Teva Pharmaceuticals, the US subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Medincell announce the US FDA's approval of the expanded indication for UZEDY for the treatment of bipolar I disorder (BD-I) in adults, administered once monthly as monotherapy or in combination with lithium or valproate.



This approval is based on existing clinical data for UZEDY and the MIDD (Model-Informed Drug Development) methodology, which relies on existing data on the safety and efficacy of risperidone formulations already approved for BD-I.



UZEDY is the first long-acting subcutaneous formulation of risperidone that uses SteadyTeq(TM), a proprietary copolymer technology from Medincell that controls the continuous release of risperidone.



Today's FDA approval of UZEDY provides them with a new long-acting formulation of risperidone that may help address unmet needs and fill existing therapeutic gaps in this indication, Teva said.



This expansion of UZEDY's indication builds on its success in adults with schizophrenia and demonstrates Teva's commitment to developing innovative medicines for complex mental disorders that weigh heavily on patients and their caregivers.