Medigene : AGM 2020 Management presentation 12/21/2020 | 04:28am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual General Meeting 2020 of Medigene AG 16 December 2020, virtual Forward looking statements disclaimer All of the information herein has been prepared by the Company solely for use in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the presentation. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes. This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the Company's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the Company's products candidates, ongoing clinical trials and expected trial results, technology changes and new products in the Company's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments. 2 Living Immunotherapies Immunotherapies will revolutionize the future of cancer treatment. We harness the power of living T cells to activate the body's own defenses against cancer. By developing breakthrough therapies, we aim to significantly improve patients' lives. This is what we are passionate about. 3 Medigene in a nutshell Prof. Dolores J. Schendel CEO & CSO Clinical development of innovative cellular cancer immunotherapies Business model Continuous scientific progress and expansion of the IP portfolio Validation through partnerships Dr. Kai Pinkernell CDO & CMO Headquartered in Martinsried, near Munich Basics ~125 employees* ~€35,8 m cash** Axel Sven Malkomes CFO & CBO Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDG1) Listing ~24,6 m shares outstanding ~€85 m market cap* * As of 14 December 2020; ** As of 30 September 2020 4 Change of paradigms in cancer therapy Activation of the immune system Since 2010 1990 - 2010 Tumor Immunotherapies treatment Advanced approaches Stem cell transplantation Cancer vaccines Hormone therapy Adoptive cell therapy Pre 1990 Small Molecules Classical therapies Antibody Therapies Surgery Radiation Chemotherapy 6 Immune cells in our blood Blood cells Erythrocytes Leukocytes Monocytes Thrombocytes T cells Granulocytes Lymphocytes Granulocytes Granulocytes Schematic depiction 7 Medigene's antigen and epitope selection platform Addressing diversity HLA types Antigen Targets Expression levels Cells Tumors Healthy tissues Epitopes Processing and presentation Activation of T cells Mass spectrometry Immunogenicity screening Engineered reporter cell lines / 'dark' TSAs Target specific activation of T cells HLA-A*XXHLA-B*XXHLA-C*XX Clinically relevant epitopes Multiple epitopes for one HLA-type Multiple HLAs per antigen Maximized commercial opportunity with simple combinations 8 Efficient TCR discovery - At scale and at speed Antigen selection Multiple healthy donors used for primings with DC-T cell co-cultures Expansion of single T cell clones Functional selection TCR leads High throughput automation Highest level of standardization and reproducibility: Automatic well screening Tens of thousands of screened clones Thousands of specific T cell clones characterized Fast isolation of high avidity TCRs Natural TCRs without mutations for higher safety TCRs for all HLA-A,-B and -C alleles Tens of thousands of clones screened Thousands of clones characterized Tens of clones fully characterized and sequenced 9 Expression of PD1-41BB in TCR-Ts leads to improved repetitive killing capacity Orange: tumor cells Halo: TCR-T cells TCR-T cells expressing PD1-41BB - improved killing of PD-L1-positive tumor cells.

cells expressing PD1-41BB - improved killing of PD-L1-positive tumor cells. PD1-41BB overcomes the inhibitory signal delivered via the PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint pathway. Images of TCR-T cells expressing PD1-41BB_TCR I or TCR I only in co-culture with PRAME-positive and PD-L1-positive tumor cells (red-labelled) recorded at the indicated time points. Tumor cell killing 10 mediated by TCR-T cells is evident by the reduction of red-labelled cells. The arrows indicate addition of a new tumor cell spheroid simulating repeated exposure of TCR-T cells to tumor cells. Growing immunotherapy pipeline TCR-T Project Target Preclinical Phase I Phase II Partner MDG1011 AML, MDS (PRAME) MDG1021 Post-HSCT relapse (HA-1) MDG10XX Solid tumors (undisclosed) bluebird bio Undisclosed (MAGE-A4) Synovial sarcoma, Cytovant MM, solid tumors (CVT-TCR-01) (NY-ESO-1) DC DC vaccine AML (WT-1 / PRAME) Cytovant AML (CVT-DC-01) (WT-1 / PRAME) PRAME, HA-1,MAGE-A4,NY-ESO-1, WT1: Tumor antigens; Completed; Ongoing; In preparation 12 MDG1011 - TCR-Ts fighting blood cancer Target antigen: PRAME (Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma) PRAME is a well-characterized tumor antigen, which is expressed in many hematological and solid tumor indications The study: Combined Phase I/II Study evaluating safety, feasibility and early signs of efficacy Indications for the Phase I part: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Dosing of the 3rd dose cohort of the Phase I part expected in Q1 2021 Evaluation of partnerships for Phase II part ASH poster, 6 December 2020 Other Phase I ≥1 AML/MDS (+3) (+3) (+3) (+3) Up to 1x107 5x106 1x106 1x105 Single defined dose of TCR-T cells/kg 13 MDG1021 - The second clinical TCR-T candidate HA-1-specific TCR inlicensed from Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) at the end of 2018 HA-1 belongs to a group of so-called 'minor histocompatibility antigens' The approach allows the elimination of the patient's hematopoietic system, where leukemia and lymphoma cells are found Safety and Feasibility already tested clinically in a Phase I trial in 5 patients Phase I trial for the treatment of relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation initiated in July 2020 at the LUMC Dose-escalation portion Dose-expansion portion (+3) (+3) (+3) 3x106 1x106 0.3x106 3+3 study design per dose cohort 20 patients at the selected dose of MDG1021 14 DC vaccine - Phase I/II trial in AML completed 20 patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia receiving DC vaccine against Wilms Tumor-1(WT-1) and PRAME antigens for 2 years Primary objectives: Safety and feasibility Secondary objectives: Overall survival (OS), progression free survival (PFS), control of minimal residual disease (MRD), time to progression (TTP), induction of immune responses Treatment protocol: Dec. 2018: Jan. 2019: 1-year interim 2-year final analysis analysis 15 DC vaccine - Phase I/II trial in AML completed Very good safety and tolerability Very good feasibility of manufacturing the vaccine from monocytes of heavily chemotherapy-pretreated patients Topline results No serious adverse events 80% overall survival (even when differentiated by age groups below and above 60 years) 55% progression-free survival (60% in those under and 50% in those over 60 years of age) Development is continued by Roivant/Cytovant in Asia Medigene is evaluating further partnerships in other regions Deceased Deceased Surviving Surviving y y Relapse Relapse y y 16 Global Partnerships bluebird bio World-wide license for up to 6 TCR projects First TCR in preparation for clinical trial MDG eligible for R&D funding, development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered, up to double digit % royalties Roivant/Cytovant License partnership in Greater China, South Korea and Japan for NY-ESO-1 TCR and 2 further TCRs; Continuation of the DC vaccine program MDG eligible for R&D funding, development, regulatory and sales milestones and tiered, up to double digit % royalties Medigene develops TCRs against target antigens, which are defined by our partners TCRs are delivered to our partners, they are responsible for further development 18 Annual financial statement 2019 (1) Balance sheet item 2018 2019 Change [€ m] [€ m] Assets Non-current assets 67,4 51,5 -24% Current assets 57,5 57,7 0% Total 124,9 109,2 -13% thereof cash and cash equivalents and time 71,4 54,7 -23% deposits Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity 103,2 81,8 -21% Current liabilities 8,8 10,2 16% non-current liabilities 12,8 17,2 34% Total 124,9 109,2 -13% Equity ratio of 75% (2018: 83%) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and time deposits due to intensification of preclinical and clinical activities 19 Annual financial statement 2019 (2) Item 2018 2019 Change Guidance 2019 Explanation [€ m] [€ m] [€ m] Increase of total revenue due to Total revenues 7,8 10,6 37% 10-11 partnerships with bluebird bio and, since April 2019, Roivant/Cytovant Increase of R&D expenses due to R&D expenses 17,1 22,6 32% 24-29 intensification of preclinical and clinical activities EBITDA loss 20,9* 17,8 -15% 17-18 Results from the aforementioned items *FREP assessment In relation with the sale of Veregen®, which took place in April 2019, the inventories of the active pharmaceutical ingredient were revalued by EUR 4.7 million in the "Inventories" The cash neutral loss which was previously taken into account in 2019 was being accounted for retroactively in the fiscal year 2018 after receiving the assessment result Adaption of EBITDA loss from €16,3 m to €20,9 m 20 Financial outlook (Quarterly Statement Q3 2020) Guidance 2020 [€ m] Total revenues 7-9 R&D expenses 22-26 EBITDA loss 17-24 Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2020 amounted to ~€35.8 m No milestone payments or cash inflows are included from existing or future partnerships or transactions Based on current planning and the internal re-priorization of projects, Medigene has sufficient financial resources to fund business operations into Q3 2022 21 Capitals Utilization of capital in 2019 No utilization of Authorized Capital Partial utilization of Contingent Capital XXIII by issuing new shares to service converted stock options Issue of 5.521 shares Utilization of capital in 2020 (as of 16 December 2020) No utilization of Authorized Capital No utilization of Contingent Capital TOP 6: New Authorized Capital 2020/I of approx. 40% of the nominal capital (9,825,000 shares) Self-restriction to a maximum of 20% of the nominal capital with exclusion of subscription rights Please refer to the AGM invitation for the report pursuant to Section 203 (2) Sentence 2 and Section 186 (4) Sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) TOP 7: New Contingent Capital 2020/I of approx. 40% of the nominal capital (9,825,000 shares) Self-restriction to a maximum of 20% of the nominal capital with exclusion of subscription rights Please refer to the AGM invitation for the report pursuant to Section 186 (4) Sentence 2 and Section 221 (4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 22 What happened so far… Initiation of Founding Strategic DC vaccine realignment trial 1994 2000 2014 2015 2016 2017 bluebird bio IPOTake-over ofDeal (1) Trianta Immunotherapies PD1-41BB Initiation of Switch Receptor MDG1021 trial Completion of Initiation of DC vaccine MDG1011 trial trial 2018 2019 2020 2021 bluebird bio Roivant/ IRICoR Deal (2) Cytovant Deal Deal Realignment to immunotherapies with focus on solid tumors 24 Share price development since beginning of 2019 12,00 1000 10,00 800 Share price XETRA [€] 8,00 600 6,00 400 4,00 200 2,00 Volume XETRA 0,00 0 [# k] 25 Value added at Medigene from 2014 to date Cornerstones of the DC platform Cornerstones of the TCR-T platform Antigen identification for diverse DC vaccines Analysis of numerous antigens CMC/GMP process development for DC Screening expended from 20 to 600 cell culture vaccine production plates per experiment Completed Phase I/II study in acute myeloid Number of T cells needed for sequencing leukemia (AML) reducet to absolute minimum CMC/GMP process development perfected up to clinical trial authorizations Initiation of 2 own TCR-T clinical trials

TCR-T clinical trials Partnerships with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant

Continuously growing IP portfolio (32 new patents from 27 patent families, 66 patents pending) 26 …and how we will continue Clinical trials Dosing of the 3rd dose cohort of Phase I part of MDG1011 clinical trial in blood cancer expected in Q1 2021, partnering of Phase II part contingent on results Continuation of the Phase I trial of MDG1021 in patients with blood cancer suffering from a relaps after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation bluebird bio: Potential initiation of Phase I trial of MAGE-A4 TCR Roivant/Cytovant: Potential initiation of Phase II trial of DC vaccine Preclinical research Characterization of new TCR candidates Optimization of future TCR-T therapies for use in solid tumor indications Partnerships Continuation of preclinical development together with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant Evaluation of new partnerships 27 Agenda of the Annual General Meeting 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Presentation of the approved financial statements 2019 Discharge of the Executive Management Board members from their responsibilities for financial year 2019 Discharge of the Supervisory Board members from their responsibilities for financial year 2019 Election of Company auditors for financial year 2020 Remuneration system of the members of the Supervisory Board of Medigene AG Resolution to revoke Authorized Capital 2018/I and create new Authorized Capital 2020/I with the option to exclude subscription rights Resolution to revoke Contingent Capital 2018/II as well as on authorization of the Executive Management Board to issue convertible bonds or bonds with warrants 2020 and on creation of new Contingent Capital 2020/I Decrease in the number of Supervisory Board members Election to the Supervisory Board 28 Thank you Prof. Dolores J. Schendel Axel Sven Malkomes Dr. Kai Pinkernell CEO & CSO CFO & CBO CDO & CMO Medigene AG T +49 89 2000 33 0 Lochhamer Str. 11 F +49 89 2000 33 2920 82152 Planegg / Martinsried investor@medigene.com Germany www.medigene.com © Medigene AG Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MediGene AG published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:26:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about MEDIGENE AG 04:28a MEDIGENE : AGM 2020 Management presentation PU 12/20 MEDIGENE : Dr. Anthony Man appointed to Supervisory Board PU 12/17 MEDIGENE : Dr. Anthony Man appointed to Supervisory Board AQ 12/08 MEDIGENE : PRAME expression and HLA genotype screening in AML and MDS patients PU 12/08 MEDIGENE : PRAME expression and HLA genotype screening in AML and MDS patients AQ 12/08 MEDIGENE : Detailed analysis from Medigene's completed Phase I/II DC vaccine in .. AQ 12/07 MEDIGENE : Detailed analysis from Medigene's completed Phase I/II DC vaccine in .. PU 11/13 MEDIGENE : provides Q3 2020 update AQ 11/12 MEDIGENE : provides Q3 2020 update PU 11/10 MEDIGENE : Positive Phase I/II trial feasibility results, Consistent high-qualit.. AQ

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 9,97 M 12,2 M 12,2 M Net income 2020 -19,2 M -23,4 M -23,4 M Net cash 2020 26,5 M 32,3 M 32,3 M P/E ratio 2020 -4,46x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 88,4 M 108 M 108 M EV / Sales 2020 6,21x EV / Sales 2021 3,37x Nbr of Employees 123 Free-Float 89,6% Chart MEDIGENE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MEDIGENE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 6,87 € Last Close Price 3,60 € Spread / Highest target 178% Spread / Average Target 90,7% Spread / Lowest Target 25,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Dolores J. Schendel Chief Executive & Scientific Officer Gerd Zettlmeissl Chairman-Supervisory Board Axel-Sven Malkomes Chief Financial & Business Development Officer Kai Pinkernell Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President Horst Domdey Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MEDIGENE AG -10.00% 108 MODERNA, INC. 616.92% 55 490 LONZA GROUP AG 57.59% 46 709 CELLTRION, INC. 96.69% 43 362 SEAGEN INC. 76.05% 36 269 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 16.75% 34 585