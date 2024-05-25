May 25, 2024 at 04:13 am EDT

Medico Intercontinental Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 157.01 million compared to INR 290.15 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 158.45 million compared to INR 292.71 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 10.36 million compared to INR 10.15 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.04 compared to INR 1.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.04 compared to INR 1.01 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was INR 1.04 compared to INR 1.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 1.04 compared to INR 1.01 a year ago.