
5 August 2022
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
a)
Name
Petrus Jurgens Myburgh
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group Chief Financial Officer - Mediclinic International plc
b)
Initial notification /
Initial Notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mediclinic International plc
b)
LEI
2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument
Identification Code
GB00B8HX8Z88
b)
Nature of the
Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at
transaction
nil cost under the Company's Short-Term Incentive scheme
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£nil
47 488
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
47 488
Price
£nil
e)
Date of the
5 August 2022
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument
Identification Code
GB00B8HX8Z88
b)
Nature of the
Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at
transaction
nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£nil
148 319
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
148 319
Price
£nil
e)
Date of the
5 August 2022
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
a)
Name
David John Hadley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer - Mediclinic Middle East
b)
Initial notification /
Initial Notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mediclinic International plc
b)
LEI
2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument
Identification Code
GB00B8HX8Z88
b)
Nature of the
Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at
transaction
nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£nil
58 369
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
58 369
Price
£nil
e)
Date of the
5 August 2022
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
a)
Name
Gert Cornelis Hattingh
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group Chief Governance Officer - Mediclinic International plc
b)
Initial notification /
Initial Notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mediclinic International plc
b)
LEI
2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument
Identification Code
GB00B8HX8Z88
b)
Nature of the
Award over ordinary shares in Mediclinic International plc granted at
transaction
nil cost under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£nil
28 716
d)
Aggregated
information
Aggregated volume
28 716
Price
£nil
e)
Date of the
5 August 2022
transaction
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
transaction
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them
a)
Name
Dr Dirk Cornelius le Roux
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group Chief Information Officer - Mediclinic International plc
b)
Initial notification /
Initial Notification
amendment
