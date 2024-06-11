PRESS RELEASE - June 11, 2024 - 9:00 am - Montpellier, France - Euronext: MEDCL

Medincell joins the Euronext Tech Leaders

Reference index for the European tech sector, Euronext Tech Leaders includes more than 120 high-growth and leading tech companies listed on Euronext markets (Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo, Paris).

By integrating the Euronext Tech Leaders, Medincell gains access to an extensive ecosystem tailored to the tech sector, that includes a broad, international investor base financing tech companies of varying growth stages.

Medincell will also benefit from a wide range of services designed to support selected companies throughout their listing journey.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: "We are honored to join the leading innovative selected to compose this prominent tech index in Europe, where Medincell is currently listed. This inclusion underscores our sustained growth and our leadership in technological innovation within our field. It also adds a new dimension to our financial strategy in France and beyond by enhancing our visibility to a new category of international investors."

More info about the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative:https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/euronext-tech-leaders

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq™). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq™ are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

Contact

David Heuzé - Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG david.heuze@medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim - Head of US Financial Strategy and IR

grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Investors Relations France Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward -looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.