(Alliance News) - The Ferrero family has decided to write down its stake in Mediobanca Spa, for a EUR6 million adjustment that does not represent the last such transaction by the Alba-based confectionery dynasty in recent years, as reported by Milano Finanza.

Having entered the capital with the 1988 privatization, the family immediately tied the stake to the shareholders' pact, which was transformed into the current consultation agreement in 2019. In its latest financial statements, Ferrero Spa wrote down its 0.17 percent stake by EUR5.9 million to EUR22.6 million from EUR28.5 million compared to an original cost of nearly EUR46 million. A decision made "on the basis of the market quotation," according to company documents.

This is not the first time the Alba family has corrected the value of the stake. In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there had been an initial write-down of nearly EUR5 million to EUR20.8 million while, in the following fiscal year, the shareholder had moved in the opposite direction, posting a revaluation of nearly EUR8 million to the balance sheet, as recalled by the Milan financial newspaper.

The Alba family is also present in the capital of the merchant bank led by Alberto Nagel through the Luxembourg vehicle Sereco Re, which holds an additional 0.51 percent. Although it does not provide details on individual securities, Sereco's latest balance sheet reports a EUR3 million decrease in the item "shares and other transferable securities with variable yield."

As MF recalls, in recent months, the Ferreros have also been moving the stake within the pact. The family transferred a little more than 1.4 million Mediobanca shares from Ferrero Spa to Sereco Re, a transaction that did not, however, result in any alterations in the total number of group shares in the agreement.

"Although the management of the share package could respond could respond to purely financial logic, the Ferrero family remains in the spotlight for the evolution of governance at Piazzetta Cuccia. The pattisti will play a relevant role in the renewal of the institution's board of directors, which will be decided at the shareholders' meeting next Oct. 28," the newspaper recalled.

Mediobanca's stock is down 2.0 percent at EUR10.82 per share.

https://www.milanofinanza.it/news/la-famiglia-ferrero-svaluta-la-partecipazione-in-mediobanca-202307051909501529?refresh_cens

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

