Medigus : EXPLANATORY NOTE (Form 6-K)

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Medigus Ltd. (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has completed a number of transactions to purchase 460,409 ordinary shares of Elbit Imaging Ltd. ('Elbit Imaging'), representing 5.04% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Elbit Imaging.

In addition, pursuant to Section 63(b)(2) of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the 'Companies Law') and Elbit Imaging's amended and restated articles of association, on June 9, 2021 the Company issued a letter to Elbit Imaging requesting to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Elbit Imaging shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law (the 'Extraordinary Meeting'). The agenda for the Extraordinary Meeting includes resolutions to: (i) remove the current serving directors of Elbit Imaging, other than the external directors; (ii) remove the current chairperson of the board of directors of Elbit Imaging; and (iii) appoint in their stead the following director nominees: Mr. Eliyahu Yoresh, the Company's chairperson of the board of directors, Mr. Liron Carmel, the Company's chief executive officer, Mr. Oz Adler, the Company's former chief financial officer and Mr. Itay Meroz.

