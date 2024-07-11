Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 15,776 shares
- € 361,048.68

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,549
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,602
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 229,482 shares for € 2,551,876.02
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 240,675 shares for € 2,602,199.45

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 26,969 shares
- € 304,190.38

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 968
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,058
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,755 shares for € 946,754.61
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 154,217 shares for € 994,397.98

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy SideSell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total

1,549

229,482

2,551,876.02

1,602

240,675

2,602,199.45

02/01/2024

8

1,750

12,687.50

18

1,500

10,995.00

03/01/2024

16

2,500

17,650.00

3

750

5,392.50

04/01/2024

4

1,000

7,220.00

22

4,520

33,086.40

05/01/2024

18

3,000

22,590.00

28

4,896

37,552.32

08/01/2024

5

1,250

9,650.00

23

3,334

26,171.90

09/01/2024

8

1,750

13,580.00

8

1,500

11,760.00

10/01/2024

15

2,250

17,460.00

11

1,500

11,775.00

11/01/2024

22

3,873

29,628.45

12

2,500

19,325.00

12/01/2024

9

1,448

10,946.88

15

2,750

21,257.50

15/01/2024

9

1,003

7,833.43

30

4,038

32,304.00

16/01/2024

11

2,500

20,225.00

21

3,712

30,661.12

17/01/2024

7

1,500

12,105.00

7

750

6,075.00

18/01/2024

-

-

-

17

2,250

18,495.00

19/01/2024

15

3,250

26,325.00

9

1,750

14,280.00

22/01/2024

7

771

6,422.43

27

4,250

35,615.00

23/01/2024

10

1,750

14,630.00

9

1,750

14,735.00

24/01/2024

20

3,276

27,190.80

10

1,436

12,076.76

25/01/2024

9

1,853

15,101.95

19

2,200

18,084.00

26/01/2024

10

1,264

10,314.24

4

750

6,187.50

29/01/2024

10

1,485

12,251.25

17

2,789

23,204.48

30/01/2024

4

500

4,260.00

23

4,475

38,574.50

31/01/2024

15

3,208

28,037.92

21

4,250

37,910.00

01/02/2024

23

4,992

43,729.92

11

2,250

20,250.00

02/02/2024

19

3,132

26,778.60

13

2,000

17,140.00

05/02/2024

19

2,424

21,016.08

13

2,500

22,025.00

06/02/2024

12

2,000

17,560.00

8

1,500

13,470.00

07/02/2024

13

1,750

15,155.00

8

1,750

15,522.50

08/02/2024

5

1,000

8,790.00

10

1,250

11,050.00

09/02/2024

16

3,049

26,648.26

6

1,250

10,975.00

12/02/2024

12

1,501

13,103.73

4

750

6,562.50

13/02/2024

7

1,000

8,690.00

2

500

4,365.00

14/02/2024

12

1,251

10,833.66

4

486

4,242.78

15/02/2024

8

699

6,039.36

7

1,264

11,022.08

16/02/2024

9

1,700

14,790.00

11

1,250

10,950.00

19/02/2024

11

1,750

15,295.00

9

1,152

10,114.56

20/02/2024

9

1,000

8,710.00

8

1,598

14,062.40

21/02/2024

13

1,751

15,443.82

11

2,251

19,966.37

22/02/2024

4

502

4,492.90

22

3,000

26,940.00

23/02/2024

10

1,467

13,129.65

8

1,000

8,990.00

26/02/2024

12

1,481

13,077.23

15

1,750

15,610.00

27/02/2024

10

1,140

10,248.60

8

1,500

13,575.00

28/02/2024

7

1,225

11,245.50

29

4,000

36,920.00

29/02/2024

28

5,279

47,194.26

1

25

232.50

01/03/2024

8

906

7,990.92

6

1,000

8,930.00

04/03/2024

15

1,256

11,216.08

9

1,000

8,970.00

05/03/2024

12

1,994

17,846.30

10

1,950

17,608.50

06/03/2024

17

2,000

17,960.00

9

1,750

15,785.00

07/03/2024

3

525

4,777.50

25

3,500

32,060.00

08/03/2024

13

1,425

12,996.00

6

801

7,345.17

11/03/2024

-

-

-

48

6,450

61,275.00

12/03/2024

18

2,736

25,937.28

14

1,544

14,745.20

13/03/2024

21

3,264

30,910.08

18

1,525

14,502.75

14/03/2024

16

2,250

21,532.50

10

1,725

16,715.25

15/03/2024

20

2,750

25,630.00

1

250

2,340.00

18/03/2024

6

750

6,952.50

17

2,135

19,962.25

19/03/2024

9

1,000

9,370.00

6

865

8,148.30

20/03/2024

6

750

7,132.50

5

500

4,765.00

21/03/2024

14

2,000

18,620.00

6

1,000

9,350.00

22/03/2024

5

251

2,359.40

9

1,250

11,850.00

25/03/2024

5

751

7,247.15

12

1,430

13,828.10

26/03/2024

13

1,749

16,702.95

1

10

95.60

27/03/2024

6

750

7,087.50

4

750

7,117.50

28/03/2024

5

1,010

9,595.00

10

1,495

14,262.30

02/04/2024

9

1,280

12,185.60

17

2,995

28,871.80

03/04/2024

8

693

6,798.33

16

3,000

29,610.00

04/04/2024

11

1,900

18,848.00

11

2,000

19,980.00

05/04/2024

16

2,058

20,044.92

-

-

-

08/04/2024

29

4,208

39,428.96

19

2,397

22,579.74

09/04/2024

14

2,250

20,992.50

5

1,103

10,390.26

10/04/2024

16

1,750

16,187.50

5

749

6,973.19

11/04/2024

12

2,250

20,610.00

8

1,250

11,537.50

12/04/2024

14

2,000

18,460.00

8

1,500

13,950.00

15/04/2024

8

1,000

9,220.00

10

2,201

20,425.28

16/04/2024

16

1,732

15,830.48

12

2,508

23,173.92

17/04/2024

5

750

7,470.00

73

11,242

118,153.42

18/04/2024

22

3,500

38,675.00

11

2,500

28,750.00

19/04/2024

8

1,750

19,005.00

22

2,750

30,442.50

22/04/2024

8

1,500

16,950.00

23

3,508

39,991.20

23/04/2024

-

-

-

22

2,992

35,455.20

24/04/2024

15

700

8,540.00

8

374

4,626.38

25/04/2024

-

-

-

9

326

4,058.70

26/04/2024

2

100

1,235.00

-

-

-

29/04/2024

-

-

-

5

780

10,038.60

30/04/2024

30

4,562

64,369.82

39

4,250

60,435.00

02/05/2024

17

3,000

43,200.00

14

2,205

32,038.65

03/05/2024

30

4,988

71,079.00

26

4,000

57,760.00

06/05/2024

12

1,506

21,972.54

16

2,000

29,320.00

07/05/2024

20

2,434

35,390.36

22

3,000

44,100.00

09/05/2024

46

6,500

106,600.00

16

1,750

28,840.00

10/05/2024

27

3,950

59,842.50

17

3,022

45,964.62

13/05/2024

24

3,750

55,387.50

37

5,417

80,821.64

14/05/2024

10

1,158

17,474.22

13

2,250

34,267.50

15/05/2024

57

7,500

105,450.00

35

6,000

86,220.00

16/05/2024

31

3,722

51,996.34

-

-

-

17/05/2024

4

500

6,770.00

33

4,500

63,225.00

20/05/2024

8

1,000

14,330.00

8

1,250

17,975.00

21/05/2024

11

1,750

24,867.50

6

1,000

14,330.00

22/05/2024

12

1,000

14,130.00

10

1,500

21,285.00

23/05/2024

2

500

7,200.00

10

1,500

21,795.00

24/05/2024

10

1,250

18,250.00

11

1,750

25,812.50

27/05/2024

7

1,250

18,950.00

11

1,500

22,965.00

28/05/2024

19

2,000

30,460.00

9

1,079

16,530.28

29/05/2024

14

2,350

36,472.00

16

2,421

37,743.39

30/05/2024

-

-

-

21

2,500

40,150.00

31/05/2024

17

2,500

39,750.00

6

400

6,540.00

03/06/2024

11

1,275

20,591.25

5

400

6,592.00

04/06/2024

6

1,225

19,624.50

5

300

4,920.00

05/06/2024

14

2,000

31,040.00

8

500

7,880.00

06/06/2024

8

1,250

19,250.00

1

100

1,580.00

07/06/2024

3

500

7,575.00

-

-

-

10/06/2024

18

2,500

36,525.00

9

1,750

25,830.00

11/06/2024

10

2,000

29,760.00

19

1,942

29,265.94

12/06/2024

13

1,500

21,990.00

14

2,000

29,600.00

13/06/2024

12

2,000

30,100.00

11

1,758

26,791.92

14/06/2024

35

4,750

67,497.50

-

-

-

17/06/2024

27

4,250

56,355.00

9

1,750

23,257.50

18/06/2024

6

1,000

13,230.00

21

3,100

41,633.00

19/06/2024

7

792

10,692.00

1

250

3,450.00

20/06/2024

4

708

9,480.12

5

899

12,253.37

21/06/2024

6

500

6,775.00

5

851

11,794.86

24/06/2024

6

750

10,125.00

6

750

10,252.50

25/06/2024

6

1,000

13,570.00

6

500

6,800.00

26/06/2024

7

1,250

16,750.00

9

1,000

13,500.00

27/06/2024

11

1,750

23,327.50

6

1,250

16,787.50

28/06/2024

15

2,500

33,250.00

14

2,500

33,725.00

 