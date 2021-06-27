Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6547   TW0006547003

MEDIGEN VACCINE BIOLOGICS CORPORATION

(6547)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan's UBI to seek usage approval for COVID vaccine candidate

06/27/2021 | 07:08am EDT
TAIPEI, June 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's UBI Pharma said on Sunday it would seek an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after trials showed it was safe and effective.

Developing its own vaccine has been a major goal of Taiwan's government, although it has also ordered some 20 million shots from Moderna, AstraZeneca and the COVAX global sharing scheme for lower income countries.

Only about 7% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot, with further supplies held up by global production problems, as the island deals with a cluster of domestic cases after months of relative calm.

UBI said that phase II tests showed no major adverse effects for its vaccine candidate, which generated a good immune response, and EUA documents will be sent to the government before the end of June.

Once the EUA is received, UBI said it can produce 100-120 million doses annually. The company added it will also speed up phase III trials in India, where it has 11,000 test subjects.

Taiwan's government last month signed deals with UBI and another local firm, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp, for five million doses each, and has agreements for another five million each, for a total of 20 million shots.

The government hopes to start administering domestically developed vaccines next month.

It has come under criticism from opposition parties after President Tsai Ing-wen pledged last month to start administering domestically developed vaccines in July, before results of second clinical trials were released.

Tsai later said Taiwan would strictly scrutinise the process under international scientific norms and put safety first. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.00% 8499 Delayed Quote.16.04%
MEDIGEN VACCINE BIOLOGICS CORPORATION -2.53% 269.5 End-of-day quote.161.65%
MODERNA, INC. -0.09% 219.94 Delayed Quote.110.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 11,5 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net income 2020 -674 M -24,2 M -24,2 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 221 M 2 050 M 2 051 M
EV / Sales 2019 4 269x
EV / Sales 2020 1 755x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
Tsan Chien Chen General Manager & Director
Yu Ping Yang Head-Finance & Accounting
Shih Chung Chang Chairman
Yi Hsu Huang Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ming Cheng Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGEN VACCINE BIOLOGICS CORPORATION161.65%2 050
CSL LIMITED0.69%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.38.42%77 747
BIOGEN INC.42.09%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.78%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.21.53%44 549