Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Medigus Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDGS   US58471G3002

MEDIGUS LTD.

(MDGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 03:58:02 pm EDT
0.9800 USD   -2.97%
08:39aMEDIGUS : rsquo; ParaZero Signs an Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for a Leading Global Automotive Manufacturer's Drone Program - Form 6-K
PU
08:31aMedigus' ParaZero Signs an Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for a Leading Global Automotive Manufacturer's Drone Program
AQ
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodities Rally on Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medigus : rsquo; ParaZero Signs an Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for a Leading Global Automotive Manufacturer's Drone Program - Form 6-K

04/25/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medigus' ParaZero Signs an Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for a Leading Global Automotive Manufacturer's Drone Program

Tel Aviv, Israel - April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that ParaZero Ltd. ("ParaZero"), a privately held company engaged in drone technology with an innovative patented safety system for drones, of which Medigus has a 40 percent ownership stake, has signed an agreement with a leading global automotive manufacturer for the development of a bespoke safety solution for its proprietary drone program.

The automotive manufacturer plans to integrate ParaZero's SafeAir™ drone safety system into their proprietary aircraft from the design stage, allowing for an optimized and seamless integration. ParaZero has a proven history of supplying advanced safety solutions for global manufacturers and companies across a myriad of aerial platforms, including multirotor, single rotor, fixed wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), manned and unmanned, and urban air mobility vehicles.

ParaZero's patented drone safety system is designed to protect people and payloads, providing a solution to reduce the risk of a drone's malfunction in an urban environment. Unique in the industry, the system includes a smart parachute system that monitors drone flight in real time, identifies critical failures, and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

ParaZero's safety technology contains a portfolio of ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute recovery systems for leading enterprise drone platforms, including the DJI Mavic 2, Phantom 4, Matrice 200, Matrice 300, and the AIROBOTICS Optimus drone, among a number of others in development. Achieving certification for the ASTM F3322-18 standard requires 45 successful aerial parachute deployments, across a number of failure scenarios, in the presence of an approved third-party testing agency. These tests and corresponding data generated provide global regulators the confidence required in assessing the performance benchmarks of a drone parachute system for issuing advanced operational approvals: effectiveness and reliability in all failure scenarios, rated descent rate, and minimum flight altitude.

ParaZero's portfolio of ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute recovery systems and OEM-integrated safety solutions have enabled a large number of organizations and operators around the world to receive approvals for advanced drone operations, including operations over people, BVLOS, and drone delivery.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus' advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus' current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:

Tali Dinar

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-6466-880

ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

MDGS@redchip.com

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 12:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIGUS LTD.
08:39aMEDIGUS : rsquo; ParaZero Signs an Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for a Leadi..
PU
08:31aMedigus' ParaZero Signs an Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for a Leading Gl..
AQ
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodities Rally on Wednesday
MT
04/13Medigus to Acquire 19% Stake in ABI Energy
MT
04/13MEDIGUS : to Invest in a Deep Energy Tech Company - Form 6-K
PU
04/13ABI Energy, Ltd announced that it expects to receive $1.4 million in funding from Medig..
CI
04/05MEDIGUS : Polyrizon's PL-15 Found Effective Against Highly Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicro..
PU
04/04MEDIGUS : Announces Final Airworthiness Criteria Published by the FAA - Form 6-K
PU
04/04Medigus Announces Final Airworthiness Criteria Published by the FAA
AQ
04/04Medigus Ltd. acquired a 35.1% stake in Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc. for $0.26 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,10 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 23,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
Chart MEDIGUS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Medigus Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGUS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,98
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Liron Carmel Chief Executive Officer
Tali Dinar Chief Financial Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Independent Director
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Ronen Rosenbloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.-2.00%23
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.16%1 881
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.-14.50%1 805
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-30.88%521
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-2.63%301
RAY CO., LTD.-15.70%255