    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
Italy's Benettons exit Mediobanca pact to keep "neutral" stance

09/28/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
MILANO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Benetton family on Tuesday said it would exit a consultation pact among core shareholders in Mediobanca in order to avoid taking sides in a power struggle centred around the Milanese merchant bank.

The announcement came shortly before Mediobanca's top investor Leonardo Del Vecchio said it would propose changing the bank's by-laws to give more power to the board and its shareholders.

The decision over the Mediobanca pact comes as the Benettons' holding company Edizione is setting new strategic guidelines and reflects its will to remain "absolutely neutral" in relation to its financial investments, the company said.

Edizione has a 2.1% stake in Mediobanca. It also has a 4% stake in Generali, Italy's biggest insurer, in which Mediobanca is the single largest investor.

Mediobanca is embroiled in a governance row at Generali, where it is pushing for the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet for a third mandate, defying opposition from Del Vecchio and another leading shareholder in the insurer.

Edizione wants to keep a neutral stance also in relation to the spat over Generali, a source close to the matter said.

The Mediobanca consultation agreement, which is set to expire on Dec.31, relates to a 10.7% stake in the bank. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; additional reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.01% 18.25 Delayed Quote.30.61%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -2.51% 164.02 Real-time Quote.31.90%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -1.90% 10.06 Delayed Quote.36.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 614 M 3 054 M 3 054 M
Net income 2021 771 M 901 M 901 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 6,08%
Capitalization 8 658 M 10 113 M 10 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 921
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.36.01%10 328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.31%498 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.73%364 029
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%240 045
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.59%195 301
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.70%191 660