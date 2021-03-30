Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medigene AG    MDG1   DE000A1X3W00

MEDIGENE AG

(MDG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medigene : Publication of research on co-receptor independent MAGE-A4-specific T cell receptor

03/30/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Planegg/Martinsried - 30 March 2021. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, announces the publication of a peer-reviewed paper entitled, 'Development of a CD8 co-receptor independent T cell receptor specific for tumor-associated antigen MAGE-A4 for next generation T-cell-based immunotherapy' covering preclinical research on a T cell receptor (TCR) specific for a peptide derived from the MAGE-A4 protein in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer. The research was conducted by Medigene's scientists in collaboration with scientists from bluebird bio, Inc. (bluebird bio, NASDAQ: BLUE). The paper was published online: https://jitc.bmj.com/content/9/3/e002035

The paper describes the discovery and characterization of a MAGE-A4-specific TCR and provides detailed scientific information highlighting the robust potency and exquisite specificity of this TCR against a MAGE-A4-derived peptide.

This MAGE-A4-specific TCR is the most advanced program in Medigene's collaboration with bluebird bio. This TCR differs from other MAGE-A4 TCRs currently in development elsewhere as it works independently of the T cell co-receptor CD8, which is found on killer T cells. As shown in the paper, this enables T cells equipped with this MAGE-A4 TCR to detect and kill tumor cells expressing MAGE-A4 in a preclinical setting, including helper T cells which express CD4 and not CD8.

Prof. Dolores Schendel, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Medigene: 'We are delighted to see the high quality of our collaborative research with bluebird bio recognized by this scientific publication. This MAGE-A4-specific TCR, being CD8 co-receptor independent, can activate MAGE-A4-specific responses in either CD4 helper or CD8 killer T cells. In this way, the TCR enables the broadest functional T cell response against MAGE-A4-positive tumor cells and, as demonstrated in preclinical in vivo models, strong control of tumor growth.
Our allogeneic T cell priming, and selection technology was used very successfully to isolate this TCR. This technology is well suited to finding such non-mutated, high avidity TCRs specific for different antigens which we believe will be key to developing next generation TCR-T cells for solid cancer.'

Scientific Information
The MAGE-A4-specific HLA-A2-restricted TCR was isolated using Medigene's allogeneic priming technology to stimulate and screen T cells from an HLA-A2-negative donor for cells with the desired specificity. In preclinical research, the TCR has a favorable activity profile and superior in vivo potency compared to other specific MAGE-A4 TCRs tested (including those isolated from HLA-A2-positive donors who have tolerized T cell repertoires to self-antigens presented by HLA-A2). This non-mutated, high avidity MAGE-A4-specific TCR is CD8 co-receptor-independent, allowing effector functions to be elicited in CD4 helper T cells transduced to express the TCR. These CD4 TCR-T cells not only supported an anti-tumor response by direct killing of MAGE-A4-positive tumor cells, but also upregulated certain properties associated with helper function, such as surface marker expression and release of key cytokines.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A1X3W00) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene's TCR-Ts
TCR-T technology arms a patient's own T cells with tumor-specific T cell receptors. The T cell receptor-modified T cells (TCR-T cells) are then able to detect and efficiently kill tumor cells. This immunotherapy approach attempts to overcome the patient's tolerance towards cancer cells and tumor-induced immunosuppression by activating and modifying the patient's T cells outside the body (ex vivo).
Medigene is conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial of its TCR-T candidate MDG1011 in the blood cancer indications AML and MDS. In addition, Medigene is establishing a pipeline of TCRs and has collaborations with bluebird bio, Inc. and Cytovant Sciences HK Ltd. addressing solid tumor indications.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene
Dr. Gary Waanders, Dr. Anna Niedl
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
e-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors
Mary-Ann Chang
Phone: +44 7483 284 853
e-mail: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 20:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDIGENE AG
04:36pMEDIGENE  : Publication of research on co-receptor independent MAGE-A4-specific ..
PU
03/25MEDIGENE  : provides results for fiscal year 2020 and outlook
PU
03/25MEDIGENE  : Annual Report 2020 Management Presentation
PU
03/25MEDIGENE  : Präsentation zum Geschäftsbericht 2020
PU
03/19MEDIGENE  : Change in the Executive Management Board
AQ
03/18MEDIGENE  : Change in the Executive Management Board
PU
03/10MEDIGENE  : Poster presentations at AACR 2021 Annual Meeting
PU
02/09MEDIGENE  : Further encouraging results from long-term follow-up of aml patients..
AQ
02/08MEDIGENE  : Further encouraging results from long-term follow-up of AML patients..
PU
01/29MEDIGENE  : Focus on solid tumors, discontinuation of mdg1021 development progra..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,4 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2021 -31,9 M -37,4 M -37,4 M
Net Debt 2021 3,00 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,3 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,40x
EV / Sales 2022 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart MEDIGENE AG
Duration : Period :
Medigene AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGENE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,51 €
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Spread / Highest target 254%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dolores J. Schendel Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Axel-Sven Malkomes Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
Gerd Zettlmeissl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Pinkernell Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGENE AG12.36%114
MODERNA, INC.18.14%49 433
LONZA GROUP AG-4.32%43 072
CELLTRION, INC.-12.53%39 735
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.60%36 628
SEAGEN INC.-20.10%25 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ