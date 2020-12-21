Log in
MEDIGENE : AGM 2020 Management presentation
PU
12/20MEDIGENE : Dr. Anthony Man appointed to Supervisory Board
PU
12/17MEDIGENE : Dr. Anthony Man appointed to Supervisory Board
AQ
Medigene : AGM 2020 Management presentation

12/21/2020 | 04:28am EST
Annual General Meeting 2020 of Medigene AG

16 December 2020, virtual

Forward looking statements disclaimer

All of the information herein has been prepared by the Company solely for use in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the presentation. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms

"anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will",

"would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the Company's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the Company's products candidates, ongoing clinical trials and expected trial results, technology changes and new products in the Company's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

2

Living Immunotherapies

Immunotherapies will revolutionize the future of cancer treatment.

We harness the power of living T cells to activate the body's own defenses against cancer. By developing breakthrough therapies, we aim to significantly improve patients' lives.

This is what we are passionate about.

3

Medigene in a nutshell

Prof. Dolores J. Schendel

CEO & CSO

Clinical development of innovative cellular cancer immunotherapies

Business model

Continuous scientific progress and expansion

of the IP portfolio

Validation through partnerships

Dr. Kai Pinkernell

CDO & CMO

Headquartered in Martinsried, near Munich

Basics

~125 employees*

~€35,8 m cash**

Axel Sven Malkomes

CFO & CBO

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDG1)

Listing

~24,6 m shares outstanding

~€85 m market cap*

* As of 14 December 2020; ** As of 30 September 2020

4

Change of paradigms in cancer therapy

Activation of the immune system

Since 2010

1990 - 2010

Tumor

Immunotherapies

treatment

Advanced approaches

Stem cell transplantation

Cancer vaccines

Hormone therapy

Adoptive cell therapy

Pre 1990

Small Molecules

Classical therapies

Antibody Therapies

Surgery

Radiation

Chemotherapy

6

Immune cells in our blood

Blood cells

Erythrocytes

Leukocytes

Monocytes

Thrombocytes

T cells

Granulocytes

Lymphocytes

Granulocytes

Granulocytes

Schematic depiction

7

Medigene's antigen and epitope selection platform

Addressing diversity

HLA types

Antigen Targets

Expression levels

Cells

Tumors

Healthy tissues

Epitopes

Processing and presentation

Activation of T cells

Mass spectrometry

Immunogenicity

screening

Engineered reporter cell lines / 'dark' TSAs

Target specific activation of T cells

HLA-A*XXHLA-B*XXHLA-C*XX

Clinically relevant epitopes

Multiple epitopes for one HLA-type

Multiple HLAs per antigen

  • Maximized commercial opportunity with simple combinations

8

Efficient TCR discovery - At scale and at speed

Antigen selection

Multiple healthy donors used for primings with DC-T cell co-cultures

Expansion of single

T cell clones

Functional

selection

TCR leads

High throughput automation

Highest level of standardization and reproducibility:

Automatic well screening

Tens of thousands of screened clones

Thousands of specific T cell clones characterized

Fast isolation of high avidity TCRs

Natural TCRs without mutations for higher safety

TCRs for all HLA-A,-B and -C alleles

Tens of thousands of clones screened

Thousands of clones characterized

Tens of clones fully characterized and sequenced

9

Expression of PD1-41BB in TCR-Ts leads to improved repetitive killing capacity

Orange: tumor cells

Halo: TCR-T cells

  • TCR-Tcells expressing PD1-41BB - improved killing of PD-L1-positive tumor cells.
  • PD1-41BBovercomes the inhibitory signal delivered via the PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint pathway.

Images of TCR-T cells expressing PD1-41BB_TCR I or TCR I only in co-culture with PRAME-positive and PD-L1-positive tumor cells (red-labelled) recorded at the indicated time points. Tumor cell killing

10

mediated by TCR-T cells is evident by the reduction of red-labelled cells. The arrows indicate addition of a new tumor cell spheroid simulating repeated exposure of TCR-T cells to tumor cells.

Growing immunotherapy pipeline

TCR-T

Project

Target

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Partner

MDG1011

AML, MDS

(PRAME)

MDG1021

Post-HSCT relapse

(HA-1)

MDG10XX

Solid tumors

(undisclosed)

bluebird bio

Undisclosed

(MAGE-A4)

Synovial sarcoma,

Cytovant

MM, solid tumors

(CVT-TCR-01)

(NY-ESO-1)

DC

DC vaccine

AML

(WT-1 / PRAME)

Cytovant

AML

(CVT-DC-01)

(WT-1 / PRAME)

PRAME, HA-1,MAGE-A4,NY-ESO-1, WT1: Tumor antigens;

Completed;

Ongoing;

In preparation

12

MDG1011 - TCR-Ts fighting blood cancer

Target antigen:

PRAME (Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma)

PRAME is a well-characterized tumor antigen, which is expressed in many hematological and solid tumor indications

The study:

Combined Phase I/II Study evaluating safety, feasibility and early signs of efficacy

Indications for the Phase I part:

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Dosing of the 3rd dose cohort of the Phase I part expected in Q1 2021

Evaluation of partnerships for Phase II part

ASH poster, 6 December 2020

Other

Phase I

≥1 AML/MDS

(+3)

(+3)

(+3)

(+3)

Up to 1x107

5x106 1x106

1x105

Single defined dose of TCR-T cells/kg

13

MDG1021 - The second clinical TCR-T candidate

HA-1-specific TCR inlicensed from Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) at the end of 2018

HA-1 belongs to a group of so-called 'minor histocompatibility antigens'

The approach allows the elimination of the patient's hematopoietic system, where leukemia and lymphoma cells are found

Safety and Feasibility already tested clinically in a Phase I trial in 5 patients

Phase I trial for the treatment of relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation initiated in July 2020 at the LUMC

Dose-escalation portion

Dose-expansion portion

(+3)

(+3)

(+3)

3x106

1x106 0.3x106

3+3 study design per dose cohort

20 patients at the selected dose of MDG1021

14

DC vaccine - Phase I/II trial in AML completed

20 patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia receiving DC vaccine against Wilms Tumor-1(WT-1) and PRAME antigens for 2 years

Primary objectives: Safety and feasibility

Secondary objectives: Overall survival (OS), progression free survival (PFS), control of minimal residual disease (MRD), time to progression (TTP), induction of immune responses

Treatment protocol:

Dec. 2018:

Jan. 2019:

1-year interim

2-year final

analysis

analysis

15

DC vaccine - Phase I/II trial in AML completed

Very good safety and tolerability

Very good feasibility of manufacturing the vaccine from monocytes of heavily chemotherapy-pretreated patients

Topline results

No serious adverse events

80% overall survival (even when differentiated by age groups below and above 60 years)

55% progression-free survival (60% in those under and 50% in those over 60 years of age)

Development is continued by Roivant/Cytovant in Asia

Medigene is evaluating further partnerships in other regions

Deceased

Deceased

Surviving

Surviving

y

y

Relapse

Relapse

y

y

16

Global Partnerships

bluebird bio

World-wide license for up to 6 TCR projects

First TCR in preparation for clinical trial

MDG eligible for R&D funding, development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered, up to double digit % royalties

Roivant/Cytovant

License partnership in Greater China, South Korea and Japan for NY-ESO-1 TCR and 2 further TCRs; Continuation of the DC vaccine program

MDG eligible for R&D funding, development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered, up to double digit % royalties

Medigene develops TCRs against target antigens, which are defined by our partners

TCRs are delivered to our partners, they are responsible for further development

18

Annual financial statement 2019 (1)

Balance sheet item

2018

2019

Change

[€ m]

[€ m]

Assets

Non-current assets

67,4

51,5

-24%

Current assets

57,5

57,7

0%

Total

124,9

109,2

-13%

thereof cash and cash

equivalents and time

71,4

54,7

-23%

deposits

Shareholders' equity and liabilities

Shareholders' equity

103,2

81,8

-21%

Current liabilities

8,8

10,2

16%

non-current liabilities

12,8

17,2

34%

Total

124,9

109,2

-13%

Equity ratio of 75% (2018: 83%)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and time deposits due to intensification of preclinical and clinical activities

19

Annual financial statement 2019 (2)

Item

2018

2019

Change

Guidance 2019

Explanation

[€ m]

[€ m]

[€ m]

Increase of total revenue due to

Total revenues

7,8

10,6

37%

10-11

partnerships with bluebird bio and,

since April 2019, Roivant/Cytovant

Increase of R&D expenses due to

R&D expenses

17,1

22,6

32%

24-29

intensification of preclinical and

clinical activities

EBITDA loss

20,9*

17,8

-15%

17-18

Results from the aforementioned

items

*FREP assessment

In relation with the sale of Veregen®, which took place in April 2019, the inventories of the active pharmaceutical ingredient were revalued by EUR 4.7 million in the "Inventories"

The cash neutral loss which was previously taken into account in 2019 was being accounted for retroactively in the fiscal year 2018 after receiving the assessment result

Adaption of EBITDA loss from €16,3 m to €20,9 m

20

Financial outlook (Quarterly Statement Q3 2020)

Guidance 2020

[€ m]

Total revenues

7-9

R&D expenses

22-26

EBITDA loss

17-24

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2020 amounted to ~€35.8 m

No milestone payments or cash inflows are included from existing or future partnerships or transactions

Based on current planning and the internal re-priorization of projects, Medigene has sufficient financial resources to fund business operations into Q3 2022

21

Capitals

Utilization of capital in 2019

No utilization of Authorized Capital

Partial utilization of Contingent Capital XXIII by issuing new shares to service converted stock options

Issue of 5.521 shares

Utilization of capital in 2020 (as of 16 December 2020)

No utilization of Authorized Capital

No utilization of Contingent Capital

TOP 6: New Authorized Capital 2020/I of approx. 40% of the nominal capital (9,825,000 shares)

Self-restriction to a maximum of 20% of the nominal capital with exclusion of subscription rights

Please refer to the AGM invitation for the report pursuant to Section 203 (2) Sentence 2 and Section 186 (4) Sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

TOP 7: New Contingent Capital 2020/I of approx. 40% of the nominal capital (9,825,000 shares)

Self-restriction to a maximum of 20% of the nominal capital with exclusion of subscription rights

Please refer to the AGM invitation for the report pursuant to Section 186 (4) Sentence 2 and Section 221 (4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

22

What happened so far…

Initiation of

Founding

Strategic

DC vaccine

realignment

trial

1994

2000

2014

2015

2016

2017

bluebird bio

IPOTake-over ofDeal (1) Trianta

Immunotherapies

PD1-41BB

Initiation of

Switch Receptor

MDG1021 trial

Completion of

Initiation of

DC vaccine

MDG1011 trial

trial

2018

2019

2020

2021

bluebird bio

Roivant/

IRICoR

Deal (2)

Cytovant

Deal

Deal

  • Realignment to immunotherapies with focus on solid tumors

24

Share price development since beginning of 2019

12,00

1000

10,00

800

Share price

XETRA [€]

8,00

600

6,00

400

4,00

200

2,00

Volume

XETRA

0,00

0

[# k]

25

Value added at Medigene from 2014 to date

Cornerstones of the DC platform

Cornerstones of the TCR-T platform

Antigen identification for diverse DC vaccines

Analysis of numerous antigens

CMC/GMP process development for DC

Screening expended from 20 to 600 cell culture

vaccine production

plates per experiment

Completed Phase I/II study in acute myeloid

Number of T cells needed for sequencing

leukemia (AML)

reducet to absolute minimum

CMC/GMP process development perfected up

to clinical trial authorizations

  • Initiation of 2 own TCR-T clinical trials
  • Partnerships with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant
  • Continuously growing IP portfolio (32 new patents from 27 patent families, 66 patents pending)

26

…and how we will continue

Clinical trials

Dosing of the 3rd dose cohort of Phase I part of MDG1011 clinical trial in blood cancer expected in Q1 2021, partnering of Phase II part contingent on results

Continuation of the Phase I trial of MDG1021 in patients with blood cancer suffering from a relaps after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

bluebird bio: Potential initiation of Phase I trial of MAGE-A4 TCR

Roivant/Cytovant: Potential initiation of Phase II trial of DC vaccine

Preclinical research

Characterization of new TCR candidates

Optimization of future TCR-T therapies for use in solid tumor indications

Partnerships

Continuation of preclinical development together with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant

Evaluation of new partnerships

27

Agenda of the Annual General Meeting

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Presentation of the approved financial statements 2019

Discharge of the Executive Management Board members from their responsibilities for financial year 2019

Discharge of the Supervisory Board members from their responsibilities for financial year 2019

Election of Company auditors for financial year 2020

Remuneration system of the members of the Supervisory Board of Medigene AG

Resolution to revoke Authorized Capital 2018/I and create new Authorized Capital 2020/I with the option to exclude subscription rights

Resolution to revoke Contingent Capital 2018/II as well as on authorization of the Executive Management Board to issue convertible bonds or bonds with warrants 2020 and on creation of new Contingent Capital 2020/I

Decrease in the number of Supervisory Board members

Election to the Supervisory Board

28

Thank you

Prof. Dolores J. Schendel

Axel Sven Malkomes

Dr. Kai Pinkernell

CEO & CSO

CFO & CBO

CDO & CMO

Medigene AG

T +49 89 2000 33 0

Lochhamer Str. 11

F +49 89 2000 33 2920

82152 Planegg / Martinsried

investor@medigene.com

Germany

www.medigene.com

© Medigene AG

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:26:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
