Medigene : Participation at upcoming virtual conferences

Planegg/Martinsried - 21 December 2020. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, will participate at the following upcoming scientific and investor conferences. Please note that all mentioned conferences will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic.
LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event
6 -8 and 11 - 14 January 2021
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_68227/conference_home.html
TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR
8 -12 February 2021
https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/557487/1068061/?&t=a1841bb4129a83843cd064f3a0d9aa8d
CAR-TCR Europe
16 -18 February 2021
https://cartcr-europe.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiK26pMff7QIVSAwGAB15vAsWEAAYASAAEgL0rPD_BwE
Immuno-Oncology 360°
23 -26 February 2021
https://theconferenceforum.org/conferences/immuno-oncology-360/overview/
