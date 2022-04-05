Medigus: Polyrizon's PL-15 Found Effective Against Highly Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant in Cell Culture Assays - Form 6-K

Medigus: Polyrizon's PL-15 Found Effective Against Highly Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant in Cell Culture Assays

The results are consistent with a series of Polyrizon's previous successful tests in human coronavirus 229E and Influenza Virus H1N1

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 5, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company which Medigus owns 37.03% of its share capital, presented pre-clinical data showing that its Capture and Contain (C&C™) technology, PL-15 product candidate, has demonstrated the potential to reduce the infection rates of the highly transmissible coronavirus Omicron variant BA.1 in Cell Culture Assay.

The Omicron variant is a rapidly spreading variant of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrating an unusually high number of novel mutations, affecting the spike protein targeted by most COVID-19 vaccines and classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Polyrizon evaluated several lead formulations of its platform for their preventative effect against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant BA.1 in cell culture assays. In these studies, different doses of Polyrizon's product candidates were placed on the host cell surface prior to viral infection to potentially block the interaction and consequent infection. Among the tested formulations, PL-15 demonstrated the highest protection effect against the Omicron BA.1 variant from infecting epithelial host cells. The preventative effect of PL-15 was validated by both PCR for viral load quantification and viral induced cell mortality methods.

Polyrizon's cell culture assay data showed that PL-15 works to substantially reduce the infection of cells by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Previous PL-15 data showed similar results for Influenza H1N1 and Human coronavirus 229E.

These results further support the potential of Polyrizon's proprietary PL-15 to protect the nasal cavity and the respiratory tract, and by that, preventing the viruses from colonizing in the upper respiratory airways.

These pre-clinical data highlight the potential of Polyrizon's C&C™ technology to provide preventative solution against a variety of different respiratory viruses.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus' advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

