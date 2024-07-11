Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 15,776 shares

- € 361,048.68

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,549

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,602

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 229,482 shares for € 2,551,876.02

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 240,675 shares for € 2,602,199.45

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 26,969 shares

- € 304,190.38

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 968

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,058

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,755 shares for € 946,754.61

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 154,217 shares for € 994,397.98

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,549 229,482 2,551,876.02 1,602 240,675 2,602,199.45 02/01/2024 8 1,750 12,687.50 18 1,500 10,995.00 03/01/2024 16 2,500 17,650.00 3 750 5,392.50 04/01/2024 4 1,000 7,220.00 22 4,520 33,086.40 05/01/2024 18 3,000 22,590.00 28 4,896 37,552.32 08/01/2024 5 1,250 9,650.00 23 3,334 26,171.90 09/01/2024 8 1,750 13,580.00 8 1,500 11,760.00 10/01/2024 15 2,250 17,460.00 11 1,500 11,775.00 11/01/2024 22 3,873 29,628.45 12 2,500 19,325.00 12/01/2024 9 1,448 10,946.88 15 2,750 21,257.50 15/01/2024 9 1,003 7,833.43 30 4,038 32,304.00 16/01/2024 11 2,500 20,225.00 21 3,712 30,661.12 17/01/2024 7 1,500 12,105.00 7 750 6,075.00 18/01/2024 - - - 17 2,250 18,495.00 19/01/2024 15 3,250 26,325.00 9 1,750 14,280.00 22/01/2024 7 771 6,422.43 27 4,250 35,615.00 23/01/2024 10 1,750 14,630.00 9 1,750 14,735.00 24/01/2024 20 3,276 27,190.80 10 1,436 12,076.76 25/01/2024 9 1,853 15,101.95 19 2,200 18,084.00 26/01/2024 10 1,264 10,314.24 4 750 6,187.50 29/01/2024 10 1,485 12,251.25 17 2,789 23,204.48 30/01/2024 4 500 4,260.00 23 4,475 38,574.50 31/01/2024 15 3,208 28,037.92 21 4,250 37,910.00 01/02/2024 23 4,992 43,729.92 11 2,250 20,250.00 02/02/2024 19 3,132 26,778.60 13 2,000 17,140.00 05/02/2024 19 2,424 21,016.08 13 2,500 22,025.00 06/02/2024 12 2,000 17,560.00 8 1,500 13,470.00 07/02/2024 13 1,750 15,155.00 8 1,750 15,522.50 08/02/2024 5 1,000 8,790.00 10 1,250 11,050.00 09/02/2024 16 3,049 26,648.26 6 1,250 10,975.00 12/02/2024 12 1,501 13,103.73 4 750 6,562.50 13/02/2024 7 1,000 8,690.00 2 500 4,365.00 14/02/2024 12 1,251 10,833.66 4 486 4,242.78 15/02/2024 8 699 6,039.36 7 1,264 11,022.08 16/02/2024 9 1,700 14,790.00 11 1,250 10,950.00 19/02/2024 11 1,750 15,295.00 9 1,152 10,114.56 20/02/2024 9 1,000 8,710.00 8 1,598 14,062.40 21/02/2024 13 1,751 15,443.82 11 2,251 19,966.37 22/02/2024 4 502 4,492.90 22 3,000 26,940.00 23/02/2024 10 1,467 13,129.65 8 1,000 8,990.00 26/02/2024 12 1,481 13,077.23 15 1,750 15,610.00 27/02/2024 10 1,140 10,248.60 8 1,500 13,575.00 28/02/2024 7 1,225 11,245.50 29 4,000 36,920.00 29/02/2024 28 5,279 47,194.26 1 25 232.50 01/03/2024 8 906 7,990.92 6 1,000 8,930.00 04/03/2024 15 1,256 11,216.08 9 1,000 8,970.00 05/03/2024 12 1,994 17,846.30 10 1,950 17,608.50 06/03/2024 17 2,000 17,960.00 9 1,750 15,785.00 07/03/2024 3 525 4,777.50 25 3,500 32,060.00 08/03/2024 13 1,425 12,996.00 6 801 7,345.17 11/03/2024 - - - 48 6,450 61,275.00 12/03/2024 18 2,736 25,937.28 14 1,544 14,745.20 13/03/2024 21 3,264 30,910.08 18 1,525 14,502.75 14/03/2024 16 2,250 21,532.50 10 1,725 16,715.25 15/03/2024 20 2,750 25,630.00 1 250 2,340.00 18/03/2024 6 750 6,952.50 17 2,135 19,962.25 19/03/2024 9 1,000 9,370.00 6 865 8,148.30 20/03/2024 6 750 7,132.50 5 500 4,765.00 21/03/2024 14 2,000 18,620.00 6 1,000 9,350.00 22/03/2024 5 251 2,359.40 9 1,250 11,850.00 25/03/2024 5 751 7,247.15 12 1,430 13,828.10 26/03/2024 13 1,749 16,702.95 1 10 95.60 27/03/2024 6 750 7,087.50 4 750 7,117.50 28/03/2024 5 1,010 9,595.00 10 1,495 14,262.30 02/04/2024 9 1,280 12,185.60 17 2,995 28,871.80 03/04/2024 8 693 6,798.33 16 3,000 29,610.00 04/04/2024 11 1,900 18,848.00 11 2,000 19,980.00 05/04/2024 16 2,058 20,044.92 - - - 08/04/2024 29 4,208 39,428.96 19 2,397 22,579.74 09/04/2024 14 2,250 20,992.50 5 1,103 10,390.26 10/04/2024 16 1,750 16,187.50 5 749 6,973.19 11/04/2024 12 2,250 20,610.00 8 1,250 11,537.50 12/04/2024 14 2,000 18,460.00 8 1,500 13,950.00 15/04/2024 8 1,000 9,220.00 10 2,201 20,425.28 16/04/2024 16 1,732 15,830.48 12 2,508 23,173.92 17/04/2024 5 750 7,470.00 73 11,242 118,153.42 18/04/2024 22 3,500 38,675.00 11 2,500 28,750.00 19/04/2024 8 1,750 19,005.00 22 2,750 30,442.50 22/04/2024 8 1,500 16,950.00 23 3,508 39,991.20 23/04/2024 - - - 22 2,992 35,455.20 24/04/2024 15 700 8,540.00 8 374 4,626.38 25/04/2024 - - - 9 326 4,058.70 26/04/2024 2 100 1,235.00 - - - 29/04/2024 - - - 5 780 10,038.60 30/04/2024 30 4,562 64,369.82 39 4,250 60,435.00 02/05/2024 17 3,000 43,200.00 14 2,205 32,038.65 03/05/2024 30 4,988 71,079.00 26 4,000 57,760.00 06/05/2024 12 1,506 21,972.54 16 2,000 29,320.00 07/05/2024 20 2,434 35,390.36 22 3,000 44,100.00 09/05/2024 46 6,500 106,600.00 16 1,750 28,840.00 10/05/2024 27 3,950 59,842.50 17 3,022 45,964.62 13/05/2024 24 3,750 55,387.50 37 5,417 80,821.64 14/05/2024 10 1,158 17,474.22 13 2,250 34,267.50 15/05/2024 57 7,500 105,450.00 35 6,000 86,220.00 16/05/2024 31 3,722 51,996.34 - - - 17/05/2024 4 500 6,770.00 33 4,500 63,225.00 20/05/2024 8 1,000 14,330.00 8 1,250 17,975.00 21/05/2024 11 1,750 24,867.50 6 1,000 14,330.00 22/05/2024 12 1,000 14,130.00 10 1,500 21,285.00 23/05/2024 2 500 7,200.00 10 1,500 21,795.00 24/05/2024 10 1,250 18,250.00 11 1,750 25,812.50 27/05/2024 7 1,250 18,950.00 11 1,500 22,965.00 28/05/2024 19 2,000 30,460.00 9 1,079 16,530.28 29/05/2024 14 2,350 36,472.00 16 2,421 37,743.39 30/05/2024 - - - 21 2,500 40,150.00 31/05/2024 17 2,500 39,750.00 6 400 6,540.00 03/06/2024 11 1,275 20,591.25 5 400 6,592.00 04/06/2024 6 1,225 19,624.50 5 300 4,920.00 05/06/2024 14 2,000 31,040.00 8 500 7,880.00 06/06/2024 8 1,250 19,250.00 1 100 1,580.00 07/06/2024 3 500 7,575.00 - - - 10/06/2024 18 2,500 36,525.00 9 1,750 25,830.00 11/06/2024 10 2,000 29,760.00 19 1,942 29,265.94 12/06/2024 13 1,500 21,990.00 14 2,000 29,600.00 13/06/2024 12 2,000 30,100.00 11 1,758 26,791.92 14/06/2024 35 4,750 67,497.50 - - - 17/06/2024 27 4,250 56,355.00 9 1,750 23,257.50 18/06/2024 6 1,000 13,230.00 21 3,100 41,633.00 19/06/2024 7 792 10,692.00 1 250 3,450.00 20/06/2024 4 708 9,480.12 5 899 12,253.37 21/06/2024 6 500 6,775.00 5 851 11,794.86 24/06/2024 6 750 10,125.00 6 750 10,252.50 25/06/2024 6 1,000 13,570.00 6 500 6,800.00 26/06/2024 7 1,250 16,750.00 9 1,000 13,500.00 27/06/2024 11 1,750 23,327.50 6 1,250 16,787.50 28/06/2024 15 2,500 33,250.00 14 2,500 33,725.00

