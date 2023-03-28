Advanced search
    MDG1   DE000A1X3W00

MEDIGENE AG

(MDG1)
2023-03-28
1.958 EUR   -1.61%
Medigene AG to present at the 4th TCR-based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit in Boston
GL
11:00aMedigene AG to present at the 4th TCR-based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit in Boston
AQ
03/20Medigene AG Announces Appointment of Dr. Kirsty Crame, MD, as Head of Clinical Research & Development
GL
Medigene AG to present at the 4th TCR-based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit in Boston

03/28/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Martinsried/Munich, March 28, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early-stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 4th TCR-based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit in Boston from April 3 to 5, 2023.

On April 4, 2023, Prof. Schendel will first join the Industry Leaders’ Fireside Chat ”What’s Next for T-Cell Receptor Therapies?”, followed by her presentation (see details below).

TCR-based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit
https://tcr-therapies-summit.com/
Date: April 4, 2023
Presenter: Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, CSO
Presentation: Case Study Spotlight: Introducing Innovations at Each Step of TCR-T Therapy Development

Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event. Please contact Sandya von der Weid of LifeSci Advisors at svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com to schedule a meeting.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, t cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.


