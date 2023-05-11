Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MEDINET Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2370   JP3920990003

MEDINET CO., LTD.

(2370)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
68.00 JPY   +1.49%
02:05aMedinet : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2023
PU
03/06MEDINET Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥33.075 million in funding from Macquarie Bank Limited, Investment Arm
CI
02/17MEDINET Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥33.075 million in funding from Macquarie Bank Limited, Investment Arm
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEDINET : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2023

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Sep 2023

Mar 2023

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

第２四半期決算短信

Document name〔日本基準〕（非連 結）

Filing date

2023-05-11

Company name

MEDINET Co.,Ltd.

Securities code

2370

URL

https://www.medinet-

inc.co.jp

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

久布白 兼直

Inquiries

Title

取締役経営管理部長

Name

落合 雅三

Tel

03-6631-1201

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2023-05-12

Supplemental material of quarterly results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

true

Target for briefing of quarterly results

（機関投資家・アナ

リスト向け）

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨

て）

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo Prime

-

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2023-09-30

Quarterly period

2

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

349

318

% change

9.8

15.7

Operating profit

Operating profit

-671

-678

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

-669

-676

% change

-

-

Profit

Profit

-676

-678

% change

-

-

Other operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

-3.19

-3.63

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2023

Sep 2022

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets

5,381

6,078

Net assets

4,852

5,511

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

89.6

90.7

Note to financial positions

Owner'sequity

4,820

5,511

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Mar 2023

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to financial results

Note to financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Sep 2023

Mar 2023

Sep 2022

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Sep 2023

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．2023年９月期の

Title for forecasts

業績予想（202210

月１日～2023年９月

30日）

Preamble to forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

728

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

14.9

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

-1,766

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

-1,757

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit

Profit

Forecast

-1,761

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

-8.32

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Mar 2023

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Mar 2023

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

（注）詳細は、【添付

資料】P. ７「２．四

半期財務諸表及び主

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

な注記（４）四半期

retrospective restatement

財務諸表に関する注

記事項（会計方針の

変更）」をご覧くだ

さい。

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Mar 2023

Sep 2022

Mar 2022

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

213,465,757

211,730,423

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

64

30

Average number of shares

211,842,312

187,185,038

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

MEDINET Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDINET CO., LTD.
02:05aMedinet : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2023
PU
03/06MEDINET Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥33.075 million in funding from Macqua..
CI
02/17MEDINET Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥33.075 million in funding from ..
CI
02/09MEDINET Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2023
CI
2022Medinet : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
2022MEDINET Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2023
CI
2022Medinet Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
2022MEDINET Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
2022MEDINET Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
2021MEDINET Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Chart MEDINET CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MEDINET Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDINET CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Kanenao Kubushiro Director & Vice President
Yoshiji Kimura Chairman
Masazo Ochiai Group Manager-Business Planning
Kohichiro Yoshino Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Shinoda Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDINET CO., LTD.-5.63%106
MODERNA, INC.-27.16%49 874
LONZA GROUP AG24.87%47 196
SEAGEN INC.55.62%37 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.20%34 898
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.55%26 271
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer