Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
8.638 EUR   -0.37%
06/20Italian Electrodes Producer Industrie De Nora Targets Up To $3.5 Billion Valuation in Milan IPO
MT
06/15MEDIOBANCA S P A : Treasury Share Buyback completed
PU
06/09Eni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Epta halts IPO plans until September - sources

06/22/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian refrigeration group Epta will halt plans to list on the Milan stock exchange until September, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

At the beginning of June, two sources told Reuters the group owned by the Italian families Nocivelli and Triglio Godino was weighing an initial public offering (IPO) before August.

Due to market volatility, the company has chosen to delay its IPO, the sources said.

"For the time being, the group's listing has been frozen", one told Reuters.

The company, which in December said it had acquired three companies, is not in a hurry to raise funds, that source said, adding it did not want to run the risk of being penalised in terms of valuation in current volatile financial markets.

Rothschild is acting as adviser to Epta on the potential IPO, while JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Mediobanca and BNP Paribas could also have a role in the listing, one of the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Francesco Zecchini Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.64% 49.04 Real-time Quote.-18.78%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -0.37% 8.638 Delayed Quote.-14.24%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.40% 74.3 Delayed Quote.-23.97%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 0.93% 32.4 Real-time Quote.-20.45%
All news about MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
06/20Italian Electrodes Producer Industrie De Nora Targets Up To $3.5 Billion Valuation in M..
MT
06/15MEDIOBANCA S P A : Treasury Share Buyback completed
PU
06/09Eni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
06/09SHARE BUYBACK : 2.57% completed as at 31 Maggio 2022
PU
06/06Italy's Industrie De Nora Confirms Milan Listing Plans Despite Current Market Volatilit..
MT
06/06Italy's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
05/27Generali's second largest investor Caltagirone quits board
RE
05/27FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Generali Board Member Caltagirone Resigns
DJ
05/18Mediobanca's stake in Generali drops back to just under 13% after AGM win
RE
05/18LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : ECB tells Italy's Del Vecchio he cannot hold more than 20% in Medio..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 834 M 3 002 M 3 002 M
Net income 2022 888 M 941 M 941 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,17x
Yield 2022 8,96%
Capitalization 7 337 M 7 773 M 7 773 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,67 €
Average target price 11,40 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.-14.24%7 744
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.62%340 199
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%264 669
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.55%242 715
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 689
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.20%153 353