Mediclinic International plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) Company Number: 08338604
LSE Share Code: MDC
JSE Share Code: MEI
NSX Share Code: MEP
ISIN: GB00B8HX8Z88
LEI: 2138002S5BSBIZTD5I60
("Mediclinic", the "Company", or the "Group")
29 July 2022
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B8HX8Z88
Issuer Name
MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|
|
Name
|
|
City of registered office
|
|
Country of registered office
|
|
|
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Jul-2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified
29-Jul-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total of both
|
|
Total number
|
.
|
|
rights attached
|
|
through financial
|
|
in % (8.A +
|
|
of voting rights
|
|
to shares (total
|
|
instruments (total
|
|
8.B)
|
|
held in issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of 8.A)
|
|
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting
|
0.951405
|
6.162299
|
7.113704
|
52445759
|
situation on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date on which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of
|
0.949276
|
6.028796
|
6.978072
|
|
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
Class/Type of
|
Number of direct
|
Number of indirect
|
% of direct
|
% of indirect
|
|
|
shares ISIN
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
|
code(if possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
GB00B8HX8Z88
|
|
7014177
|
|
0.951405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
7014177
|
|
0.951405%
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
|
Type of financial
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Number of voting rights that
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
date
|
|
period
|
may be acquired if the
|
voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument is
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
|
Type of
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
|
financial
|
|
period
|
cash
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
settled
|
23/11/2022
|
23/11/2022
|
Cash
|
25091493
|
3.403408
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
settled
|
04/01/2023
|
04/01/2023
|
Cash
|
137352
|
0.018629
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
|
|
financial
|
|
period
|
cash
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
01/02/2023
|
01/02/2023
|
Cash
|
16152
|
0.002190
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
22/02/2023
|
22/02/2023
|
Cash
|
44345
|
0.006012
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
17/03/2023
|
17/03/2023
|
Cash
|
14682
|
0.001990
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
30/05/2023
|
30/05/2023
|
Cash
|
99
|
0.000013
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
02/06/2023
|
02/06/2023
|
Cash
|
12940451
|
1.755237
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
04/07/2023
|
04/07/2023
|
Cash
|
6606429
|
0.896087
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
12/07/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Cash
|
24807
|
0.003360
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
09/08/2023
|
09/08/2023
|
Cash
|
759
|
0.000102
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
16/08/2023
|
16/08/2023
|
Cash
|
15000
|
0.002033
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
21/08/2023
|
21/08/2023
|
Cash
|
585
|
0.000078
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
|
|
financial
|
|
period
|
cash
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
22/08/2023
|
22/08/2023
|
Cash
|
598
|
0.000081
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
19/01/2024
|
19/01/2024
|
Cash
|
44403
|
0.006021
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
05/01/2027
|
05/01/2027
|
Cash
|
429053
|
0.058193
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
06/07/2027
|
06/07/2027
|
Cash
|
93
|
0.000012
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-
|
09/07/2029
|
09/07/2029
|
Cash
|
65281
|
0.008853
|
|
settled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
45431582
|
6.162299%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
Ultimate
|
|
Name of controlled
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
|
|
controlling person
|
|
undertaking
|
rights if it
|
through financial
|
equals or is higher
|
|
|
|
|
equals or is
|
instruments if it
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
higher than
|
equals or is higher
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
|
JPMorgan
|
|
J.P. Morgan
|
|
6.162299
|
6.162299%
|
|
Chase & Co.
|
|
Securities plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPMorgan
|
|
JPMorgan
|
|
|
|
|
Chase & Co.
|
|
Chase Bank,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ultimate
|
|
Name of controlled
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
|
|
controlling person
|
|
undertaking
|
rights if it
|
through financial
|
equals or is higher
|
|
|
|
|
equals or is
|
instruments if it
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
higher than
|
equals or is higher
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
|
JPMorgan
|
|
J.P. Morgan
|
|
|
|
|
Chase & Co.
|
|
Equities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proprietary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPMorgan
|
|
J.P. Morgan
|
|
|
|
|
Chase & Co.
|
|
SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
-
Date of Completion
29-Jul-2022
-
Place Of Completion
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.