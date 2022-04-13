Medigene : participates at upcoming conferences

Planegg/Martinsried - Medigene AG ( http://www.medigene.com) (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T-cell-based cancer therapies, will participate at the following upcoming scientific, business development and financial conferences. Medigene's management and/or scientists will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.

Neoantigen Summit Europe

https://neoantigen-europe.com/

26-28 April 2022

German Biotechnology Days

4-5 May 2022

https://www.biotechnologietage.de/en/

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

23-25 May 2022

https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Planegg/Martinsried near Munich, Germany. With its scientific expertise, Medigene is working on the development of innovative immunotherapies to enhance T cell activity against solid cancers in fields of high unmet medical need.

Medigene's strategy is to develop its own therapies towards clinical proof-of-concept. In addition, the Company offers selected partners the opportunity to discover and develop therapies on the basis of its proprietary technology platforms. In return for such partnerships, Medigene expects to receive upfront and milestone payments as well as research and development funding and royalties on future product sales.

For more information, please visit https://www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

