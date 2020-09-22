Mediobanca S p A : CONSULTATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIOBANCA

PRESS RELEASE
CONSULTATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS
OF MEDIOBANCA
At a meeting of the parties to the Consultation Agreement held today, with Angelo Casò in the chair, a proposal was approved to submit the following list of candidates for appointment to the Statutory Audit Committee of Mediobanca at the Annual General Meeting of Mediobanca, with a view to promoting continuity:
Statutory Auditors
-
Francesco Di Carlo
-
Laura Gualtieri
-
Mario Ragusa
Alternate Auditors
-
Roberto Moro
-
Gloria Francesca Marino
-
Francesco Gerla
Attached to this press release are the CVs of all the above candidates.
The list has been compiled having due regard to the provisions of the Articles of Association and the guidance contained in the "Report on the qualitative and quantitative composition of the Statutory Audit Committee" published on 3 September 2020.
It is further proposed to maintain the current annual aggregate compensation payable to the Committee unchanged at €460,000, €180,000 of which for the Chairman and €140,000 for each of the other two Statutory Auditors.
The documentation published regarding the other items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Mediobanca shareholders, extraordinary and ordinary, was also reviewed at the meeting.
Milan, 22 September 2020
