Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  MedinCell S.A.    MEDCL   FR0004065605

MEDINCELL S.A.

(MEDCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedinCell S A : announces the transfer of its shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris01.22.2021

01/28/2021 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MedinCell announces the transfer of its shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris

Euronext: MEDCL Montpellier - France January 28, 2021 - 5 :45pm CET

Strengthening of MEDCL stock's visibility within the financial community

The transfer of MedinCell shares from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris will occur on January 29, 2021.

Compartment B includes issuers with a market capitalisation of between €150 million and €1 billion (included). Changes of compartment are carried out once a year. Euronext calculates the market capitalisation on the basis of the opening price of the last 60 trading days of the previous year.

The switch to the next compartment up is an important step that underlines the significant increase in MedinCell's market value in 2020. This change of compartment will help enhance the Company's visibility within the financial community in France and abroad.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

Contacts

MedinCell

NewCap

NewCap

David Heuzé

Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Merigeau

Communication leader

Investor relations

Media relations

david.heuze@medincell.com

medincell@newcap.eu

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medincell SA published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 17:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDINCELL S.A.
12:14pMEDINCELL S A : announces the transfer of its shares from compartment C to compa..
PU
01/13MEDINCELL S A : Half-year liquidity contract statement for MEDINCELL
BU
01/07MEDINCELL : Announces the Resume of Listing of Its Shares on Euronext Paris as o..
BU
01/07Teva, MedinCell Say Results Positive in Risperidone Trial
DJ
01/07TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Says Study of Schizophrenia Drug Candidate Meet..
MT
01/07MEDINCELL S A : Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Tr..
BU
01/07COVID-19 : MedinCell presents positive first results from the clinical trial aim..
PU
01/07COVID-19 : MedinCell presents positive first results from the clinical trial aim..
PU
2020MEDINCELL S A : Shares Positive First Results Of Ivermectin Trial Against COVID-..
MT
2020COVID-19 : MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aim..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,4 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net income 2021 -12,8 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 299 M 362 M 363 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 30,6x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart MEDINCELL S.A.
Duration : Period :
MedinCell S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDINCELL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,00 €
Last Close Price 13,50 €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe Douat Chief Executive Officer
Anh Nguyen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sébastien Magnat Head-Operations
Jaime Arango Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Roberge Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDINCELL S.A.32.35%362
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.67%441 951
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.62%309 011
NOVARTIS AG0.20%212 810
PFIZER INC.-1.55%201 436
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.78%194 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ