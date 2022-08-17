Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Medilines Distributors Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDIC   PHY5921R1087

MEDILINES DISTRIBUTORS INCORPORATED

(MEDIC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
0.7700 PHP   +4.05%
04:24aMEDILINES DISTRIBUTORS INCORPORATED : Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up
PU
01:44aMEDILINES DISTRIBUTORS INCORPORATED : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
08/12Medilines Distributors Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medilines Distributors Incorporated: Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up

08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
NOTICE
Subject Medilines Distributors Incorporated: Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up
Company Name Medilines Distributors Incorporated
Security Details
Type of Security Stock Symbol Par Value
Common Shares MEDIC Php 0.25
Reference(s) LN00368-2021 dated December 3, 2021
Type of Transaction(s) Initial Public Offering
Lock-up Details
Duration of Lock-up 365 days
Applicable Lock-up Rule Article III, Part D, Section 2 of the Consolidated Listing and Disclosure Rules, as amended
Escrow Agent PNB acting through its Trust Banking Group
Date of Execution of Escrow Agreement Nov 16, 2021
Details of the Mandatory Lock-up
Name of Shareholder No. of Shares Stock Symbol Percentage
Two On, Inc. 600,000,000 MEDIC 21.81
Details of the Voluntary Lock-up (if applicable)
Name of Shareholder No. of Shares Stock Symbol Percentage
- - - -
Total Shares to be Released from Lock-up
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
MEDIC 600,000,000
Expiry of Lock-up Aug 19, 2022
Effective Date of Tradability of the Shares Aug 22, 2022
Other Relevant Information

As previously announced in LN00368-2021 dated December 3, 2021, in view of Medilines Distributors Incorporated's ("MEDIC" or the "Company") compliance with the lock-up requirement of the Exchange, 600,000,000 common shares were subject to a lock-up period of 365 days from listing date.

In a letter dated August 12, 2022, Philippine National Bank, acting through its Trust Banking Group (the "Escrow Agent"), informed the Exchange that the lock-up period for the 600,000,000 MEDIC common shares owned by the above-mentioned Locked-up Shareholder will expire on August 19, 2022.

In view thereof, 600,000,000 MEDIC common shares that were held in escrow will be eligible for trading starting on August 22, 2022, subject to compliance with the Exchange's rule on lodgment of securities.

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

Medilines Distributors Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 585 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2021 170 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
Net cash 2021 282 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 118 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MEDILINES DISTRIBUTORS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Medilines Distributors Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maria Patricia Dolor V. Yambing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margarita D. Villarico Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Virgilio B. Villar Chairman
Luis Melquiades P. Garcia Investor Relations & Compliance Officer
Brian N. Edang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDILINES DISTRIBUTORS INCORPORATED-40.31%38
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-20.40%195 961
MEDTRONIC PLC-7.87%126 493
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.96%76 093
HOYA CORPORATION-13.27%40 202
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-18.97%36 238