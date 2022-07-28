Medilines Distributors Incorporated: Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up

As previously announced in LN00368-2021 dated December 3, 2021, in view of Medilines Distributors Incorporated's ("MEDIC" or the "Company") compliance with the lock-up requirement of the Exchange, 2,000 common shares were subject to a lock-up period of 365 days from full payment date of such shares.



In a letter dated July 25, 2022, Philippine National Bank, acting through its Trust Banking Group (the "Escrow Agent"), informed the Exchange that the lock-up period for the 2,000 MEDIC common shares owned by the above-mentioned Locked-up Shareholders will expire on August 1, 2022.



In view thereof, 2,000 MEDIC common shares that were held in escrow will be eligible for trading starting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, subject to compliance with the Exchange's rule on lodgment of securities.



For your information and guidance.