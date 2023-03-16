Medigene to present first pre-clinical data for MDG1015 with poster presentation at AACR 2023 Annual Meeting

Martinsried/Munich, March 16, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting (AACR) 2023 being held on April 14-19, 2023.



The work to be presented shows that T cells carrying a NY-ESO-1-specific T cell receptor (TCR) combined with a chimeric PD1-41BB switch receptor, have significantly increased TCR-T cell proliferation, functionality and anti-tumor activity, compared to T cells expressing the TCR alone. A potential mechanism associated with this enhanced functionality is the greater release of multiple different effector cytokines.

The abstract for this research has been published online at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/3341 and posters will be available online on April 18, 2023.





Poster details

4057/9: T cells co-expressing a highly potent NY-ESO-1-specific TCR and a chimeric PD1-41BB co-stimulatory switch receptor show a favorable polyfunctional profile for the treatment of solid tumors

Andrea Coluccio, Stefanie Tippmer, Petra Prinz, Maja Buerdek, Kathrin Mutze, Barbara Loesch, Kathrin Davari, Giulia Longinotti, Dolores J. Schendel.

Session details: Adoptive Cell and Natural Killer Cell Therapy

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering.

For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene’s TCR-T Therapy Platform

Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2SeventyBio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.

About Medigene’s MDG1015 Program

MDG1015 is a 3rd generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1, a well-recognized and validated cancer testis antigen which is expressed in multiple tumor types. MDG1015 contains our high-avidity, NY-ESO-1 TCR combined with our proprietary PD1-41BB co-stimulatory switch receptor that blocks the PD1/PD-L1 inhibitory axis while simultaneously activating the T cell through the well described -41BB pathway further enhancing the activity and persistence of the TCR-T in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME). MDG1015 is currently undergoing IND/CTA enabling studies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.





Contacts

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Phone: +41 78 680 05 38

E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.