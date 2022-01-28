Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Mediobanca S p A : CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting Financial statements for 1H 2021-22 approved

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Record results by growth and profitability

TFAs¹ up 15%,² now over €34bn
driven by material growth in AUM/AUA (net inflows up 51%, to €1.3bn, stock up 24% to €17bn)
for the first time equal to deposits (€17bn, up 6%)

Revenues grew by 13% (to €195m) and fee income by 24% (to €75m)
Net profit up 37% (to €31m),
despite continuing investments in people, technology and products

Growth in salesforce continues: network now consists of 996 professionals (25 added in 2Q, 100 in 2021) and 204 POS

Premier Relationship Managers now total 503 (8 added in 2Q; 36 more than last year),
responsible for NNM (AUM/AUA) of €0.7bn in 6M
Financial Advisors now total 493 (17 added in 2Q; 64 more than last year),
responsible for NNM (AUM/AUA) of €0.7bn in 6M

Ongoing enhancement in advisory activity, investment product and discretionary mandate offering, and digital innovation
New mobile banking app launched

Growth accelerating in 2Q:
NNM totalled €0.6bn, with the managed component contributing €0.7bn
Revenues totalling €100m (up 5% QoQ) and net profit €16m (up 9% QoQ)

1) Total Financial Assets: AUM + AUA + deposits.
2) Unless specified otherwise, growth rates are annual: 6m Dec21 vs 6m Dec20.

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
