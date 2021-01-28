MedinCell S A : announces the transfer of its shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris01.22.2021

MedinCell announces the transfer of its shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris

Euronext: MEDCL • Montpellier - France • January 28, 2021 - 5 :45pm CET

Strengthening of MEDCL stock's visibility within the financial community

The transfer of MedinCell shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris will occur on January 29, 2021.

Compartment B includes issuers with a market capitalisation of between €150 million and €1 billion (included). Changes of compartment are carried out once a year. Euronext calculates the market capitalisation on the basis of the opening price of the last 60 trading days of the previous year.

The switch to the next compartment up is an important step that underlines the significant increase in MedinCell's market value in 2020. This change of compartment will help enhance the Company's visibility within the financial community in France and abroad.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

Contacts MedinCell NewCap NewCap David Heuzé Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier Nicolas Merigeau Communication leader Investor relations Media relations david.heuze@medincell.com medincell@newcap.eu medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86 +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53 +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

