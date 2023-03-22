Medicover : The nomination commitee's proposal for the AGM

The English version is an unofficial in-house translation. In case of any discrepancy between the Swedish version and the English version, the Swedish version shall prevail.

The nomination committee's proposal to the annual general meeting 2023

The nomination committee, consisting of the chairman of the nomination committee Fredrik Stenmo (chairman of the board of directors and representing Celox Holding AB and the Christina af Jochnick family's total ownership), Hans Ramel (NG Invest Beta AB), Jannis Kitsakis (Fjärde AP-Fonden) and Angelica Hanson (AMF och AMF Fonder), proposes the following:

that Dain Hård Nevonen, lawyer at Advokatfirman Vinge, or the person appointed by the board of directors if he has an impediment to attend, shall be appointed chairman of the general meeting,

that the board of directors shall consist of ten members elected by the general meeting without deputy members,

that the number of auditors shall be one without deputies,

that the fees to the members of the board of directors shall be paid out in a total amount of EUR 612,600, divided so that the chairman of the board of directors shall receive EUR 76,200 (EUR 74,000) and the other board members who are not employed by the group, shall receive EUR 54,600 (EUR 53,000) each, the chairman of the audit committee shall receive EUR 23,700 (EUR 23,000) and EUR 11,600 (EUR 11,250) for each other member of the audit committee who is not employed by the group, EUR 8,450 (EUR 8,200) for the chairman of the remuneration committee and EUR 8,450 (EUR 8,200) for each other member of the remuneration committee who is not employed by the group, as well as EUR 5,250 (EUR 5,100) for the chairman of the sustainability committee and EUR 5,250 (EUR 5,100) for each other member of the sustainability committee who is not employed by the group,

that the auditor's fees shall be paid as per approved current account,

that all the members of the board of directors, Fredrik Stenmo, Peder af Jochnick, Robert af Jochnick, Anne Berner, Arno Bohn, Sonali Chandmal, Michael Flemming, Margareta Nordenvall, Fredrik Rågmark and Azita Shariati, are re-elected as members of the board of directors,

re-elected as members of the board of directors, that Fredrik Stenmo is re-elected as the chairman of the board of directors,

re-elected as the chairman of the board of directors, that BDO Sweden AB is re-elected as the company's auditor (choice of firm) with the request that Karin Siwertz be appointed as auditor in charge, which is in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation, and

re-elected as the company's auditor (choice of firm) with the request that Karin Siwertz be appointed as auditor in charge, which is in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation, and that the instructions to the nomination committee are adopted without change in all material respects, in accordance with the separate proposal to the annual general meeting.

Information regarding the individuals proposed by the nomination committee for re-election to the board of directors is available at the company's website: https://www.medicover.com/financial-information/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting

Stockholm in March 2023

Medicover AB (publ)

The nomination committee

