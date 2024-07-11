Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 15,776 shares
- € 361,048.68
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,549
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,602
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 229,482 shares for € 2,551,876.02
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 240,675 shares for € 2,602,199.45
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 26,969 shares
- € 304,190.38
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 968
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,058
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,755 shares for € 946,754.61
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 154,217 shares for € 994,397.98
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
1,549
229,482
2,551,876.02
1,602
240,675
2,602,199.45
|02/01/2024
8
1,750
12,687.50
18
1,500
10,995.00
|03/01/2024
16
2,500
17,650.00
3
750
5,392.50
|04/01/2024
4
1,000
7,220.00
22
4,520
33,086.40
|05/01/2024
18
3,000
22,590.00
28
4,896
37,552.32
|08/01/2024
5
1,250
9,650.00
23
3,334
26,171.90
|09/01/2024
8
1,750
13,580.00
8
1,500
11,760.00
|10/01/2024
15
2,250
17,460.00
11
1,500
11,775.00
|11/01/2024
22
3,873
29,628.45
12
2,500
19,325.00
|12/01/2024
9
1,448
10,946.88
15
2,750
21,257.50
|15/01/2024
9
1,003
7,833.43
30
4,038
32,304.00
|16/01/2024
11
2,500
20,225.00
21
3,712
30,661.12
|17/01/2024
7
1,500
12,105.00
7
750
6,075.00
|18/01/2024
-
-
-
17
2,250
18,495.00
|19/01/2024
15
3,250
26,325.00
9
1,750
14,280.00
|22/01/2024
7
771
6,422.43
27
4,250
35,615.00
|23/01/2024
10
1,750
14,630.00
9
1,750
14,735.00
|24/01/2024
20
3,276
27,190.80
10
1,436
12,076.76
|25/01/2024
9
1,853
15,101.95
19
2,200
18,084.00
|26/01/2024
10
1,264
10,314.24
4
750
6,187.50
|29/01/2024
10
1,485
12,251.25
17
2,789
23,204.48
|30/01/2024
4
500
4,260.00
23
4,475
38,574.50
|31/01/2024
15
3,208
28,037.92
21
4,250
37,910.00
|01/02/2024
23
4,992
43,729.92
11
2,250
20,250.00
|02/02/2024
19
3,132
26,778.60
13
2,000
17,140.00
|05/02/2024
19
2,424
21,016.08
13
2,500
22,025.00
|06/02/2024
12
2,000
17,560.00
8
1,500
13,470.00
|07/02/2024
13
1,750
15,155.00
8
1,750
15,522.50
|08/02/2024
5
1,000
8,790.00
10
1,250
11,050.00
|09/02/2024
16
3,049
26,648.26
6
1,250
10,975.00
|12/02/2024
12
1,501
13,103.73
4
750
6,562.50
|13/02/2024
7
1,000
8,690.00
2
500
4,365.00
|14/02/2024
12
1,251
10,833.66
4
486
4,242.78
|15/02/2024
8
699
6,039.36
7
1,264
11,022.08
|16/02/2024
9
1,700
14,790.00
11
1,250
10,950.00
|19/02/2024
11
1,750
15,295.00
9
1,152
10,114.56
|20/02/2024
9
1,000
8,710.00
8
1,598
14,062.40
|21/02/2024
13
1,751
15,443.82
11
2,251
19,966.37
|22/02/2024
4
502
4,492.90
22
3,000
26,940.00
|23/02/2024
10
1,467
13,129.65
8
1,000
8,990.00
|26/02/2024
12
1,481
13,077.23
15
1,750
15,610.00
|27/02/2024
10
1,140
10,248.60
8
1,500
13,575.00
|28/02/2024
7
1,225
11,245.50
29
4,000
36,920.00
|29/02/2024
28
5,279
47,194.26
1
25
232.50
|01/03/2024
8
906
7,990.92
6
1,000
8,930.00
|04/03/2024
15
1,256
11,216.08
9
1,000
8,970.00
|05/03/2024
12
1,994
17,846.30
10
1,950
17,608.50
|06/03/2024
17
2,000
17,960.00
9
1,750
15,785.00
|07/03/2024
3
525
4,777.50
25
3,500
32,060.00
|08/03/2024
13
1,425
12,996.00
6
801
7,345.17
|11/03/2024
-
-
-
48
6,450
61,275.00
|12/03/2024
18
2,736
25,937.28
14
1,544
14,745.20
|13/03/2024
21
3,264
30,910.08
18
1,525
14,502.75
|14/03/2024
16
2,250
21,532.50
10
1,725
16,715.25
|15/03/2024
20
2,750
25,630.00
1
250
2,340.00
|18/03/2024
6
750
6,952.50
17
2,135
19,962.25
|19/03/2024
9
1,000
9,370.00
6
865
8,148.30
|20/03/2024
6
750
7,132.50
5
500
4,765.00
|21/03/2024
14
2,000
18,620.00
6
1,000
9,350.00
|22/03/2024
5
251
2,359.40
9
1,250
11,850.00
|25/03/2024
5
751
7,247.15
12
1,430
13,828.10
|26/03/2024
13
1,749
16,702.95
1
10
95.60
|27/03/2024
6
750
7,087.50
4
750
7,117.50
|28/03/2024
5
1,010
9,595.00
10
1,495
14,262.30
|02/04/2024
9
1,280
12,185.60
17
2,995
28,871.80
|03/04/2024
8
693
6,798.33
16
3,000
29,610.00
|04/04/2024
11
1,900
18,848.00
11
2,000
19,980.00
|05/04/2024
16
2,058
20,044.92
-
-
-
|08/04/2024
29
4,208
39,428.96
19
2,397
22,579.74
|09/04/2024
14
2,250
20,992.50
5
1,103
10,390.26
|10/04/2024
16
1,750
16,187.50
5
749
6,973.19
|11/04/2024
12
2,250
20,610.00
8
1,250
11,537.50
|12/04/2024
14
2,000
18,460.00
8
1,500
13,950.00
|15/04/2024
8
1,000
9,220.00
10
2,201
20,425.28
|16/04/2024
16
1,732
15,830.48
12
2,508
23,173.92
|17/04/2024
5
750
7,470.00
73
11,242
118,153.42
|18/04/2024
22
3,500
38,675.00
11
2,500
28,750.00
|19/04/2024
8
1,750
19,005.00
22
2,750
30,442.50
|22/04/2024
8
1,500
16,950.00
23
3,508
39,991.20
|23/04/2024
-
-
-
22
2,992
35,455.20
|24/04/2024
15
700
8,540.00
8
374
4,626.38
|25/04/2024
-
-
-
9
326
4,058.70
|26/04/2024
2
100
1,235.00
-
-
-
|29/04/2024
-
-
-
5
780
10,038.60
|30/04/2024
30
4,562
64,369.82
39
4,250
60,435.00
|02/05/2024
17
3,000
43,200.00
14
2,205
32,038.65
|03/05/2024
30
4,988
71,079.00
26
4,000
57,760.00
|06/05/2024
12
1,506
21,972.54
16
2,000
29,320.00
|07/05/2024
20
2,434
35,390.36
22
3,000
44,100.00
|09/05/2024
46
6,500
106,600.00
16
1,750
28,840.00
|10/05/2024
27
3,950
59,842.50
17
3,022
45,964.62
|13/05/2024
24
3,750
55,387.50
37
5,417
80,821.64
|14/05/2024
10
1,158
17,474.22
13
2,250
34,267.50
|15/05/2024
57
7,500
105,450.00
35
6,000
86,220.00
|16/05/2024
31
3,722
51,996.34
-
-
-
|17/05/2024
4
500
6,770.00
33
4,500
63,225.00
|20/05/2024
8
1,000
14,330.00
8
1,250
17,975.00
|21/05/2024
11
1,750
24,867.50
6
1,000
14,330.00
|22/05/2024
12
1,000
14,130.00
10
1,500
21,285.00
|23/05/2024
2
500
7,200.00
10
1,500
21,795.00
|24/05/2024
10
1,250
18,250.00
11
1,750
25,812.50
|27/05/2024
7
1,250
18,950.00
11
1,500
22,965.00
|28/05/2024
19
2,000
30,460.00
9
1,079
16,530.28
|29/05/2024
14
2,350
36,472.00
16
2,421
37,743.39
|30/05/2024
-
-
-
21
2,500
40,150.00
|31/05/2024
17
2,500
39,750.00
6
400
6,540.00
|03/06/2024
11
1,275
20,591.25
5
400
6,592.00
|04/06/2024
6
1,225
19,624.50
5
300
4,920.00
|05/06/2024
14
2,000
31,040.00
8
500
7,880.00
|06/06/2024
8
1,250
19,250.00
1
100
1,580.00
|07/06/2024
3
500
7,575.00
-
-
-
|10/06/2024
18
2,500
36,525.00
9
1,750
25,830.00
|11/06/2024
10
2,000
29,760.00
19
1,942
29,265.94
|12/06/2024
13
1,500
21,990.00
14
2,000
29,600.00
|13/06/2024
12
2,000
30,100.00
11
1,758
26,791.92
|14/06/2024
35
4,750
67,497.50
-
-
-
|17/06/2024
27
4,250
56,355.00
9
1,750
23,257.50
|18/06/2024
6
1,000
13,230.00
21
3,100
41,633.00
|19/06/2024
7
792
10,692.00
1
250
3,450.00
|20/06/2024
4
708
9,480.12
5
899
12,253.37
|21/06/2024
6
500
6,775.00
5
851
11,794.86
|24/06/2024
6
750
10,125.00
6
750
10,252.50
|25/06/2024
6
1,000
13,570.00
6
500
6,800.00
|26/06/2024
7
1,250
16,750.00
9
1,000
13,500.00
|27/06/2024
11
1,750
23,327.50
6
1,250
16,787.50
|28/06/2024
15
2,500
33,250.00
14
2,500
33,725.00
