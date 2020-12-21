Medigene : AGM 2020 Management presentation

All of the information herein has been prepared by the Company solely for use in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the presentation. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.
Living Immunotherapies
Immunotherapies will revolutionize the future of cancer treatment.
We harness the power of living T cells to activate the body's own defenses against cancer. By developing breakthrough therapies, we aim to significantly improve patients' lives.
This is what we are passionate about.
Medigene in a nutshell
Prof. Dolores J. Schendel
CEO & CSO
Clinical development of innovative cellular cancer immunotherapies
Business model
Continuous scientific progress and expansion
of the IP portfolio
Validation through partnerships
Dr. Kai Pinkernell
CDO & CMO
Headquartered in Martinsried, near Munich
Basics
~125 employees*
~€35,8 m cash**
Axel Sven Malkomes
CFO & CBO
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDG1)
Listing
~24,6 m shares outstanding
~€85 m market cap*
* As of 14 December 2020; ** As of 30 September 2020
Change of paradigms in cancer therapy
Activation of the immune system
Since 2010
1990 - 2010
Tumor
Immunotherapies
treatment
Advanced approaches
Stem cell transplantation
Cancer vaccines
Hormone therapy
Adoptive cell therapy
Pre 1990
Small Molecules
Classical therapies
Antibody Therapies
Surgery
Radiation
Chemotherapy
Immune cells in our blood
Blood cells
Erythrocytes
Leukocytes
Monocytes
Thrombocytes
T cells
Granulocytes
Lymphocytes
Granulocytes
Granulocytes
Schematic depiction
Medigene's antigen and epitope selection platform
Addressing diversity
HLA types
Antigen Targets
Expression levels
Cells
Tumors
Healthy tissues
Epitopes
Processing and presentation
Activation of T cells
Mass spectrometry
Immunogenicity
screening
Engineered reporter cell lines / 'dark' TSAs
Target specific activation of T cells
HLA-A*XXHLA-B*XXHLA-C*XX
Clinically relevant epitopes
Multiple epitopes for one HLA-type
Multiple HLAs per antigen
Maximized commercial opportunity with simple combinations
Efficient TCR discovery - At scale and at speed
Antigen selection
Multiple healthy donors used for primings with DC-T cell co-cultures
Expansion of single
T cell clones
Functional
selection
TCR leads
High throughput automation
Highest level of standardization and reproducibility:
Automatic well screening
Tens of thousands of screened clones
Thousands of specific T cell clones characterized
Fast isolation of high avidity TCRs
Natural TCRs without mutations for higher safety
TCRs for all HLA-A,-B and -C alleles
Tens of thousands of clones screened
Thousands of clones characterized
Tens of clones fully characterized and sequenced
Expression of PD1-41BB in TCR-Ts leads to improved repetitive killing capacity
Orange: tumor cells
Halo: TCR-T cells
TCR-Tcells expressing PD1-41BB - improved killing of PD-L1-positive tumor cells.
PD1-41BBovercomes the inhibitory signal delivered via the PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint pathway.
Images of TCR-T cells expressing PD1-41BB_TCR I or TCR I only in co-culture with PRAME-positive and PD-L1-positive tumor cells (red-labelled) recorded at the indicated time points. Tumor cell killing
10
mediated by TCR-T cells is evident by the reduction of red-labelled cells. The arrows indicate addition of a new tumor cell spheroid simulating repeated exposure of TCR-T cells to tumor cells.
PRAME (Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma)
PRAME is a well-characterized tumor antigen, which is expressed in many hematological and solid tumor indications
The study:
Combined Phase I/II Study evaluating safety, feasibility and early signs of efficacy
Indications for the Phase I part:
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)
Dosing of the 3rd dose cohort of the Phase I part expected in Q1 2021
Evaluation of partnerships for Phase II part
ASH poster, 6 December 2020
Other
Phase I
≥1 AML/MDS
(+3)
(+3)
(+3)
(+3)
Up to 1x107
5x106 1x106
1x105
Single defined dose of TCR-T cells/kg
MDG1021 - The second clinical TCR-T candidate
HA-1-specific TCR inlicensed from Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) at the end of 2018
HA-1 belongs to a group of so-called 'minor histocompatibility antigens'
The approach allows the elimination of the patient's hematopoietic system, where leukemia and lymphoma cells are found
Safety and Feasibility already tested clinically in a Phase I trial in 5 patients
Phase I trial for the treatment of relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation initiated in July 2020 at the LUMC
Dose-escalation portion
Dose-expansion portion
(+3)
(+3)
(+3)
3x106
1x106 0.3x106
3+3 study design per dose cohort
20 patients at the selected dose of MDG1021
DC vaccine - Phase I/II trial in AML completed
20 patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia receiving DC vaccine against Wilms Tumor-1(WT-1) and PRAME antigens for 2 years
Primary objectives: Safety and feasibility
Secondary objectives: Overall survival (OS), progression free survival (PFS), control of minimal residual disease (MRD), time to progression (TTP), induction of immune responses
Treatment protocol:
Dec. 2018:
Jan. 2019:
1-year interim
2-year final
analysis
analysis
DC vaccine - Phase I/II trial in AML completed
Very good safety and tolerability
Very good feasibility of manufacturing the vaccine from monocytes of heavily chemotherapy-pretreated patients
Topline results
No serious adverse events
80% overall survival (even when differentiated by age groups below and above 60 years)
55% progression-free survival (60% in those under and 50% in those over 60 years of age)
Development is continued by Roivant/Cytovant in Asia
Medigene is evaluating further partnerships in other regions
Deceased
Deceased
Surviving
Surviving
y
y
Relapse
Relapse
y
y
Global Partnerships
bluebird bio
World-wide license for up to 6 TCR projects
First TCR in preparation for clinical trial
MDG eligible for R&D funding, development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered, up to double digit % royalties
Roivant/Cytovant
License partnership in Greater China, South Korea and Japan for NY-ESO-1 TCR and 2 further TCRs; Continuation of the DC vaccine program
MDG eligible for R&D funding, development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered, up to double digit % royalties
Medigene develops TCRs against target antigens, which are defined by our partners
TCRs are delivered to our partners, they are responsible for further development
Annual financial statement 2019 (1)
Balance sheet item
2018
2019
Change
[€ m]
[€ m]
Assets
Non-current assets
67,4
51,5
-24%
Current assets
57,5
57,7
0%
Total
124,9
109,2
-13%
thereof cash and cash
equivalents and time
71,4
54,7
-23%
deposits
Shareholders' equity and liabilities
Shareholders' equity
103,2
81,8
-21%
Current liabilities
8,8
10,2
16%
non-current liabilities
12,8
17,2
34%
Total
124,9
109,2
-13%
Equity ratio of 75% (2018: 83%)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and time deposits due to intensification of preclinical and clinical activities
Annual financial statement 2019 (2)
Item
2018
2019
Change
Guidance 2019
Explanation
[€ m]
[€ m]
[€ m]
Increase of total revenue due to
Total revenues
7,8
10,6
37%
10-11
partnerships with bluebird bio and,
since April 2019, Roivant/Cytovant
Increase of R&D expenses due to
R&D expenses
17,1
22,6
32%
24-29
intensification of preclinical and
clinical activities
EBITDA loss
20,9*
17,8
-15%
17-18
Results from the aforementioned
items
*FREP assessment
In relation with the sale of Veregen®, which took place in April 2019, the inventories of the active pharmaceutical ingredient were revalued by EUR 4.7 million in the "Inventories"
The cash neutral loss which was previously taken into account in 2019 was being accounted for retroactively in the fiscal year 2018 after receiving the assessment result
Adaption of EBITDA loss from €16,3 m to €20,9 m
Financial outlook (Quarterly Statement Q3 2020)
Guidance 2020
[€ m]
Total revenues
7-9
R&D expenses
22-26
EBITDA loss
17-24
Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2020 amounted to ~€35.8 m
No milestone payments or cash inflows are included from existing or future partnerships or transactions
Based on current planning and the internal re-priorization of projects, Medigene has sufficient financial resources to fund business operations into Q3 2022
Capitals
Utilization of capital in 2019
No utilization of Authorized Capital
Partial utilization of Contingent Capital XXIII by issuing new shares to service converted stock options
Issue of 5.521 shares
Utilization of capital in 2020 (as of 16 December 2020)
No utilization of Authorized Capital
No utilization of Contingent Capital
TOP 6: New Authorized Capital 2020/I of approx. 40% of the nominal capital (9,825,000 shares)
Self-restriction to a maximum of 20% of the nominal capital with exclusion of subscription rights
Please refer to the AGM invitation for the report pursuant to Section 203 (2) Sentence 2 and Section 186 (4) Sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
TOP 7: New Contingent Capital 2020/I of approx. 40% of the nominal capital (9,825,000 shares)
Self-restriction to a maximum of 20% of the nominal capital with exclusion of subscription rights
Please refer to the AGM invitation for the report pursuant to Section 186 (4) Sentence 2 and Section 221 (4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
What happened so far…
Initiation of
Founding
Strategic
DC vaccine
realignment
trial
1994
2000
2014
2015
2016
2017
bluebird bio
IPOTake-over ofDeal (1) Trianta
Immunotherapies
PD1-41BB
Initiation of
Switch Receptor
MDG1021 trial
Completion of
Initiation of
DC vaccine
MDG1011 trial
trial
2018
2019
2020
2021
bluebird bio
Roivant/
IRICoR
Deal (2)
Cytovant
Deal
Deal
Realignment to immunotherapies with focus on solid tumors
Share price development since beginning of 2019
12,00
1000
10,00
800
Share price
XETRA [€]
8,00
600
6,00
400
4,00
200
2,00
Volume
XETRA
0,00
0
[# k]
Value added at Medigene from 2014 to date
Cornerstones of the DC platform
Cornerstones of the TCR-T platform
Antigen identification for diverse DC vaccines
Analysis of numerous antigens
CMC/GMP process development for DC
Screening expended from 20 to 600 cell culture
vaccine production
plates per experiment
Completed Phase I/II study in acute myeloid
Number of T cells needed for sequencing
leukemia (AML)
reducet to absolute minimum
CMC/GMP process development perfected up
to clinical trial authorizations
Initiation of 2 own TCR-T clinical trials
Partnerships with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant
Continuously growing IP portfolio (32 new patents from 27 patent families, 66 patents pending)
…and how we will continue
Clinical trials
Dosing of the 3rd dose cohort of Phase I part of MDG1011 clinical trial in blood cancer expected in Q1 2021, partnering of Phase II part contingent on results
Continuation of the Phase I trial of MDG1021 in patients with blood cancer suffering from a relaps after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
bluebird bio: Potential initiation of Phase I trial of MAGE-A4 TCR
Roivant/Cytovant: Potential initiation of Phase II trial of DC vaccine
Preclinical research
Characterization of new TCR candidates
Optimization of future TCR-T therapies for use in solid tumor indications
Partnerships
Continuation of preclinical development together with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant
Evaluation of new partnerships
Agenda of the Annual General Meeting
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Presentation of the approved financial statements 2019
Discharge of the Executive Management Board members from their responsibilities for financial year 2019
Discharge of the Supervisory Board members from their responsibilities for financial year 2019
Election of Company auditors for financial year 2020
Remuneration system of the members of the Supervisory Board of Medigene AG
Resolution to revoke Authorized Capital 2018/I and create new Authorized Capital 2020/I with the option to exclude subscription rights
Resolution to revoke Contingent Capital 2018/II as well as on authorization of the Executive Management Board to issue convertible bonds or bonds with warrants 2020 and on creation of new Contingent Capital 2020/I
Decrease in the number of Supervisory Board members