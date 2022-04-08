|
MedinCell: Christophe Douat, CEO, will answer live to investors on boursorama.com on Thursday April 21 at 6 p.m CEST
|
|Sales 2022
|
7,60 M
8,28 M
8,28 M
|Net income 2022
|
-7,69 M
-8,38 M
-8,38 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1,38 M
1,50 M
1,50 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-26,1x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
203 M
222 M
222 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|27,0x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|150
|Free-Float
|51,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MEDINCELL S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|8,10 €
|Average target price
|16,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
|101%