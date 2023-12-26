COMMUNIQUÉ

Medine Limited (the "Company") is pleased to inform its noteholders, its relevant noteholders' representatives, its shareholders and the public in general that:

it has successfully issued 1,400,000 new unlisted notes for an aggregate nominal amount of MUR 1,400,000,000 by way of preferential offer; and all the notes issued under Tranche 01-FLRNMUR5Y and listed pursuant to its Listing Particulars dated 23 April 2019 have been redeemed and cancelled on 26 December 2023.

Following the above, there are currently 1,635,730 listed notes and 2,400,000 unlisted notes outstanding.

The Company wishes to thank its investors for their on-going commitment, trust and support.

By order of the Board

Patricia Goder Company Secretary

26 December 2023