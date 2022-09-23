Advanced search
    MSE.N0000   MU0097I00009

MEDINE LIMITED

(MSE.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-09-21
53.50 MUR    0.00%
Medine : Declaration of Dividend

09/23/2022 | 07:21am EDT
DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Medine Limited has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.15 per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2022, payable to all shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on 12 October 2022.

The Dividend will be paid on or about 31 October 2022.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 07 October 2022 and ex-dividend on 10 October 2022.

By order of the Board

Patricia Goder

Company Secretary

23 September 2022

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and to the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The Board of Directors of Medine Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Disclaimer

Medine Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 201 M - -
Net income 2021 183 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 618 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,34x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart MEDINE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medine Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dhiren Ponnusamy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javesh Boodnah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Technology
Jean Marie René Leclézio Chairman
Wan Po Li Vice Chairman
Thomas Doger de Spéville Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDINE LIMITED7.00%126
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.00%34 573
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.01%30 118
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%29 630
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.98%29 207
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.83%24 427