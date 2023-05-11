|
MEDINET : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2023
Document and entity information
|
Sep 2023
|
Mar 2023
|
Company information
|
|
Company information
|
|
|
|
FASF member mark
|
true
|
|
第２四半期決算短信
Document name〔日本基準〕（非連 結）
|
Filing date
|
2023-05-11
|
Company name
|
MEDINET Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
Securities code
|
2370
|
URL
|
https://www.medinet-
|
inc.co.jp
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
|
Title
|
代表取締役社長
|
|
|
Name
|
久布白 兼直
|
Inquiries
|
|
|
|
Title
|
取締役経営管理部長
|
Name
|
落合 雅三
|
|
|
Tel
|
03-6631-1201
|
Other
|
|
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
|
2023-05-12
|
Supplemental material of quarterly results
|
true
|
|
|
Way of getting
|
-
|
Convening briefing of quarterly results
|
true
|
|
|
Target for briefing of quarterly results
|
（機関投資家・アナ
|
リスト向け）
|
|
Note to fraction processing method
|
（百万円未満切捨
|
て）
|
|
|
|
Stock exchange listings
|
|
Tokyo
|
true
|
|
|
Tokyo Prime
|
-
|
Tokyo Standard
|
-
|
|
|
Tokyo Growth
|
true
|
Tokyo 1st section
|
-
|
|
|
Tokyo 2nd section
|
-
|
Tokyo Mothers
|
-
|
|
|
Tokyo JASDAQ
|
-
|
Tokyo PRO Market
|
-
|
|
|
Tokyo Others
|
-
|
Nagoya
|
-
|
|
|
Nagoya Premire
|
-
|
Nagoya Main
|
-
|
|
|
Nagoya Next
|
-
|
Nagoya Others
|
-
|
|
|
Sapporo
|
-
|
Sapporo
|
-
|
|
|
Sapporo Ambitious
|
-
|
Sapporo Others
|
-
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
-
|
|
|
Fukuoka Q-Board
|
-
|
Fukuoka Others
|
-
|
|
|
Phoenix
|
-
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
-
|
Business category
|
|
General Business
|
true
|
|
|
Specific Business
|
-
|
Fiscal Year End
|
2023-09-30
|
|
|
Quarterly period
|
2
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Mar 2023
|
Mar 2022
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating results
|
|
|
Income statements information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
349
|
318
|
|
|
|
% change
|
9.8
|
15.7
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
-671
|
-678
|
% change
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
-669
|
-676
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-
|
-
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
-676
|
-678
|
% change
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Other operating results
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
-3.19
|
-3.63
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
-
|
-
|
Note to operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to operating results
|
-
|
|
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Mar 2023
|
Sep 2022
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial positions
|
|
|
Total assets
|
5,381
|
6,078
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
4,852
|
5,511
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
89.6
|
90.7
|
|
|
|
Note to financial positions
|
|
|
Owner'sequity
|
4,820
|
5,511
|
|
|
|
Note to financial positions
|
-
|
|
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2023
|
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
Note to financial results
|
|
|
Note to financial results
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Dividends
|
|
|
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 2023
|
Mar 2023
|
Sep 2022
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
|
Result
|
-
|
-
|
Second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Third quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
-
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Year end
|
|
|
Result
|
|
0.00
|
Forecast
|
0.00
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Result
|
|
0.00
|
Forecast
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
-
|
|
|
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Sep 2023
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
３．2023年９月期の
|
Title for forecasts
|
業績予想（2022年10
|
月１日～2023年９月
|
|
|
30日）
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
|
|
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
-
|
Main table of forecasts
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
728
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
14.9
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Forecast
|
-1,766
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-1,757
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
Profit
|
|
Profit
|
|
Forecast
|
-1,761
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-8.32
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Note to forecasts
|
|
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Mar 2023
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
|
（注）詳細は、【添付
|
|
資料】P. ７「２．四
|
|
半期財務諸表及び主
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
な注記（４）四半期
|
retrospective restatement
|
財務諸表に関する注
|
|
記事項（会計方針の
|
|
変更）」をご覧くだ
|
|
さい。
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
|
Mar 2023
|
Sep 2022
|
Mar 2022
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
213,465,757
|
211,730,423
|
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
64
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
211,842,312
|
|
187,185,038
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
|
|
|
|
|
|
