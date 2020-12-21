Log in
Medigene : Participation at upcoming virtual conferences

12/21/2020
Planegg/Martinsried - 21 December 2020. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, will participate at the following upcoming scientific and investor conferences. Please note that all mentioned conferences will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.

LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event
6 -8 and 11 - 14 January 2021
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_68227/conference_home.html

TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR
8 -12 February 2021
https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/557487/1068061/?&t=a1841bb4129a83843cd064f3a0d9aa8d

CAR-TCR Europe
16 -18 February 2021
https://cartcr-europe.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiK26pMff7QIVSAwGAB15vAsWEAAYASAAEgL0rPD_BwE

Immuno-Oncology 360°
23 -26 February 2021
https://theconferenceforum.org/conferences/immuno-oncology-360/overview/

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A1X3W00) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene
Dr. Gary Waanders, Dr. Anna Niedl
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
e-mail: investor@medigene.com
LifeSci Advisors
Mary-Ann Chang
Phone: +44 7483 284 853
e-mail: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:38:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
