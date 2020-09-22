Log in
Mediobanca S p A : CONSULTATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIOBANCA

09/22/2020 | 08:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

CONSULTATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS

OF MEDIOBANCA

At a meeting of the parties to the Consultation Agreement held today, with Angelo Casò in the chair, a proposal was approved to submit the following list of candidates for appointment to the Statutory Audit Committee of Mediobanca at the Annual General Meeting of Mediobanca, with a view to promoting continuity:

Statutory Auditors

  1. Francesco Di Carlo
  2. Laura Gualtieri
  3. Mario Ragusa

Alternate Auditors

  1. Roberto Moro
  2. Gloria Francesca Marino
  3. Francesco Gerla

Attached to this press release are the CVs of all the above candidates.

The list has been compiled having due regard to the provisions of the Articles of Association and the guidance contained in the "Report on the qualitative and quantitative composition of the Statutory Audit Committee" published on 3 September 2020.

It is further proposed to maintain the current annual aggregate compensation payable to the Committee unchanged at €460,000, €180,000 of which for the Chairman and €140,000 for each of the other two Statutory Auditors.

The documentation published regarding the other items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Mediobanca shareholders, extraordinary and ordinary, was also reviewed at the meeting.

Milan, 22 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 12:44:06 UTC
