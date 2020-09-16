Mediobanca S p A : BoD approves its list of candidates for FY 2021-23

Press release

Mediobanca BoD approves its list of candidates for FY 2021-23

At a Board meeting held today, the Directors of Mediobanca, as permitted under Article 15 of the Bank's Articles of Association, approved its list of fifteen candidates to serve as

Directors for the 2021-23three-year period, to be submitted to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 28 October 2020.

The candidates have been selected following the process announced on 13 May 2020 (cf. Mediobanca website, Governance/General Meetings/General Meeting 2020), and reflect the recommendations contained in the "Report on the qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Directors" published on 3 September 2020. The list proposed by the Board, which includes two-thirds of independent directors and 47% of female representation, is as follows:

Renato Pagliaro Alberto Nagel Francesco Saverio Vinci Maurizia Angelo Comneno (*) Virginie Banet (*) Maurizio Carfagna (*) Laura Cioli (*) Maurizio Costa (*) Valérie Hortefeux (*) Maximo Ibarra (*) Elisabetta Magistretti Vittorio Pignatti Morano (*) Gabriele Villa Roberta Casali (*) Romina Guglielmetti (*) independent directors

Attached to this press release are the CVs of candidates Virgine Banet, Laura Cioli, Roberta Casali and Romina Guglielmetti included as no. 5, 7, 14 e 15 on the list, who are not at

present members of the Board. The full documentation will be filed by the deadlines set by the regulations in force and the company's Articles of Association.

Milan, 16 September 2020

Encl:as above