Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediobanca S.p.A.    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediobanca S p A : Cairn Capital to acquire Bybrook Capital, Mediobanca retains its majority stake

02/02/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Cairn Capital to acquire Bybrook Capital, Mediobanca

retains its majority stake

Cairn Capital Group Ltd ("Cairn Capital"), supported by Mediobanca S.p.A. ("Mediobanca") as its majority shareholder, have agreed terms for a strategic partnership in which Cairn Capital will acquire and merge with Bybrook Capital LLP ("Bybrook"), a specialist distressed credit manager based in London.

Bybrook, established in 2014, is focused on absolute value stressed/distressed debt and special situations in Europe and has established an outstanding track record since inception. Bybrook currently manages approximately $2.5 billion on behalf of top tier international institutional investors. Through this transaction, Mediobanca will reaffirm its majority shareholder position with a stake of ca. 64% while the remaining 36% will be held by former Bybrook shareholders and existing Cairn Capital minority shareholders.

Cairn Capital and Bybrook both enter into this partnership having delivered meaningful growth and strong investment performance. The merger with Bybrook fulfils the ambition to create a leading diversified alternative credit manager with approximately $8 billion in AUM across public, private, performing and distressed investment opportunities. It brings together a top performing leveraged loan and alternative credit franchise with an outstanding stressed/distressed and special situations business. The Bybrook partners will keep their full focus on managing their strategies while remaining significant investors in their funds alongside investors. They also show their confidence in the future of Cairn Capital by becoming meaningful minority shareholders.

The transaction is subject to the customary conditions, including approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Nicholas Chalmers, CEO of Cairn Capital, said: "We are delighted at the prospect of merging with an outstanding firm that has a proven track record of delivering differentiated and strong absolute returns to institutional investors. We are confident that the combined fundamental credit research capabilities and complementary skills will greatly enhance the investment process and our ability to consistently deliver exceptional returns throughout the cycle."

Robert Dafforn, CIO of Bybrook, said: "The Bybrook partners are extremely pleased to be joining forces with Cairn Capital. As one of Europe's leading CLO franchises for many years, Cairn Capital provides Bybrook with even broader research coverage, which is sure to drive strong returns within stressed/distressed and special situations over the years to come. We are excited that we will be able to provide full credit markets solutions to clients via the enhanced and expanded platform."

Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, said: "In the past five years we have fostered Cairn Capital's growth and today, in welcoming Bybrook, we will broaden its investor appeal, raise new capabilities and achieve positive synergies positioning the combined entity in the higher margin segment. As part of its overall strategy, Mediobanca is strongly committed to enlarging its Wealth Management division, on both the distribution and asset management sides, organically and through acquisitions. With the acquisition of Cairn Capital in 2015, RAM Active Investments in 2017 and Bybrook today, Mediobanca keeps building an Alternative Asset Management platform which today manages roughly $10 billion in AUM, focusing on specialist affiliates, adding value to their clients within the Group's distribution networks and beyond."

London and Milan, 2 February 2021

About Cairn Capital

Cairn Capital, established in 2004, is a London-based alternative credit asset management specialist with approximately $6 billion in AUM. Mediobanca acquired a majority stake in the company in 2015. Cairn Capital has in-depth expertise across various public and private credit markets and a strong reputation for deep fundamental credit research.

About Bybrook Capital

Founded in 2014 by former Eton Park partner Robert Dafforn with backing from Blackstone, Bybrook runs an absolute value distressed credit strategy, investing both long and short in stressed/distressed and special situations, and has approximately $2.5 billion in AUM across total return and long only vehicles and co-investments.

About Mediobanca

Ranked among the best capitalised Banks in Europe, Mediobanca is a listed specialised financial group with an integrated business model based on Wealth Management, Consumer Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking. Mediobanca is committed to growing its Wealth Management and Alternative Asset Management platforms, both organically and through acquisitions.

Media Enquiries:

Mediobanca Media Relations

Cairn Capital Investor Relations

Tel. +39-02-8829627/319

Tel. +44-20-7259-4800

media.relations@mediobanca.com

investor.relations@cairncapital.com

Mediobanca Investor relations:

Tel. +39-02-8829860/647

investor.relations@mediobanca.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
03:40aMEDIOBANCA S P A : Cairn Capital to acquire Bybrook Capital, Mediobanca retains ..
PU
01/29MEDIOBANCA S P A : CheBanca! BoD Financial statements for 2Q 2020-21 approved
PU
01/27MEDIOBANCA S P A : included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/25Italy's Eni to buy Spain's Aldro Energia to add retail energy customers
RE
01/21Autogrill plans 600 mln euro cash call after virus wrecks sector
RE
01/19Italy's Cattolica lines up banks for cash call consortium - sources
RE
01/19ITALIAN MID - CAP CONFERENCE 2021 : New drivers for growth - An opportunity for ..
PU
01/19Danone's CEO in the spotlight after activist calls for shake-up
RE
01/19Italy's UniCredit to narrow down search for new CEO - sources
RE
01/18Italy's UniCredit to narrow down search for new CEO - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 508 M 3 029 M 3 029 M
Net income 2021 637 M 769 M 769 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 6 375 M 7 703 M 7 699 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 918
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,95 €
Last Close Price 7,41 €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Francesco Saverio Vinci Executive Director & General Manager
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.-1.75%7 703
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%395 263
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%269 691
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%259 178
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.23%203 112
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%192 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ