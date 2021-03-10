Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medigene AG    MDG1   DE000A1X3W00

MEDIGENE AG

(MDG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medigene : Poster presentations at AACR 2021 Annual Meeting

03/10/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Planegg/Martinsried - Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, will present two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting (AACR) 2021 being held on 10-15 April 2021.

The work relates to two of Medigene's preclinical research programs including the collaborative project with the Université de Montréal evaluating T cell responses to tumor-specific target antigens derived from non-coding regions of the genome and another project focused on the in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity of T cells carrying a PRAME-specific T cell receptor (TCR) and the PD1-41BB switch receptor.

The full-length abstracts for the research to be presented at the meeting have been published online today at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/abstracts/ and posters will be available online on 10 April 2021.

Poster details
# 1520 Targetable immunogenic tumor specific antigens can be identified in non-coding regions of the genome
Tiziana Franceschetti, Qingchuan Zhao, Krystel Vincent, Claude Perreault, Slavoljub Milosevic, and Daniel Sommermeyer
Session details: Immunology; Adoptive Cell Therapy; E-Poster

# 1521 Combining a PRAME-specific TCR showing potent in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor reactivity and a favorable preclinical safety profile with a PD1-41BB switch receptor results in highly efficient T cells
Ina Fetzer, Nadja Sailer, Melanie Salvermoser, Manon Weis, Christian Krendl, Maja Bürdek, Doris Brechtefeld, Isabella Rampp, Julian Rydzek-Wiesner, Monika Braun, Christian Ellinger, Christiane Geiger, Daniel Sommermeyer, Susanne Wilde
Session details: Immunology; Adoptive Cell Therapy; E-Poster

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A1X3W00) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene's TCR-Ts

TCR-T technology arms a patient's own T cells with tumor-specific T cell receptors. The T cell receptor-modified T cells (TCR-T cells) are then able to detect and efficiently kill tumor cells. This immunotherapy approach attempts to overcome the patient's tolerance towards cancer cells and tumor-induced immunosuppression by activating and modifying the patient's T cells outside the body (ex vivo).

Medigene is conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial of its TCR-T candidate MDG1011 in the blood cancer indications AML and MDS. In addition, Medigene is establishing a pipeline of TCRs and has collaborations with bluebird bio, Inc. and Cytovant Sciences HK Ltd. addressing solid tumor indications.

About Medigene's PD1-41BB switch receptor

Checkpoint inhibition via PD1-PDL1 pathway: Solid tumor cells are known to be sensitive to killing by activated T cells. Tumor cells can escape this killing activity by expressing inhibitory molecules, so-called 'checkpoint proteins', such as Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1) on their surface. When this occurs, activated T cells which express PD-1, the natural receptor for PD-L1, are inactivated. The expression of PD-L1 by tumors represents an adaptive immune resistance mechanism that can lead to tumor survival and growth.

The 4-1BB co-stimulatory signaling pathway: Effective T cell immune responses to antigens typically require costimulatory signals to be received alongside the primary antigenic stimulation via the T cell receptor (TCR). The intracellular signaling domains of the 4-1BB protein offer a well-characterized pathway to positively enhance T cell responses.

Medigene's PD1-41BB switch receptor takes advantage of the binding of PD-1 on the T cells to PD-L1 on tumors. In the switch receptor, the inhibitory signaling domain of PD-1 has been substituted with the activating signaling domain of 4-1BB. As a result, the switch receptor then delivers an activating signal to the TCR-T cells (not the usual inhibitory signal of PD-1). This enables the PD1-41BB-modified TCR-T cells to proliferate strongly in the presence of PD-L1-positive tumor cells and to mediate greater killing of tumor cells upon repeated exposure. Additionally, signals mediated through the switch receptor also enhance metabolic fitness of TCR-T cells, enabling better function in conditions of low levels of glucose or high levels of the immunosuppressive factor TGFß, two conditions that are characteristic of strongly hostile tumor microenvironments.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene
Dr. Gary Waanders, Dr. Anna Niedl
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
e-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors
Mary-Ann Chang
Phone: +44 7483 284 853
e-mail: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDIGENE AG
04:40pMEDIGENE  : Poster presentations at AACR 2021 Annual Meeting
PU
02/09MEDIGENE  : Further encouraging results from long-term follow-up of aml patients..
AQ
02/08MEDIGENE  : Further encouraging results from long-term follow-up of AML patients..
PU
01/29MEDIGENE  : Focus on solid tumors, discontinuation of mdg1021 development progra..
AQ
01/28MEDIGENE  : Presentation on discontinuation of the MDG1021 development program
PU
01/28MEDIGENE  : Präsentation zur Einstellung des MDG1021 Entwicklungsprogramms
PU
01/28MEDIGENE  : Focus on solid tumors - Discontinuation of MDG1021 development progr..
PU
01/13MEDIGENE  : expands patent protection of its technologies in key markets, the US..
PU
01/05Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annu..
GL
2020MEDIGENE  : Participation at upcoming virtual conferences
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8,43 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net income 2020 -22,8 M -27,2 M -27,2 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,8 M 116 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,86x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart MEDIGENE AG
Duration : Period :
Medigene AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGENE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,51 €
Last Close Price 3,95 €
Spread / Highest target 254%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dolores J. Schendel Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Axel-Sven Malkomes Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Gerd Zettlmeissl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Pinkernell Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGENE AG12.22%115
MODERNA, INC.25.27%52 318
LONZA GROUP AG-4.18%43 577
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.70%36 319
CELLTRION, INC.-20.47%34 464
SEAGEN INC.-14.03%27 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ