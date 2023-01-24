Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. MedinCell S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDCL   FR0004065605

MEDINCELL S.A.

(MEDCL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:01 2023-01-24 am EST
7.470 EUR   -2.73%
12:14pMedincell S A : Initiation of the Phase 3 study for the second long-acting injectable antipsychotic using MedinCell's technology (program mdc-TJK)
PU
01/05MedinCell's SAIVE Study Shows 72% Decline In COVID-19 Infection From Ivermectin
MT
01/05Medincell Announces Positive Results for the Saive Clinical Study in Prevention of Covid-19 Infection in A Contact-Based Population
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedinCell S A : Initiation of the Phase 3 study for the second long-acting injectable antipsychotic using MedinCell's technology (program mdc-TJK)

01/24/2023 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Phase 3 study conducted in the U.S. will assess the efficacy and safety of the first subcutaneous long-acting Injectable (LAI) formulation of olanzapine for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia

MedinCell's partner Teva, who finances and pilots the regulatory development of the product (TEV-44749), has just published details of the study protocol on clinicaltrials.gov (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05693935?term=Teva&recrs=ab&phase=2&draw=2&rank=9).

Enrollment of the first patients is expected in the coming days.

mdc-TJK follows mdc-IRM (LAI risperidone), the first subcutaneous antipsychotic based on MedinCell's technology currently under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA, with a launch target set for H1 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Medincell SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDINCELL S.A.
12:14pMedincell S A : Initiation of the Phase 3 study for the second long-acting injectable anti..
PU
01/05MedinCell's SAIVE Study Shows 72% Decline In COVID-19 Infection From Ivermectin
MT
01/05Medincell Announces Positive Results for the Saive Clinical Study in Prevention of Covi..
CI
01/05Medincell S A : announces positive results for the SAIVE clinical study in prevention of C..
PU
2022MedinCell S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Medincell S A : publishes its financial results for the first semester of 2022-2023 (April..
PU
2022Additional US$ 4 million received for next development steps of MedinCell's 6-month act..
AQ
2022EIB and MedinCell sign a new EUR40 million loan agreement to support development of inn..
AQ
2022MedinCell Secures $42 Million Loan From European Investment Bank
MT
2022France's MedinCell Secures $42 Million Loan From European Investment Bank
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16,8 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2023 -5,15 M -5,60 M -5,60 M
Net Debt 2023 20,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -51,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 193 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
EV / Sales 2024 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart MEDINCELL S.A.
Duration : Period :
MedinCell S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDINCELL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,68 €
Average target price 14,67 €
Spread / Average Target 91,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Douat Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Arango Chief Financial Officer
Anh Nguyen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Roberge Technical Director
Adolfo Lopez-Noriega Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDINCELL S.A.24.27%210
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.72%440 044
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.40%325 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.93%318 420
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.70%283 080
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 589