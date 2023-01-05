MedinCell S A : announces positive results for the SAIVE clinical study in prevention of Covid-19 infection in a contact-based population

The study conducted in 399 participants met its primary efficacy endpoint with a reduction of 72% of COVID-19 infection in the group treated with daily oral administration of ivermectin compared to the placebo group



Ivermectin administered for 28 days demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability without any unexpected safety signals



The SAIVE study was conducted to support mdc-TTG program, whose objective is to provide prevention of Covid-19 infection for weeks or months with a single injection of a long-acting formulation of ivermectin based on MedinCell's proprietary technology, BEPO®