    MDC   GB00B8HX8Z88

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MDC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:49 2022-07-29 am EDT
484.40 GBX   -0.45%
09:31aTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
02:34aMEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting poll results
PU
02:00aMediclinic International plc Approves Final Cash Dividend
CI
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Mediclinic International plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Company Number: 08338604

LSE Share Code: MDC

JSE Share Code: MEI

NSX Share Code: MEP

ISIN: GB00B8HX8Z88

LEI: 2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60

("Mediclinic", the "Company", or the "Group")

29 July 2022

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B8HX8Z88

Issuer Name

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Jul-2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both

Total number

.

rights attached

through financial

in % (8.A +

of voting rights

to shares (total

instruments (total

8.B)

held in issuer

of 8.A)

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting

0.951405

6.162299

7.113704

52445759

situation on the

date on which

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

0.949276

6.028796

6.978072

previous

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of direct

Number of indirect

% of direct

% of indirect

shares ISIN

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

code(if possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B8HX8Z88

7014177

0.951405

Sub Total 8.A

7014177

0.951405%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Number of voting rights that

% of

instrument

date

period

may be acquired if the

voting

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

period

cash

voting rights

rights

instrument

settlement

Cash-

settled

23/11/2022

23/11/2022

Cash

25091493

3.403408

Equity

Swap

Cash-

settled

04/01/2023

04/01/2023

Cash

137352

0.018629

Equity

Swap

Type of

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

period

cash

voting rights

rights

instrument

settlement

Cash-

01/02/2023

01/02/2023

Cash

16152

0.002190

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

22/02/2023

22/02/2023

Cash

44345

0.006012

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

17/03/2023

17/03/2023

Cash

14682

0.001990

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

30/05/2023

30/05/2023

Cash

99

0.000013

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

02/06/2023

02/06/2023

Cash

12940451

1.755237

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

04/07/2023

04/07/2023

Cash

6606429

0.896087

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

12/07/2023

12/07/2023

Cash

24807

0.003360

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

09/08/2023

09/08/2023

Cash

759

0.000102

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

16/08/2023

16/08/2023

Cash

15000

0.002033

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

21/08/2023

21/08/2023

Cash

585

0.000078

settled

Type of

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

period

cash

voting rights

rights

instrument

settlement

Equity

Swap

Cash-

22/08/2023

22/08/2023

Cash

598

0.000081

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

19/01/2024

19/01/2024

Cash

44403

0.006021

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

05/01/2027

05/01/2027

Cash

429053

0.058193

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

06/07/2027

06/07/2027

Cash

93

0.000012

settled

Equity

Swap

Cash-

09/07/2029

09/07/2029

Cash

65281

0.008853

settled

Equity

Swap

Sub Total 8.B2

45431582

6.162299%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate

Name of controlled

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

controlling person

undertaking

rights if it

through financial

equals or is higher

equals or is

instruments if it

than the notifiable

higher than

equals or is higher

threshold

the notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

JPMorgan

J.P. Morgan

6.162299

6.162299%

Chase & Co.

Securities plc

JPMorgan

JPMorgan

Chase & Co.

Chase Bank,

National

Association

Ultimate

Name of controlled

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

controlling person

undertaking

rights if it

through financial

equals or is higher

equals or is

instruments if it

than the notifiable

higher than

equals or is higher

threshold

the notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

JPMorgan

J.P. Morgan

Chase & Co.

Equities

South Africa

Proprietary

Limited

JPMorgan

J.P. Morgan

Chase & Co.

SE

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

  1. Date of Completion
    29-Jul-2022
  2. Place Of Completion

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mediclinic International plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
