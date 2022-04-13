Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Medigus Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDGS   US58471G3002

MEDIGUS LTD.

(MDGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 10:11:25 am EDT
1.040 USD   +4.55%
10:06aMEDIGUS : to Invest in a Deep Energy Tech Company - Form 6-K
PU
04/05MEDIGUS : Polyrizon's PL-15 Found Effective Against Highly Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant in Cell Culture Assays - Form 6-K
PU
04/04MEDIGUS : Announces Final Airworthiness Criteria Published by the FAA - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medigus : to Invest in a Deep Energy Tech Company - Form 6-K

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medigus to Invest in a Deep Energy Tech Company

New investment targets improving and optimizing the global water, oil, and
gas transportation infrastructure through cutting-edge technology that
reduces pump energy requirements

Tel Aviv, Israel - April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that it has signed an agreement to invest in ABI Energy Ltd. (ABI), a deep-tech company developing cutting-edge devices that optimize fluid transportation to improve the global water, oil, and gas pipeline transportation infrastructure. Following this recent investment, Medigus will hold approx. 19.17%.

ABI, which will soon be rebranded as Laminera, technology-driven solutions are designed to improve and optimize existing pipeline transportation infrastructure by reducing energy and maintenance costs while enhancing flow capacity.

ABI's energy efficiency technology is unique in its ability to suppress turbulence by continuously generating low-frequency pressure waves, which achieves minimal hydrodynamic resistance for the fluid transport process. As a result, friction losses within the pipeline are reduced. The goal of ABI's products is to reduce pump energy consumption by up to 25% in the water, oil, and gas industries.

Medigus is the lead investor in an up to $1.4 million investment round in ABI Energy. Medigus invested $300,000 in ABI Energy and will issue $400,000 worth of its American Depositary Shares to ABI.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd., and Eventer Technologies Ltd. in the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus' advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus' current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:

Tali Dinar

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-6466-880

ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

MDGS@redchip.com

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIGUS LTD.
10:06aMEDIGUS : to Invest in a Deep Energy Tech Company - Form 6-K
PU
04/05MEDIGUS : Polyrizon's PL-15 Found Effective Against Highly Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicro..
PU
04/04MEDIGUS : Announces Final Airworthiness Criteria Published by the FAA - Form 6-K
PU
04/04Medigus Announces Final Airworthiness Criteria Published by the FAA
AQ
04/04Medigus Ltd. acquired a 35.1% stake in Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc. for $0.26 million.
CI
03/31MEDIGUS : Gix Internet Reports Over $45 Million in Revenues for 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
03/31MEDIGUS : Gix Internet Reports Over $45 Million in Revenues for 2021
AQ
03/14MEDIGUS : Announces Details of Planned Spin-Off and Subsequent Merger of its EV Wireless C..
PU
03/14MEDIGUS : Leading Global Drone Manufacturer Orders Customized SafeAirTM System from Medigu..
PU
03/11Medigus, Fuel Doctor Sign Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Securities Exchange Deal
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,80 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 23,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
Chart MEDIGUS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Medigus Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGUS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,99 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 352%
Managers and Directors
Liron Carmel Chief Executive Officer
Tali Dinar Chief Financial Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Independent Director
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Ronen Rosenbloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.-0.53%24
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.90%2 063
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.-10.55%1 928
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-24.42%569
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.1.43%318
RAY CO., LTD.-16.75%256