    MDG1   DE000A1X3W00

MEDIGENE AG

(MDG1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:23 2022-08-03 am EDT
2.455 EUR   -1.01%
01:42aMEDIGENE : Präsentation zum Halbjahresbericht 2022
PU
01:42aMEDIGENE : Half-Year Report 2022 Management Presentation
PU
01:42aMEDIGENE : provides Q2 update and 6M report 2022
PU
Medigene : Half-Year Report 2022 Management Presentation

08/03/2022 | 01:42am EDT
Building next generation TCR-T cell therapies for solid cancers

Medigene Half-Year Report 2022

3 August 2022

Forward looking statements disclaimer

All of the information herein has been prepared by the Company solely for use in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the presentation. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms

"anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will",

"would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the Company's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the Company's products candidates, ongoing clinical trials and expected trial results, technology changes and new products in the Company's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

2

Investment highlights

Pipeline developed for multiple cancer indications

Exclusive rights to novel solid cancer signature antigens from non-coding genome

Focus on solid cancers

regions (cancer's "dark matter")

Tools to empower improved TCR-T immunotherapy of cancer

Persistence of function, safety switch, better expression and efficacy

TCR platform

Clinically validated and revenue-generating platform to identify optimal TCRs

Targeting diverse antigen-HLA combinations

+

Showing high specificity, sensitivity and multi-functionality

Innovative tools and

Improved safety by screening TCR repertoires from healthy blood donors

technologies

Exhibiting signs of biological and/or clinical activity in first Phase I study

Validated by

Hongsheng Sciences

partnerships

Public Company (MDG1 Frankfurt SE); ~70 employees; Martinsried, Germany

Robust financials

Revenue streams from out-licensing, milestones

Cash runway into Q4 2024

TCR: T cell receptor; TCR-T: T cell receptor-modified T cell; HLA: Human leukocyte antigen

3

A broad TCR pipeline for immunotherapy of cancer

Tumor-specific cancer antigens

Established cancer-testis- antigens for solid cancers

Hematological cancers

Discovery stage

Neo-antigens incl.

"dark matter"

Multiple targets +

HLAs

Multiple targets + HLAs

MAGE-A4

NY-ESO-1

PRAME

PRAME

NY-ESO-1

IND-enabling

Clinical studies

preclinical

Wholly owned and partnered

Hongsheng Sciences

Hongsheng Sciences

TCR-T cell empowering

technologies

PD1-41BB

iM-TCR

DC platform

Precision pairing

Multiple new…

DC: Dendritic cell; MAGE-A4,NY-ESO-1, PRAME: Tumor antigens

4

Drug Product GMP production: Personalized TCR-Ts against cancer

Thawing and 4

re-infusion into patient

1 Leukapheresis and

T cell isolation (potential to freeze)

Patient

GMP: Expansion, freezing

3

and quality tests

TCR product/

One sample aliquots

TCR vector

2 GMP: Activation of T cells and transfer of TCR

GMP: Good manufacturing principles

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
