PRESS RELEASE

GREAT PARTICIPATION IN "ONE SHARE", THE SHAREHOLDING

AND CO-INVESTMENT PLAN ADDRESSED TO

MEDIOBANCA'S EMPLOYEES

The membership campaign launched for "One Share", the first employee shareholding and co- investment plan addressed to Mediobanca Group employees, has successfully concluded. The plan, which allows investing in Mediobanca shares on a voluntary basis and on favourable terms, was joined by 28% of Group's personnel, marking a successful result compared to similar recent plans launched in the financial sector.

Approved at the latest Shareholders' Meeting, the initiative is consistent with Mediobanca's ambition to enhance our sense of belonging to the Group by enabling all Mediobanca staff to be true protagonists of actions aimed at attaining the objectives of the "One Brand - One Culture" Strategic Plan and creating sustainable value. Achieving the 2026 targets will guarantee "One Share" members an additional packet of free-of-charge shares assigned by Mediobanca Group to supplement the initial investments made by its employees.

Alexandra Young, Group Head of Human Resources, Organisation & Demand Management & Internal Communication at Mediobanca, commented: "Mediobanca has always invested in the talent and value of its People. Continuing to offer rewarding instruments aligned to market Best Practices is for us a key lever to retain and attract highly skilled Human Resource professionals. The large number of participants in the first edition of "One Share" is an excellent demonstration of trust in our Group's capacity for growth and an outstanding confirmation of our employees' commitment to jointly achieving the ambitious goals set by Mediobanca's 2023-2026Strategic Plan."

Milan, 21 December 2023