Medilines Distributors Incorporated: Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up
08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
NOTICE
Subject
Medilines Distributors Incorporated: Initial Public Offering - Release of Shares under Lock-Up
Company Name
Medilines Distributors Incorporated
Security Details
Type of Security
Stock Symbol
Par Value
Common Shares
MEDIC
Php 0.25
Reference(s)
LN00368-2021 dated December 3, 2021
Type of Transaction(s)
Initial Public Offering
Lock-up Details
Duration of Lock-up
365 days
Applicable Lock-up Rule
Article III, Part D, Section 2 of the Consolidated Listing and Disclosure Rules, as amended
Escrow Agent
PNB acting through its Trust Banking Group
Date of Execution of Escrow Agreement
Nov 16, 2021
Details of the Mandatory Lock-up
Name of Shareholder
No. of Shares
Stock Symbol
Percentage
Two On, Inc.
600,000,000
MEDIC
21.81
Details of the Voluntary Lock-up (if applicable)
Name of Shareholder
No. of Shares
Stock Symbol
Percentage
-
-
-
-
Total Shares to be Released from Lock-up
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
MEDIC
600,000,000
Expiry of Lock-up
Aug 19, 2022
Effective Date of Tradability of the Shares
Aug 22, 2022
Other Relevant Information
As previously announced in LN00368-2021 dated December 3, 2021, in view of Medilines Distributors Incorporated's ("MEDIC" or the "Company") compliance with the lock-up requirement of the Exchange, 600,000,000 common shares were subject to a lock-up period of 365 days from listing date.
In a letter dated August 12, 2022, Philippine National Bank, acting through its Trust Banking Group (the "Escrow Agent"), informed the Exchange that the lock-up period for the 600,000,000 MEDIC common shares owned by the above-mentioned Locked-up Shareholder will expire on August 19, 2022.
In view thereof, 600,000,000 MEDIC common shares that were held in escrow will be eligible for trading starting on August 22, 2022, subject to compliance with the Exchange's rule on lodgment of securities.
Medilines Distributors Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:23:04 UTC.