  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. MedinCell S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDCL   FR0004065605

MEDINCELL S.A.

(MEDCL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-05 am EST
7.600 EUR   +2.01%
2022MedinCell S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Medincell S A : publishes its financial results for the first semester of 2022-2023 (April – September 2022)
PU
2022Additional US$ 4 million received for next development steps of MedinCell's 6-month active injectable bioresorbable subcutaneous contraceptive
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

MedinCell S A : announces positive results for the SAIVE clinical study in prevention of Covid-19 infection in a contact-based population

01/05/2023 | 02:58pm EST
The study conducted in 399 participants met its primary efficacy endpoint with a reduction of 72% of COVID-19 infection in the group treated with daily oral administration of ivermectin compared to the placebo group

Ivermectin administered for 28 days demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability without any unexpected safety signals

The SAIVE study was conducted to support mdc-TTG program, whose objective is to provide prevention of Covid-19 infection for weeks or months with a single injection of a long-acting formulation of ivermectin based on MedinCell's proprietary technology, BEPO®

Attachments

Disclaimer

Medincell SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 19:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16,8 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2023 18,2 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2023 20,0 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 191 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart MEDINCELL S.A.
Duration : Period :
MedinCell S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDINCELL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,45 €
Average target price 14,67 €
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Douat Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Arango Chief Financial Officer
Anh Nguyen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christophe Roberge Technical Director
Adolfo Lopez-Noriega Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDINCELL S.A.20.55%198
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167