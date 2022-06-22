Italy's Epta halts IPO plans until September - sources

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian refrigeration group Epta
will halt plans to list on the Milan stock exchange until
September, three sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
At the beginning of June, two sources told Reuters the group
owned by the Italian families Nocivelli and Triglio Godino was
weighing an initial public offering (IPO) before August.
Due to market volatility, the company has chosen to delay
its IPO, the sources said.
"For the time being, the group's listing has been frozen",
one told Reuters.
The company, which in December said it had acquired three
companies, is not in a hurry to raise funds, that source said,
adding it did not want to run the risk of being penalised in
terms of valuation in current volatile financial markets.
Rothschild is acting as adviser to Epta on the potential
IPO, while JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Mediobanca and BNP Paribas
could also have a role in the listing, one of the sources told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini
Editing by Mark Potter)