Medigene : Statement on Corporate Governance 2022

Statement on corporate governance in accordance with Section 289f and 315d of the HGB

The statement on governance in accordance with Section 289f and 315d of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB) comprises the declaration of conformity pursuant to Section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG), relevant information on corporate governance practices, and a description of the procedures of the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board along with the composition and procedures of their committees.

Pursuant to Section 161 of the AktG, any non-compliance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code must be described and justified in the declaration of conformity. Medigene reports on non-compliance with certain recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code as described in the following statement on corporate governance.

I.

Declaration of conformity by the Executive Management Board and Supervisory Board of Medigene AG pursuant to Section 161 of the AktG

Section 161 (I) (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) requires the Executive Management and Supervisory Boards of a listed stock corporation to declare annually that the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code published by the Federal Ministry of Justice in the official section of the Federal Gazette have been and are complied with, and which recommendations have not been or will not be applied and on what grounds. In addition to referencing the applicable German Stock

Corporation Act, the German Corporate Governance Code ("Code") also includes recommendations from which a company may deviate ("shall" provisions). However, any such

deviation must be disclosed and accounted for annually.

Since issuing the last Declaration of Conformity on 24 March 2021, Medigene AG has complied with the recommendations of the Code in its version dated 16 December 2019, with the exception of the declarations indicated and accounted for in the Declaration of Conformity of 24 March 2021. For the period beginning 21 March 2022, the Executive Management and Supervisory Boards declare that Medigene AG is and will be in conformity with the Code in its version dated 16 December 2019, with the following exceptions:

G.6 of the Code: Ratio of short-term to long-term variable remuneration

No. G.6 of the Code recommends that the share of long-term variable remuneration should exceed the share of short-term variable remuneration. The general shareholders' meeting of

the Company last approved the current remuneration system for the Management Board on 24 June 2021 under agenda item 6, which provides for a ratio of short-term to long-term variable remuneration of 65:35. In view of the remuneration system approved in 2021, the Supervisory Board considers it reasonable not to amend the existing service contracts in such a way that the share of the short-term bonus is less than 50%. At present, the Supervisory Board does not believe that the criterion of a greater long-term variable remuneration component in relation to the short-term variable remuneration component is a decisive factor for proper corporate governance directed at the long-term well-being of the Company.

G.10 of the Code: long-term variable remuneration

No. G.10 of the Code recommends that the long-term variable remuneration amounts granted to members of the Management Board should be invested primarily in company shares or correspondingly granted on a share basis. Management Board members should not be able to dispose of amounts constituting the long-term variable remuneration for four years. The general shareholders' meeting of the Company last approved the currently applicable

remuneration system for the Management Board on 24 June 2021 under agenda item 6, which does not provide for the long-term variable remuneration amounts granted to Management Board members to be invested primarily in shares of the Company or correspondingly granted on a share basis. The long-term variable remuneration amounts are mainly paid out in cash without any further obligation to invest the amounts received, for example, in shares of the Company. In addition, the granting of stock options as share-based remuneration is a component of the granting of long-term variable remuneration. The Supervisory Board does not currently believe that the criterion specifying that long-term variable remuneration amounts granted to Management Board members should be invested primarily in shares of the Company or correspondingly granted on a share basis is a decisive factor for proper corporate governance directed at the long-term well-being of the Company. Moreover, it should be noted that one of the remuneration components consists of the granting of stock options, the amount of which is linked to the degree of target achievement of the short-term bonus. When stock options are granted, there is a statutory waiting period of four years before they can be exercised.

G.11 of the Code: Recovery of variable remuneration

No. G.11 of the Code recommends that the Supervisory Board should have the possibility to take account of extraordinary developments within an appropriate framework. In cases where the grounds are justified, it should be possible to withhold or reclaim variable remuneration (i.e. "clawback"). The Supervisory Board does not implement Recommendation G.11 of the Code, as it is of the opinion that meeting mutually agreed targets gives rise to a claim for remuneration accordingly. Extraordinary developments can, if necessary, be taken into account in other ways with regard to remuneration within the framework of new service contracts to be agreed.

G.13 of the Code: Payments on premature termination of the service agreement

No. G.13 of the Code recommends that payments made to Executive Management Board members on premature termination of their service contracts do not exceed the value of two years' remuneration (severance payment cap) and should not pay remuneration beyond the remaining term of the contract. In the event of a post-contractual restrictive covenant, the severance payment should be credited against the remuneration for the period of the restrictive covenant. The service contracts of existing Management Board members were concluded in accordance with the compensation system adopted by the general shareholders'

meeting on 24 August 2016 and therefore do not fully comply with this recommendation. The current compensation system will be taken into account when concluding new contracts and renewing existing contracts.

G.16 of the Code: Reduction of remuneration pursuant to non-Group Supervisory Board mandates

No. G.16 of the Code recommends that when members of the company's Management Board take up non-group supervisory board mandates, the Supervisory Board should decide whether and to what extent the remuneration is to be reduced. Acceptance of non-group Supervisory Board mandates by Management Board members requires the approval of the Supervisory Board, in the course of which the latter shall examine, among other aspects, the time availability of the Executive Management Board member concerned and the potential impact on their activities for the Company. If approval is granted in this respect, no further decision is made as to whether and to what extent remuneration is to be reduced, as approval is only granted if the interests of the Company are not affected and there are no concerns regarding any decisive impact on the time available to Management Board members for their work for the Company. Consequently, there are no grounds from the outset for any reduction of remuneration.

Planegg/Martinsried, 21 March 2022

For the Supervisory Board: For the Executive Management Board: Dr. Gerd Zettlmeissl Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel Supervisory Board Chairman Chief Executive Officer

Further, reference is made to the declaration of conformity 2023, which is, as well as the other declarations of conformity of Medigene AG, available on the Company's website, each one for

a minimum of five years(https://medigene.com/investors-media/corporate- governance/declaration-on-corporate-governance/)

II.

Corporate Governance

Good corporate governance is the basis of the decision-making and monitoring processes of Medigene AG. It represents responsible and value-based leadership and control of the Company for long-term success, goal-oriented and efficient cooperation between the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board, respect for the interests of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, consistently transparent and responsible corporate decisions and an appropriate handling of risks.

Corporate governance ensures the following basic principles:

 It defines key shareholder rights.

 It demonstrates clear management principles and the associated responsibilities of corporate bodies.

 It governs the cooperation between these bodies.

 It calls for open and transparent communication with the public.

 It is based on legally compliant, ethically backed and self-responsible behavior.

 It demands a diligent and reliable accounting and auditing.

Shareholders and Annual General Meeting

Medigene AG respects the rights of its shareholders and ensures the exercise of these rights to the extent possible within the applicable statutory framework. These rights include the free purchase and sale of shares, equal voting rights for each share (one share - one vote), participation in the Annual General Meeting including exercise of voting rights, and an appropriate satisfaction of the information needs.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, which is held at least once every year, include the discharge of the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board as well as the election of the auditor. Further, the Annual General Meeting elects the members of the Supervisory Board if required. Amendments to the Articles of Association and measures relating to changes in share capital are decided at the Annual General Meeting and implemented by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Management Board. Shareholders may submit motions referring to resolutions proposed by the Executive Management and the Supervisory Board and can challenge resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the relevant legal provisions, Medigene provides information in a timely manner about the venue and date of the Annual General Meeting. The summons of the Annual General Meeting as well as the reports and information required for resolutions are published pursuant to the regulations of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), kept available at the

Company's premises and made available on Medigene AG's website. Every shareholder who registers in time has the right to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. In the event that a shareholder is unable to exercise his/her voting right in person at the Annual General Meeting, he/she has the option of voting by nominating an authorized representative of his/her choice or through the Company's proxy, who is bound by instructions. Furthermore, shareholders may also transfer their voting rights to a proxy representative of the Company or nominate an authorized representative online in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

The Act Concerning Measures Under the Law of Companies, Cooperative Societies, Associations, Foundations and Commonhold Property to Combat the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic Federal Code for Notaries (GesRuaCOVBekG) has given stock corporations the option of holding their general meetings as exclusively virtual general meetings, i.e., without the physical presence of the entire shareholders. The GesRuaCOVBekG was extended until 31 August 2022. As the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in the course of 2022 could not be predicted with certainty, at the beginning of 2022, Covid-19 variation Omikron lead to high and continuously increasing infection rates, , so that holding a virtual Annual General Meeting was identified as the safest way to enable the Company to hold an Annual General Meeting in an orderly and legally compliant manner, the Company made use of this option. The risk of actually not being able to hold a scheduled Annual General Meeting in the event of new lock-down measurements or potential restrictions on the admission of individual shareholders due to the pandemic regulations (3G, 2G+, etc.) that are not determined or determinable for the time of the Annual General Meeting was unacceptable. The Annual General Meeting of Medigene AG therefore took place on 18 May 2022 as "virtual Annual General Meeting" without the personal attendance of shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of Medigene AG is prepared with the goal of effectively providing the shareholders with comprehensive information. Prior to the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are informed in detail about the past fiscal year via the Annual Report. In the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, the requirements for participation, for the exercise of voting rights, as well as the procedure of voting by proxy and the shareholder rights related to the Annual General Meeting are explained. All documents and information referring to the Annual General Meeting are available on the Medigene AG website. This includes the possibility to register online for the Annual General Meeting, the template to grant proxy to a third person as well as templates to vote on resolution proposals of the Company. Following the Annual General Meeting, Medigene AG publishes the voting results for each agenda item for which a resolution was passed, the number of shares for which valid votes were given, the proportion of share capital represented by valid votes, the number of votes in favor of the resolution, the number of dissenting votes and, if applicable, the number of abstentions. This ensures and simplifies the exchange of information between Medigene AG and the shareholders regarding the Annual General Meeting.

Communication with the public

When providing information to external parties, the Executive Management Board complies with the principles of transparency, promptness, openness, comprehensibility and equal treatment of shareholders. For this purpose, the Company provides information such as press releases, financial and conference calendars, annual reports, quarterly reports and releases, announcements of transactions for which disclosure is mandatory, corporate governance information and compliance under the heading "Investors & Media" on its website, www.medigene.com. The Statement on Corporate Governance is updated on a yearly basis on the Company's website and is part of the Company's communication with the public.

Medigene AG regularly reports on the status of its research and development programs as well as other business operations in press conferences, analyst meetings and at international investor conferences.

Function and composition of the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board