Medine : Declaration of Dividend

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Medine Limited has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.15 per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2022, payable to all shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on 12 October 2022.

The Dividend will be paid on or about 31 October 2022.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 07 October 2022 and ex-dividend on 10 October 2022.

By order of the Board

Patricia Goder

Company Secretary

23 September 2022

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and to the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The Board of Directors of Medine Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.