MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
Mediobanca S p A : BoD approves its list of candidates for FY 2021-23

09/16/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Press release

Mediobanca BoD approves its list of candidates for FY 2021-23

At a Board meeting held today, the Directors of Mediobanca, as permitted under Article 15 of the Bank's Articles of Association, approved its list of fifteen candidates to serve as

Directors for the 2021-23three-year period, to be submitted to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 28 October 2020.

The candidates have been selected following the process announced on 13 May 2020 (cf. Mediobanca website, Governance/General Meetings/General Meeting 2020), and reflect the recommendations contained in the "Report on the qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Directors" published on 3 September 2020. The list proposed by the Board, which includes two-thirds of independent directors and 47% of female representation, is as follows:

    1. Renato Pagliaro
    2. Alberto Nagel
    3. Francesco Saverio Vinci
    4. Maurizia Angelo Comneno (*)
    5. Virginie Banet (*)
    6. Maurizio Carfagna (*)
    7. Laura Cioli (*)
    8. Maurizio Costa (*)
    9. Valérie Hortefeux (*)
    10. Maximo Ibarra (*)
    11. Elisabetta Magistretti
    12. Vittorio Pignatti Morano (*)
    13. Gabriele Villa
    14. Roberta Casali (*)
    15. Romina Guglielmetti (*)
  2. independent directors

Attached to this press release are the CVs of candidates Virgine Banet, Laura Cioli, Roberta Casali and Romina Guglielmetti included as no. 5, 7, 14 e 15 on the list, who are not at

present members of the Board. The full documentation will be filed by the deadlines set by the regulations in force and the company's Articles of Association.

Milan, 16 September 2020

Encl:as above

Investor Relations

Media Relations

tel. +39-02-8829860 /647

tel. +39-02-8829627 /319

investor.relations@mediobanca.com

media.relations@mediobanca.com

Curriculum Vitae - Virginie Banet

Education

2019

Registeredat the Institut Français desAdministrateurs (IFA)

1991-1992

Graduated from the SFAF (Société Française des Analystes Financiers)

1989

'ƌĂ ĂƚĞ ĨƌŽŵ^ĐŝĞŶĐĞWŽ;/ŶƐƚŝƚ ƚ ͛ƚ ĞƐWŽůŝƚŝ ĞƐ ĞWĂƌŝƐ- section Eco Fi)

1987

Economics degree Paris II Assas (Equivalent B or second- class Honours)

Professional Experience

May 2020

February2020

September 2019

Sept 2015 - Sept 2019

Sept 2014 - Sept 2015

Jan 2011 - June 2014

Aug 2008 - Dec 2010

Oct 1995 - Aug 2008

June 2006 - Oct 2006

NETGEM

Independent Member of the Boardand member of the Audit Committee

VALLOUREC

Independent Member of the Supervisory Board and member of the Finance and Audit Committee

IOLITE Financial Consulting (Founder)

Develop financialand equity advisory to helpcompanies to anticipate shareholders and stakeholders expectations

Senior Advisor for AlixPartners

NOMURA - Global Investment Banking (ManagingDirector)

In charge of the relationshipof Nomura with the top French corporates in Media, Car component manufacturer, Aerospace and Defence or Industrial equipment.

ONDRA Partners - Corporate Finance Advisory (Partner)

Develop the Frenchfranchise in Equity advisory and M&A

NATIXIS - Member of the Executive Committee

Deputy Head of Coverage & Advisory (2013-2014) - Global Head of Coverage and M&A (2011-2012) Manage a team of 350 bankers in France and at the international level (Europe, US and Asia) looking at Coverage, M&A and financing

LAGARDERE - Member of Lagardère Média Executive Committee

Head of Investor Relations andM&A Projects for the Financial Department

Manage the relationshipwith the shareholders and the communication with the financial market (Equity and Debt). Involvement in the M&A process and activist defense

DEUTSCHE BANK - Global Investment Banking (Managing Director)

Senior Investment Banker & Head of M&A for Aerospace and Defence in Europe (2003-2008)

Manage the relationshipof Deutsche Bank with large FrenchMedia groupbut also Automotive, Aerospace, Defence and Capital Goods

Senior Equity Analyst & Head of the Pan-european Aerospace andDefence team (1995-2003)

In charge of Aerospace & Defence in Europe and Capital goods in France. Ranked n°1 in Europe and at the Global level by Institutional Investor

AIRBUS (ex EADS) - Senior Vice President

Head of M&A

In charge of M&A deals for the overallGroup

SG Warburg/ABN Amro/SBS/Detroyat - Equity Analyst

Nov 1989 - Sept 1995

In charge of Aerospace and Defence, Capital goodsand car component manufacturers in France

Other Information

Language : Fluent English - Spanish

Tennis : Ex seconde série - Elected Member of the Tennis Clubde Paris

Other activities: Ski - Golf - Painting

Network membership : Femmes Business Angels

Curriculum Vitae Laura Cioli

Education

1990

SDA Bocconi, Milan - Master in Business Administration

1988

Chartered engineer

1988

Bologna University- Degree in Electronic Engineering

Score: 100/100 cum laude

Professional Experience- Executive

2018

- 2020

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale - Chief Executive Officer

Full leadership role at GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, group listed at Milan Stock

Exchange, including strategy definition and execution, P&L responsibility, legal

and regulatory, finance (routine, restructuring and extraordinary transactions) risk

management, business turnaround, IT development, sustainability

2015

- 2016

RCS MediaGroup - Chief Executive Officer

Full leadership role at RCS Mediagroup, group listed at Milan Stock Exchange,

including strategy def inition and

execution, P&L responsibility, legal and

regulatory, f inance (routine, restructuring and extraordinary transactions) risk

management, business turnaround, IT development, sustainability

2013

- 2015

CartaSi (now Nexi) - Chief Executive Officer

Full leadership role at CartaSi Group (now Nexi), regulated payment institution

supervised by Bank of Italy and owned by a Banking Group . Role including

strategy def inition and execution, technical development, P&L responsibility,

legal and regulatory, risk management, f inance (routine, restructuring and

extraordinary transactions, including sale of the company/change of ownership

process)

2008

- 2012

SKY Italia (News Corporation) - Chief Operating Officer

Responsible f or company P&L, with direct responsibility on business

development, marketing, sales, customer relationship, service and delivery,

technology, IT, broadcasting, third party channels, institutional and regulatory

af f airs. Member of Sky Italia and Sky Italia Network Services Board of Directors.

2006

- 2008

ENI Gas & Power - Senior Vice President

Responsible for ENI Gas and Power P&L, with direct responsibility on business

development, commercial strategy, marketing, communication as well as sales,

customer service, post sales operations.

1999

- 2006

Vodafone Italy - Executive Director

Member of the Executive Commitee of the company since joining, serving on

dif ferent roles over time including

i) Strategy and Business Development Director

ii) Managing Director Centre Area

iii) Operations Director

iv) Business Division Director

.

1991

- 1998

Bain & Company - Partner

Management consulting serving big industrial and service companies, mainly in

strategy, organization, operational improvement:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:44:05 UTC
