MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The board of Assicurazioni Generali decided on Monday to back the reappointment of current CEO Philippe Donnet as part of a slate of nominees it will put forward next spring when shareholders in Italy's biggest insurer vote to name a new board, two sources close to the matter said.

One of the sources told Reuters the decision was backed by nine members of the 13-strong board. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)