Medilines Distributors Incorporated: Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up

As previously announced in LN00368-2021 dated December 3, 2021, in view of Medilines Distributors Incorporated's ("MEDIC" or the "Company") compliance with the lock-up requirement of the Exchange, 600,000,000 common shares were subject to a lock-up period of 365 days from listing date.



In a letter dated August 12, 2022, Philippine National Bank, acting through its Trust Banking Group (the "Escrow Agent"), informed the Exchange that the lock-up period for the 600,000,000 MEDIC common shares owned by the above-mentioned Locked-up Shareholder will expire on August 19, 2022.



In view thereof, 600,000,000 MEDIC common shares that were held in escrow will be eligible for trading starting on August 22, 2022, subject to compliance with the Exchange's rule on lodgment of securities.



For your information and guidance.