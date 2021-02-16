Medigus: Leading Life Science and Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur Mori Arkin to Join ScoutCam's Board of Directors

OMER, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC), Medigus’ subsidiary and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, that Mr. Mori Arkin has been appointed to its board of directors.

On May 18, 2020, Mr. Arkin invested $2 million in ScoutCam through his investment company, Arkin Holdings, and, in connection with the investment, appointed Dr. Irit Yaniv as a ScoutCam’s board member and representative of Arkin Holdings. After carefully observing ScoutCam’s positive momentum over the past several months, including in his capacity as a special advisor to ScoutCam on matters related to intellectual property, Mr. Arkin decided to replace Dr. Yaniv and represent Arkin Holdings on the board himself.

Prof. Benad Goldwasser, the Executive Chairman of Scoutcam’s board, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Yaniv for her contribution. At the same time, he thanked Mr. Arkin for taking this momentous step of assuming an active role on the board of ScoutCam and thereby demonstrating his belief in ScoutCam and its growing potential.

Mr. Arkin said “My decision to formally join the ScoutCam board reflects my growing belief in this company and its potential, including beyond visualization solutions for the medical industry. ScoutCam, in my mind, has only begun to tap into its vast potential, and that the applications of its technology are limitless, whether in the fields of maintenance and predictive maintenance, a critical pillar of Industry 4.0, aviation and defense, and more. I am excited to take a more active role on the company’s leadership team to help realize this impressive potential.”

Founder and Chairman of Arkin Holdings, Moshe “Mori” Arkin, is one of Israel’s most successful life sciences and pharmaceutical entrepreneurs. A renowned industrialist and generic drug specialist, he founded Arkin Holdings, which owns, among other investments, a healthcare portfolio of $1 billion through various investment arms, with holdings in some 20 companies, many of them Israeli companies, developing pharmaceutical drugs and medical equipment, such as UroGen Pharma, Keros Therapeutics and Novolog. Mori previously grew Agis into a leading pharmaceutical company and sold it to Perrigo in 2005 for $818 million.

