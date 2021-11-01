Phase 3 data of mdc-IRM, first product based on MedinCell's technology, shows significant improvements in patients with schizophrenia: Prolonged time to impending relapse / Decreased risk of relapse / Increased chance of clinical stability11.01.2021

"Supported by the unveiling of this pivotal data by our partner, mdc-IRM demonstrates significant potential in reducing the risk of relapse and in stabilizing clinical symptoms, both of which are key to improving the management of this burdensome disease," said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "These findings further strengthen our belief that our long-acting technology could positively impact the adoption of long-acting injectables, and notably for mdc-IRM, patients with first- episode psychosis and early-stage schizophrenia."

MedinCell's partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals, announced results from the pivotal Phase 3 Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-release (RISE) study comparing TV-46000 once monthly (q1m) and TV-46000 once every two months (q2m) with placebo (1:1:1) in patients with schizophrenia who underwent stabilization on oral risperidone. Results showed treatment with TV-46000 (overall, q1m or q2m) significantly prolonged time to relapse, decreased proportions of patients with impending relapse at week 24 and demonstrated significant increase in proportions maintaining stability. The safety profile of TV-46000 is favourable, with no new safety signals versus existing data for both oral and other long-acting formulations of risperidone. These findings, amongst others, were presented during the poster session at the 2021 Psych Congress Annual Meeting taking place Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

Developed in collaboration with Teva Pharmaceuticals, mdc-IRM, a risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia (Teva codename: TV-46000), is the most advanced investigational product based on MedinCell's BEPO® technology. Ongoing New Drug Application review by FDA could lead to commercialization as early as 2022 in the U.S. by Teva, provided marketing authorization. MedinCell is eligible for development and commercial milestones ($122 million), and royalties on net sales.

TV-46000 q1m and TV-46000 q2m with placebo in patients with schizophrenia who underwent stabilization on oral risperidone (stage 1). The primary endpoint was time to impending relapse and secondary endpoints included proportions of patients with impending relapse at week 24 and proportions of patients who maintained stability at week 24. No new safety signals were identified with TV-46000 versus accumulated safety data of oral risperidone and other long-acting risperidone formulations.

Out of 1267 patients screened, 863 were enrolled and 544 were randomized. Time to impending relapse significantly favored TV-46000 (hazard ratio [95% CI]; overall: 0.283 [0.184, 0.435], P<.0001; q1m: 0.200 [0.109, 0.367], P<.0001; q2m: 0.375 [0.227, 0.618], P<.0001) versus placebo. TV-46000 also prolonged time to relapse by 3.5, 5.0 and 2.7 times, respectively, versus placebo. Proportions of patients with impending relapse at week 24 were significantly lower for TV 46000 (overall: 9%; q1m: 7%; q2m: 11%) versus placebo (28%; P<.0001, P<.0001, P=.0001, respectively). Proportions of patients maintaining stability were significantly higher (83%, 87%, 80% vs 61%; P<.0001, P<.0001, P=.0001, respectively). The safety profile of TV-46000, as observed in this study, is consistent with other formulations of risperidone. The most common adverse reactions (≥5% and greater than placebo) were nasopharyngitis, increased weight, and extrapyramidal disorder.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

