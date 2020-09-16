Mediobanca S p A : BoD approves its list of candidates for FY 2021-23
Press release
Mediobanca BoD approves its list of candidates for FY 2021-23
At a Board meeting held today, the Directors of Mediobanca, as permitted under Article 15 of the Bank's Articles of Association, approved its list of fifteen candidates to serve as
Directors for the 2021-23three-year period, to be submitted to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 28 October 2020.
The candidates have been selected following the process announced on 13 May 2020 (cf. Mediobanca website, Governance/General Meetings/General Meeting 2020), and reflect the recommendations contained in the "Report on the qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Directors" published on 3 September 2020. The list proposed by the Board, which includes two-thirds of independent directors and 47% of female representation, is as follows:
Renato Pagliaro
Alberto Nagel
Francesco Saverio Vinci
Maurizia Angelo Comneno (*)
Virginie Banet (*)
Maurizio Carfagna (*)
Laura Cioli (*)
Maurizio Costa (*)
Valérie Hortefeux (*)
Maximo Ibarra (*)
Elisabetta Magistretti
Vittorio Pignatti Morano (*)
Gabriele Villa
Roberta Casali (*)
Romina Guglielmetti (*)
independent directors
Attached to this press release are the CVs of candidates Virgine Banet, Laura Cioli, Roberta Casali and Romina Guglielmetti included as no. 5, 7, 14 e 15 on the list, who are not at
present members of the Board. The full documentation will be filed by the deadlines set by the regulations in force and the company's Articles of Association.
Milan, 16 September 2020
Encl:as above
Curriculum Vitae - Virginie Banet
Education
2019
Registeredat the Institut Français desAdministrateurs (IFA)
1991-1992
Graduated from the SFAF (Société Française des Analystes Financiers)
Develop the Frenchfranchise in Equity advisory and M&A
NATIXIS - Member of the Executive Committee
Deputy Head of Coverage & Advisory (2013-2014) - Global Head of Coverage and M&A (2011-2012)Manage a team of 350 bankers in France and at the international level (Europe, US and Asia) looking at Coverage, M&A and financing
LAGARDERE - Member of Lagardère Média Executive Committee
Head of Investor Relations andM&A Projects for the Financial Department
Manage the relationshipwith the shareholders and the communication with the financial market (Equity and Debt). Involvement in the M&A process and activist defense
DEUTSCHE BANK - Global Investment Banking (Managing Director)
Senior Investment Banker & Head of M&A for Aerospace and Defence in Europe (2003-2008)
Manage the relationshipof Deutsche Bank with large FrenchMedia groupbut also Automotive, Aerospace, Defence and Capital Goods
Senior Equity Analyst & Head of the Pan-european Aerospace andDefence team (1995-2003)
In charge of Aerospace & Defence in Europe and Capital goods in France. Ranked n°1 in Europe and at the Global level by Institutional Investor
AIRBUS (ex EADS) - Senior Vice President
Head of M&A
In charge of M&A deals for the overallGroup
SG Warburg/ABN Amro/SBS/Detroyat - Equity Analyst
Nov 1989 - Sept 1995
In charge of Aerospace and Defence, Capital goodsand car component manufacturers in France
Other Information
Language : Fluent English - Spanish
Tennis : Ex seconde série - Elected Member of the Tennis Clubde Paris
Other activities: Ski - Golf - Painting
Network membership : Femmes Business Angels
Curriculum Vitae Laura Cioli
Education
1990
SDA Bocconi, Milan - Master in Business Administration
1988
Chartered engineer
1988
Bologna University- Degree in Electronic Engineering
Score: 100/100 cum laude
Professional Experience- Executive
2018
- 2020
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale - Chief Executive Officer
Full leadership role at GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, group listed at Milan Stock
Exchange, including strategy definition and execution, P&L responsibility, legal
and regulatory, finance (routine, restructuring and extraordinary transactions) risk
management, business turnaround, IT development, sustainability
2015
- 2016
RCS MediaGroup - Chief Executive Officer
Full leadership role at RCS Mediagroup, group listed at Milan Stock Exchange,
including strategy def inition and
execution, P&L responsibility, legal and
regulatory, f inance (routine, restructuring and extraordinary transactions) risk
management, business turnaround, IT development, sustainability
2013
- 2015
CartaSi (now Nexi) - Chief Executive Officer
Full leadership role at CartaSi Group (now Nexi), regulated payment institution
supervised by Bank of Italy and owned by a Banking Group . Role including
strategy def inition and execution, technical development, P&L responsibility,
legal and regulatory, risk management, f inance (routine, restructuring and
extraordinary transactions, including sale of the company/change of ownership
process)
2008
- 2012
SKY Italia (News Corporation) - Chief Operating Officer
Responsible f or company P&L, with direct responsibility on business
development, marketing, sales, customer relationship, service and delivery,
technology, IT, broadcasting, third party channels, institutional and regulatory
af f airs. Member of Sky Italia and Sky Italia Network Services Board of Directors.
2006
- 2008
ENI Gas & Power - Senior Vice President
Responsible for ENI Gas and Power P&L, with direct responsibility on business
development, commercial strategy, marketing, communication as well as sales,
customer service, post sales operations.
1999
- 2006
Vodafone Italy - Executive Director
Member of the Executive Commitee of the company since joining, serving on
dif ferent roles over time including
i) Strategy and Business Development Director
ii) Managing Director Centre Area
iii) Operations Director
iv) Business Division Director
.
1991
- 1998
Bain & Company - Partner
Management consulting serving big industrial and service companies, mainly in
strategy, organization, operational improvement:
