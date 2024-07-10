Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On July 8, 2024, we dismissed BDO South Africa Inc. (the "Former Accountant") as our independent registered public accounting firm and, on July 8, 2024, we engaged Mercurius & Associates LLP (the "New Accountant") as our independent registered public accounting firm. The engagement of the New Accountant was approved by our Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors.

The Former Accountant's audit report on our financial statements for the year ended February 29, 2024 contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor was it qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

For the year ended February 29, 2024, and through the interim period ended July 8, 2024, there were no "disagreements" (as such term is defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC")) with the Former Accountant on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements if not resolved to the satisfaction of the Former Accountant would have caused them to make reference thereto in their reports on the financial statements for such periods.

For the year ended February 29, 2024, and through the interim period ended July 8, 2024, there were the following "reportable events" (as such term is defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K of the rules and regulations of the SEC). As disclosed in Part II, Item 9A of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2024, the Company's management determined that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective as of the end of such period due to the existence of material weaknesses related to the following:

• The Company does not have written documentation of its internal control policies and procedures. Written documentation of key internal controls over financial reporting is a requirement of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act as of the period ending February 29, 2024. Management evaluated the impact of the Company's failure to have written documentation of our internal controls and procedures on its assessment of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and has concluded that the control deficiency that resulted represented a material weakness.

• The Company does not have sufficient segregation of duties within accounting functions, which is a basic internal control. Due to the Company's size and nature, segregation of all conflicting duties may not always be possible and may not be economically feasible. However, to the extent possible, the initiation of transactions, the custody of assets and the recording of transactions should be performed by separate individuals. Management evaluated the impact of its failure to have segregation of duties on the Company's assessment of our disclosure controls and procedures and has concluded that the control deficiency that resulted represented a material weakness.

• Effective control s over the control environment were not maintained. Specifically, a formally adopted written code of business conduct and ethics that governs the Company's employees, officers, and directors was not in place. Additionally, management has not developed and effectively communicated to employees its accounting policies and procedures. This has resulted in inconsistent practices and represented a material weakness.

These material weaknesses have not been remediated as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Other than as disclosed above, there were no reportable events for the year ended February 29, 2024, and through the interim period ended July 8, 2024. The Company's Board of Directors discussed the subject matter of each reportable event with the Former Accountant. The Company authorized the Former Accountant to respond fully and without limitation to all requests of the New Accountant concerning all matters related to the audited period by the Former Accountant, including with respect to the subject matter of each reportable event.