Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Medigus Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDGS   IL0010961717

MEDIGUS LTD.

(MDGS)
  Report
Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  08:49 2021-01-24 am EST
45.50 ILa   -.--%
07:46aMedigus Announces Details of its $1.6 Million Cash Capital Distribution
GL
07:45aMedigus Announces Details of its $1.6 Million Cash Capital Distribution
AQ
11/30Medigus Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medigus Announces Details of its $1.6 Million Cash Capital Distribution

12/08/2022 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Cash Capital Represents 14.38% of the ADS Closing Price on December 7, 2022

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today details on its $1.6 million cash capital distribution.

The Company will distribute cash capital of $0.85 per American Depositary Share (ADS) to ADS holders and holders of Nasdaq listed warrants (on an as exercised basis), as of the record date of December 20, 2022. Payment is expected on or about December 28, 2022.

Following the receipt by the Company of a tax ruling from the Israeli Tax Authorities, the payment is not subject to tax withholding in Israel and the Company will pay the cash capital amount in full.

The cash capital distribution is subject to the payment of any and all applicable taxes and compulsory payments by each eligible holder as required by the applicable tax authorities.

Copy of the tax ruling will be available upon the request of eligible holders.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

his press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:

Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
MDGS@redchip.com


All news about MEDIGUS LTD.
07:46aMedigus Announces Details of its $1.6 Million Cash Capital Distribution
GL
07:45aMedigus Announces Details of its $1.6 Million Cash Capital Distribution
AQ
11/30Medigus Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
11/30Medigus Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule
GL
11/30Medigus Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule
AQ
11/25Medigus : Charging Robotics to Release a Beta Version of its User Interface by the End of ..
GL
11/25Medigus : Charging Robotics to Release a Beta Version of its User Interface by the End of ..
AQ
11/23Medigus : Viewbix Reports Record Revenues of $66 million in the First Nine Months of 2022 ..
GL
11/23Medigus : Viewbix Reports Record Revenues of $66 million in the First Nine Months of 2022 ..
AQ
11/18Medigus Announces Cash Capital Distribution of $1.6 Million
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,69 M 9,69 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 100%
Chart MEDIGUS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Medigus Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 67,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 042%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liron Carmel Chief Executive Officer
Tali Dinar Chief Financial Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Independent Director
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Ronen Rosenbloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.45.83%10
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.35%219 934
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.47%195 269
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-25.42%94 693
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.31%65 356
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-25.07%57 925