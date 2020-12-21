Medigene : Participation at upcoming virtual conferences

Planegg/Martinsried - 21 December 2020. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, will participate at the following upcoming scientific and investor conferences. Please note that all mentioned conferences will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event

6 -8 and 11 - 14 January 2021

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_68227/conference_home.html

TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

8 -12 February 2021

https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/557487/1068061/?&t=a1841bb4129a83843cd064f3a0d9aa8d

CAR-TCR Europe

16 -18 February 2021

https://cartcr-europe.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiK26pMff7QIVSAwGAB15vAsWEAAYASAAEgL0rPD_BwE

Immuno-Oncology 360°

23 -26 February 2021

https://theconferenceforum.org/conferences/immuno-oncology-360/overview/

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A1X3W00) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Dr. Gary Waanders, Dr. Anna Niedl

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

e-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Mary-Ann Chang

Phone: +44 7483 284 853

e-mail: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com