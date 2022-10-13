Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediobanca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.

(MB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:58 2022-10-13 am EDT
7.890 EUR   +0.61%
08:42aMediobanca S P A : Compass strengthens its Buy Now Pay Later operations
PU
07:30aItaly's MPS to launch share sale after getting banks' backing
RE
02:52aItaly's MPS to launch share sale after getting banks' backing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediobanca S p A : Compass strengthens its Buy Now Pay Later operations

10/13/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• 19.5% STAKE ACQUIRED IN SWISS FINTECH HEIDYPAY

• 100% OF ITALIAN FINTECH SOISY ACQUIRED

THE TWO DEALS WILL HELP TO DEVELOP COMPASS'S TECHNOLOGY AND COMMERCIAL STANDARDS FURTHER AND LAUNCH GEOGRAPHICAL DIVERSIFICATION


THE ACQUISITIONS CONFIRM COMPASS'S POSITION AS AN INNOVATIVE PLAYER IN DEFERRED PAYMENT SOLUTIONS, ALLOWING IT TO PURSUE GROWTH IN VALUE BY COMBINING A CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM WITH THE COMPANY'S DISTINCTIVE RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES AND A GROWING CLIENT BASE


Compass, the Mediobanca Group's consumer credit arm, has completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment. The rationale for the deals is to accelerate the bank's growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.

With the two deals, Compass has acquired:
• A 19.5% stake in HeidiPay, a fintech company based in Switzerland, and specialized in the development of digital platforms to support BNPL in the e-commerce segment. In operation since 2021, the company has developed agreements with important distributors and luxury brands, and today has one of the most important plug-ins in the market, which can already be activated for multi-country product offerings;
• 100% of Soisy, an Italian fintech operator with strong expertise in granting special purpose loans for the purchase of goods and services using e-commerce platforms, with portfolio of active partners. Founded in 2017, the company has developed agreements with 800 e-tailers, has more than 70,000 clients, and posts new loans per annum of €50m.

The two deals will allow Compass to pursue its growth strategy in the BNPL segment, on the back of its established risk assessment capability, for amounts and durations typical of consumer credit. Expansion and diversification of the client base will also enable the company to cross-sell Compass products to a younger target clientele more likely to make purchases online.

The HeidiPay transaction will also allow Compass to launch geographical diversification, with international as well as national coverage. All this will be achieved on the back of Compass's consolidated credit assessment capabilities, which have always been one of its areas of excellence.

"The two deals have a strong strategic and business rationale as far as we are concerned, consistent with the innovation process launched at Group level", said Alberto Nagel, Chief Executive Officer of Mediobanca. "The synergies we will generate from our acquisition of these two companies will give us access to new expertise and next generation technology assets, an important value option in a segment such as deferred payments which is changing at such a fast pace. Leveraging these acquisitions will also act as a driver to obtain new clients, not just in Italy but also elsewhere", Nagel commented.

"Buy Now Pay Later is now an established trend", added Gian Luca Sichel, Compass CEO. "Compass is so far the only bank in Italy to seize the opportunities offered by this business and create its own interest-free deferred payment solution with PagoLight: it's a business which dovetails perfectly with consumer credit, innovative and with excellent potential to support growth. BNPL also allows a bank such as Compass to strengthen our presence in e-commerce, with a focus on certain categories of products and targets in particular, such as younger and digitally-literate clients, which historically have received less coverage from consumer credit", Sichel concluded.

With these two deals, Compass will be able to leverage its full-digital BNPL solutions that can be integrated into e-commerce websites, which in turn will strengthen the PagoLight product still further. Launched in 2021, for physical stores only to begin with, the proprietary BNPL solution developed by Compass has allowed the PagoLight service to be activated with more than 7,000 actual POS already (a number that continues to grow, with more than 500 new installations per month) as well as around 40 e-commerce platforms.

In FY 2021-22, the continuing enhancement of Pagolight operations resulted in almost €70m in BNPL finance being granted, a trend which has continued to increase even since the Summer. Compass's capability to acquire new clients through BNPL is expected to rise fourfold by the end of FY 2022-23 (from 5,000 to 20,000 new clients per month).

The deal has no impact on the Mediobanca Group's Core Tier 1 ratio.

Milan, 13 October 2022

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
08:42aMediobanca S P A : Compass strengthens its Buy Now Pay Later operations
PU
07:30aItaly's MPS to launch share sale after getting banks' backing
RE
02:52aItaly's MPS to launch share sale after getting banks' backing
RE
10/12Italy's MPS nears finish line on securing banks' support for stock sale
RE
10/07Monte dei Paschi in last ditch push to see through capital raise
RE
10/05Italy's Atlantia Secures $1.5 Billion Term Loan Facility
MT
10/04Mediobanca S P A : speeds up its emissions cutting agenda
PU
10/03Mediobanca S P A : Consultation Agreement between shareholders of Mediobanca 2022
PU
09/30Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source
RE
09/30Italy's Doris family to keep Banca Mediolanum independent and listed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 894 M 2 807 M 2 807 M
Net income 2023 866 M 841 M 841 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,63x
Yield 2023 9,28%
Capitalization 6 652 M 6 453 M 6 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 016
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,84 €
Average target price 10,23 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Elisabetta Magistretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurizia Angelo Comneno Vice Chairman
Maurizio Carfagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A.-22.43%6 453
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002