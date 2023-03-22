Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Medicover AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCOV B   SE0009778848

MEDICOVER AB (PUBL)

(MCOV B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29:30 2023-03-22 pm EDT
167.00 SEK   -0.48%
03:07pMedicover : The nomination commitee's proposal for the AGM
PU
03:07pMedicover : The nomination commitee's proposal for the AGM regarding instruction nomination commitee
PU
02:46pNotice of annual general meeting of Medicover AB (publ)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medicover : The nomination commitee's proposal for the AGM regarding instruction nomination commitee

03/22/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The English version is an unofficial in-house translation. In case of any discrepancy between the Swedish version and the English version, the Swedish version shall prevail.

The nomination committee's proposal for the annual general meeting 2023 regarding instructions to the nomination committee

The nomination committee proposes the following instructions, without change in all material respects, to the nomination committee.

The nomination committee shall be composed of the chairman of the board of directors together with one representative of each of the four largest shareholders, based on ownership in the company as of Thursday 31 August 2023. Should any of the four largest shareholders renounce its right to appoint one representative to the nomination committee, such right shall transfer to the shareholder who then in turn, after these four, is the largest shareholder in the company. The board of directors shall convene the nomination committee. The member representing the largest shareholder shall be appointed chairman of the nomination committee, unless the nomination committee unanimously appoints someone else.

Should a shareholder having appointed a representative to the nomination committee no longer be among the four largest shareholders at a point in time falling three months before the annual general meeting at the latest, the representative appointed by such shareholder shall resign and the shareholder who is then among the four largest shareholders shall have the right to appoint one representative to the nomination committee. Unless there are specific reasons otherwise, the already established composition of the nomination committee shall, however, remain unchanged in case such change in the ownership is only marginal or occurs during the three-month period prior to the annual general meeting. Where a shareholder has become one of the four largest shareholders due to a material change in the ownership at a point in time falling later than three months before the annual general meeting, such shareholder shall however in any event have the right to take part of the work of the nomination committee and participate at its meetings. Should a member resign from the nomination committee before his or her work is completed, the shareholder who has appointed such member shall appoint a new member, unless that shareholder is no longer one of the four largest shareholders, in which case the largest shareholder in turn shall appoint the substitute member in accordance with the procedure set out above. A shareholder who has appointed a representative to the nomination committee shall have the right to discharge such representative and appoint a new representative.

Each representative of the nomination committee is to consider carefully whether there is any conflict of interest or other circumstance that makes membership of the nomination committee inappropriate before accepting the assignment.

Changes to the composition of the nomination committee shall be announced immediately. The term of the office for the nomination committee ends when the next nomination committee has been appointed.

The nomination committee's assignment shall be to present proposals to the annual general meeting regarding chairman of the general meeting, number of members of the board of directors, members of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors, remuneration to the members of the board of directors, distinguished between the chairman of the board of directors and other members of the board directors and any remuneration for committee work, auditors (if applicable), remuneration to the auditors and other duties as set out in the Swedish Corporate Governance Code.

Medicover AB (Publ) | P.O. Box 5283 | SE-102 46 Stockholm | Visiting address: Riddargatan 12A | Sweden

1 (2)

If needed, the company shall pay reasonable costs for external consultants that the nomination committee deems necessary in order for the nomination committee to be able to fulfil its assignment.

___________

Stockholm in March 2023

Medicover AB (publ)

The nomination committee

Medicover AB (Publ) | P.O. Box 5283 | SE-102 46 Stockholm | Visiting address: Riddargatan 12A | Sweden

2 (2)

Disclaimer

Medicover AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 19:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDICOVER AB (PUBL)
03:07pMedicover : The nomination commitee's proposal for the AGM
PU
03:07pMedicover : The nomination commitee's proposal for the AGM regarding instruction nominatio..
PU
02:46pNotice of annual general meeting of Medicover AB (publ)
AQ
02/17Transcript : Medicover AB - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/17Medicover's Capital Markets Day 2023 : EUR 2.2bn and beyond by 2025
AQ
02/17Transcript : Medicover AB, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/17Medicover AB Proposes Dividend for 2022
CI
02/17Year-end report January-December 2022
AQ
02/17Medicover AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17Medicover AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 516 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2022 20,1 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2022 817 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2022 215x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 2 235 M 2 406 M 2 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart MEDICOVER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Medicover AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDICOVER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,08 €
Average target price 18,36 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredrik Rågmark Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Stenmo Chairman
Andrew Vallance-Owen Chief Medical Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICOVER AB (PUBL)20.11%2 418
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.92%97 027
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.81%71 723
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY16.59%24 575
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.02%19 586
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-13.12%15 130
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer