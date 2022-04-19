Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. MedinCell S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDCL   FR0004065605

MEDINCELL S.A.

(MEDCL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/19 11:35:23 am EDT
8.790 EUR   -0.45%
05:55pMEDINCELL S A : provides additional information regarding the New Drug Application for mdc-IRM
PU
03:55pTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Shares Retreat After FDA Rejection Letter
DJ
04/08MEDINCELL : Christophe Douat, CEO, will answer live to investors on boursorama.com on Thursday April 21 at 6 p.m CEST
PU
Summary 
Summary

MedinCell S A : provides additional information regarding the New Drug Application for mdc-IRM

04/19/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
As announced, Teva recently* received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for TV-46000/mdc-IRM.

Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell, said "We fully trust that our partner, Teva, will remedy this quickly given the positive results of the Phase 3 studies. Teva remains confident in MedinCell's technology for the development of extended-release injectable products."

A Complete Response Letter is issued when the FDA determines that it cannot approve the application in its current form. Where possible, the FDA will recommend corrective actions that the applicant might take to place the application in condition for approval.

Dr. Richard Malamut, President of MedinCell's Medical Advisory Board, said "CRLs are a common part of the FDA regulatory process and resubmission after addressing identified deficiencies frequently leads to approval".

Teva remains committed to the development of extended-release injectable risperidone and other products based on MedinCell's technology.

*Teva and MedinCell Receive Complete Response Letter for TV-46000/mdc-IRM
https://www.medincell.com/en/2022/04/19/teva-and-medincell-receive-complete-response-letter-for-tv-46000-mdc-irm/

Disclaimer

Medincell SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 21:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
