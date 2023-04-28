MedinCell S A : Inside Information / Other news releases

Teva and MedinCell Announce FDA Approval of UZEDY™ (risperidone) Extended-Release Injectable Suspension, a Long-Acting Subcutaneous Atypical Antipsychotic Injection, for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults This new treatment provides adults living with schizophrenia a long-acting formulation that offers flexible 1- and 2-month dosing intervals 1

PARSIPPANY, N.J., TEL AVIV & PARIS, April 28, 2023 - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and MedinCell (Euronext: MEDCL) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved UZEDY (risperidone) extended- release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. UZEDY is the first subcutaneous, long-actingformulation of risperidone that utilizes SteadyTeq™, a copolymer technology proprietary to MedinCell that controls the steady release of risperidone. Therapeutic blood concentrations are reached within 6-24hours of a single dose.1 "UZEDY embodies Teva's commitment to bringing innovative advances to patients and to providing people living with schizophrenia an important new treatment option that was designed to address certain treatment challenges and may decrease the risk of relapse," said Richard Francis, President and CEO of Teva. "The approval of UZEDY is a culmination of a multidisciplinary effort across Teva and MedinCell to bring this important treatment to market. This milestone is a testament to advancing our robust biopharmaceutical pipeline of innovative medicines that aim to support more people living with mental health disorders and neurological diseases in the coming years." Approximately 80% of patients with schizophrenia experience multiple relapses over the first five years of treatment,2 most commonly due to suboptimal adherence to treatment with oral antipsychotics. Each relapse carries a biological risk of loss of function, treatment refractoriness, and changes in brain morphology.3,4 Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental health disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts.5 This approval is based on data from two Phase 3 trials evaluating UZEDY in patients with schizophrenia: TV46000-CNS-30072 (the RISE Study - The Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-Release Study) and TV46000-CNS-30078 (the SHINE Study - A Study to Test TV-46000 for Maintenance Treatment of Schizophrenia). "The approval of the first product formulated with our technology is a pivotal moment for MedinCell and for the many patients who will benefit," said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "We are committed to

supporting patients through innovative therapy options. It continues to be a wonderful journey with Teva, an ideal partner to harness the full potential of UZEDY. Our technology reaching commercial stage marks the start of an exciting new era for MedinCell and we are extremely proud to share this very special moment with all our employees and shareholders." The use of novel SteadyTeq technology in UZEDY controls the release of risperidone over time. The initiation of treatment requires no loading dose or oral supplementation. Therapeutic blood concentrations are reached within 6-24 hours of a single dose.1 "Treatments for schizophrenia are largely prescribed as daily oral medications, which can present challenges with adherence due to missed doses. Lack of adherence to treatment with oral antipsychotics is the most common cause of relapse in schizophrenia,6 so there's a role for therapies that are dosed in one- or two-month dosing intervals to help prevent relapse," said Christoph Correll, MD, professor of psychiatry at the Zucker School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY. "As a clinician, I am excited to now have a new treatment option that reduces the risk of relapse1 for this complex disease and helps address some of the barriers around receiving schizophrenia treatment." The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC or "list price") for UZEDY ranges from $1,232 to $3,080 per month depending on dosage strength. Actual costs for individual patients are anticipated to be lower than WAC because WAC does not account for additional rebates and discounts that may apply. Teva is committed to helping patients who have been prescribed UZEDY access their medication and provide patient support specialists to help with access and reimbursement, prescription pull-through and patient assistance. Savings on out-of-pocket costs may vary depending on the patient's insurance provider and eligibility for participation in the co-pay assistance program. UZEDY will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks. UZEDY Clinical Trial Results The RISE study7 was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy of risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use as a treatment in patients (ages 13-65 years) with schizophrenia. 544 patients were randomized to receive a subcutaneous injection of TV-46000 once monthly (q1M), once every two months (q2M), or placebo in a 1:1:1 ratio. The primary endpoint was time to impending relapse. The second of Teva's Phase 3 studies - SHINE8 - was designed to evaluate the use of TV-46000 subcutaneously administered q1M or q2M for up to 56 weeks in 336 patients (ages 13-65 years) with schizophrenia. The primary endpoint was the frequency of all adverse events, including serious adverse events. This study was completed in December 2021; results align with the findings of the RISE study.9 Kane JM, Correll CU. Optimizing treatment choices to improve adherence and outcomes in schizophrenia. J Clin Psychiatry. 2019;80(5):IN18031AH1C. doi:10.4088/JCP.IN18031AH1C. "A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension (TV-46000) for Subcutaneous Use as Maintenance Treatment in Adult and Adolescent Patients With Schizophrenia." ClinicalTrials.gov, U.S. National Institutes of Health, 2018 (NCT03503318). "A Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Effect of Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension (TV-46000) for

Subcutaneous Use as Maintenance Treatment in Adult and Adolescent Patients With Schizophrenia." ClinicalTrials.gov, U.S. National Institutes of Health, 2019 (NCT03893825). Data on File. Parsippany, NJ: Teva Neuroscience, Inc.

In a companion survey of study participants, 89% of patients and 92% of healthcare providers (HCPs) rated administration of UZEDY as easy when asked how easy or difficult it was to receive or administer the medication in its current form.10 Further, 70% of patients agreed UZEDY provided a better injection experience than their previous long-acting injectables (LAIs); 30% of patients agreed they had a better injection experience with their prior LAI medication.10 Moreover, given the choice between continuing to take the clinical trial medication or returning to their previous medication, 90% of patients opted to use UZEDY.10 Companion survey data were collected from 63 patients, 24 physicians, and 25 nurses in a prospective, cross-sectional companion survey assessing the perceptions regarding ease of use and satisfaction with UZEDY. The survey was conducted after a minimum of two experiences prescribing, administering, or receiving UZEDY. About Schizophrenia Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts. Patients experience an array of symptoms, which may include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech or behavior and impaired cognitive ability. Approximately 1% of the world's population will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime, and 3.5 million people in the U.S. are currently diagnosed with the condition. Although schizophrenia can occur at any age, the average age of onset tends to be in the late teens to the early 20s for men, and the late 20s to early 30s for women. The long-term course of schizophrenia is marked by episodes of partial or full remission broken by relapses that often occur in the context of psychiatric emergency and require hospitalization. Approximately 80% of patients experience multiple relapses over the first five years of treatment, and each relapse carries a biological risk of loss of function, treatment refractoriness, and changes in brain morphology. Patients are often unaware of their illness and its consequences, contributing to treatment nonadherence, high discontinuation rates, and ultimately, significant direct and indirect healthcare costs from subsequent relapses and hospitalizations. About UZEDY UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension, for subcutaneous use rather than intramuscular use, is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In clinical trials, UZEDY reduced the risk of relapse by up to 80%. UZEDY administers risperidone through copolymer technology under license from MedinCell that allows for absorption and sustained release in the first subcutaneous injection. UZEDY is the only long-acting, subcutaneous formulation of risperidone available in both one- and two- month dosing intervals.1 For full prescribing information, visit https://www.uzedy.com/globalassets/uzedy/prescribing-information.pdf. 10 Robinson, D., Suett, M., Wilhelm, A. et al. (2023). Patient and Healthcare Professional Preferences for Characteristics of Long- Acting Injectable Antipsychotic Agents for the Treatment of Schizophrenia.doi.org/10.1007/s12325-023-02455-8.

INDICATION AND USAGE UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION WARNING: INCREASED MORTALITY IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. UZEDY is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis and has not been studied in this patient population. CONTRAINDICATIONS: UZEDY is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to risperidone, its metabolite, paliperidone, or to any of its components. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic reactions and angioedema, have been reported in patients treated with risperidone or paliperidone. WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions: In trials of elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis, there was a significantly higher incidence of cerebrovascular adverse events (e.g., stroke, transient ischemic attack), including fatalities, in patients treated with oral risperidone compared to placebo. UZEDY is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS): NMS, a potentially fatal symptom complex, has been reported in association with antipsychotic drugs. Clinical manifestations of NMS are hyperpyrexia, muscle rigidity, altered mental status including delirium, and autonomic instability (irregular pulse or blood pressure, tachycardia, diaphoresis, and cardiac dysrhythmia). Additional signs may include elevated creatine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. If NMS is suspected, immediately discontinue UZEDY and provide symptomatic treatment and monitoring. Tardive Dyskinesia (TD): TD, a syndrome consisting of potentially irreversible, involuntary, dyskinetic movements, may develop in patients treated with antipsychotic drugs. Although the prevalence of the syndrome appears to be highest among the elderly, especially elderly women, it is impossible to predict which patients will develop the syndrome. Whether antipsychotic drug products differ in their potential to cause TD is unknown. The risk of developing TD and the likelihood that it will become irreversible are believed to increase with the duration of treatment and the cumulative dose. The syndrome can develop, after relatively brief treatment periods, even at low doses. It may also occur after discontinuation. TD may remit, partially or completely, if antipsychotic treatment is discontinued. Antipsychotic treatment, itself, however, may suppress (or partially